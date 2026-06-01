more than toys argos t&p

Argos Transforms Everyday Household Items Into Giant Toys

The OOH campaign created by T&P makes a playful statement about its wider range of products

By Creative Salon

01 June 2026

Argos, one of the UK's leading and most trusted retailers, today launches its special build out-of-home campaign, ‘More than toys’. Designed by advertising agency T&P, this innovative campaign dramatically confronts the long-standing misconception that Argos is primarily a destination for toys, instead positioning the brand as the multi-category retailer that it is. 

The campaign's centerpieces are comprised of two eye-catching special build executions in high-traffic London locations: Exmouth Market and Camberwell. These playful installations transform premium Argos products – a Habitat sofa and an iconic Smeg fridge – into oversized “toys," encased in giant, custom-designed packaging. Each special build playfully features an “Ages: 25+" rating and witty disclaimers like “WARNING: SNOOZING HAZARD" for the sofa and "WARNING MILK NOT INCLUDED" for the fridge.

  • more than toys argos t&p

The humour and irony leans into the misconception, whilst making it impossible to ignore the breadth of product available at Argos, 

Each installation is designed to stop passers-by in their tracks, sparking a second look and reshaping perceptions of what Argos offers today. 

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Laura Boothby, Head of Campaigns at Argos, said: “We know Argos is often associated with toys, so we wanted to have some fun with that idea while challenging perceptions in a playful, unmistakable way. By reimagining standout home products as larger-than-life ‘toys’, these bold installations use humour and scale to draw people in - inviting shoppers to rediscover just how much more Argos has to offer.” 

Matt Moreland and Chris Clarke, Executive Creative Directors at T&P, said: “We loved this special build idea the moment we saw it. So bold. So fun. So WTF!? And we couldn’t be happier that it’s finally going live. Big up the brilliant Argos team who helped get this made (and IRL folks, this isn’t Ai). And big up our brilliant Argos clients who believe stand out ideas” 

Since launching in 2023, There’s More to Argos, fronted by Connie and Trevor, has played a key role in showcasing the breadth and quality of the retailer’s range. Building on Argos’ reputation as one of the UK’s most trusted brands, this latest campaign takes that a step further, challenging outdated perceptions and shining a light on the more premium and unexpected products customers might not associate with Argos. 

The campaign launched on Monday 18th May in Exmouth Market and Peckham Road. Ending 14th June. 

CREDITS

Marketing Director: Heni Hazbay 

Head of Brand Comms: Laura Boothby 

Brand Comms Manager: Jack Dale 

Brand Comms Executive: Amber Holden 

Creative Agency: T&P 

CEO: Jack Swayne 

Executive Creative Directors: Matthew Moreland and Chris Clarke 

Associate Creative Director: Matt Deacon 

Creatives: Katie Bradshaw and Ryan Griffiths 

Business Lead: Florence Prevezer 

Senior Account Director: Alex Fitzsimons 

Account Director: Daisy Penny 

Chief Strategy Officer: Rebecca Munds 

Planning Lead: Alex Dobson 

Senior Strategist: Anna Lilley 

Chief Design Officer: Dan Beckett 

Senior Designer: Ralph Pedersen 

Designers: Andra Cobuz 

Creative Artworker: Tony Bull

Creative OOH Specialist: Grand Visual 

Client Director: Emma Lang 

Creative Account Executive: Maddie Packard 

Senior Integrated Producer: Latisha Marius-Palmer 

Media Agency: Omnicom Media’s PHD 

Planning Director: Laura Gee 

Planning Associate Director: Kate Morison

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