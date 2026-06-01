Argos Transforms Everyday Household Items Into Giant Toys

Laura Boothby, Head of Campaigns at Argos, said: “We know Argos is often associated with toys, so we wanted to have some fun with that idea while challenging perceptions in a playful, unmistakable way. By reimagining standout home products as larger-than-life ‘toys’, these bold installations use humour and scale to draw people in - inviting shoppers to rediscover just how much more Argos has to offer.”

Matt Moreland and Chris Clarke, Executive Creative Directors at T&P, said: “We loved this special build idea the moment we saw it. So bold. So fun. So WTF!? And we couldn’t be happier that it’s finally going live. Big up the brilliant Argos team who helped get this made (and IRL folks, this isn’t Ai). And big up our brilliant Argos clients who believe stand out ideas”

Since launching in 2023, There’s More to Argos, fronted by Connie and Trevor, has played a key role in showcasing the breadth and quality of the retailer’s range. Building on Argos’ reputation as one of the UK’s most trusted brands, this latest campaign takes that a step further, challenging outdated perceptions and shining a light on the more premium and unexpected products customers might not associate with Argos.

The campaign launched on Monday 18th May in Exmouth Market and Peckham Road. Ending 14th June.

CREDITS

Marketing Director: Heni Hazbay

Head of Brand Comms: Laura Boothby

Brand Comms Manager: Jack Dale

Brand Comms Executive: Amber Holden

Creative Agency: T&P

CEO: Jack Swayne

Executive Creative Directors: Matthew Moreland and Chris Clarke

Associate Creative Director: Matt Deacon

Creatives: Katie Bradshaw and Ryan Griffiths

Business Lead: Florence Prevezer

Senior Account Director: Alex Fitzsimons

Account Director: Daisy Penny

Chief Strategy Officer: Rebecca Munds

Planning Lead: Alex Dobson

Senior Strategist: Anna Lilley

Chief Design Officer: Dan Beckett

Senior Designer: Ralph Pedersen

Designers: Andra Cobuz

Creative Artworker: Tony Bull

Creative OOH Specialist: Grand Visual

Client Director: Emma Lang

Creative Account Executive: Maddie Packard

Senior Integrated Producer: Latisha Marius-Palmer

Media Agency: Omnicom Media’s PHD

Planning Director: Laura Gee

Planning Associate Director: Kate Morison