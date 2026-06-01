Argos Transforms Everyday Household Items Into Giant Toys
The OOH campaign created by T&P makes a playful statement about its wider range of products
01 June 2026
Argos, one of the UK's leading and most trusted retailers, today launches its special build out-of-home campaign, ‘More than toys’. Designed by advertising agency T&P, this innovative campaign dramatically confronts the long-standing misconception that Argos is primarily a destination for toys, instead positioning the brand as the multi-category retailer that it is.
The campaign's centerpieces are comprised of two eye-catching special build executions in high-traffic London locations: Exmouth Market and Camberwell. These playful installations transform premium Argos products – a Habitat sofa and an iconic Smeg fridge – into oversized “toys," encased in giant, custom-designed packaging. Each special build playfully features an “Ages: 25+" rating and witty disclaimers like “WARNING: SNOOZING HAZARD" for the sofa and "WARNING MILK NOT INCLUDED" for the fridge.
The humour and irony leans into the misconception, whilst making it impossible to ignore the breadth of product available at Argos,
Each installation is designed to stop passers-by in their tracks, sparking a second look and reshaping perceptions of what Argos offers today.
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Laura Boothby, Head of Campaigns at Argos, said: “We know Argos is often associated with toys, so we wanted to have some fun with that idea while challenging perceptions in a playful, unmistakable way. By reimagining standout home products as larger-than-life ‘toys’, these bold installations use humour and scale to draw people in - inviting shoppers to rediscover just how much more Argos has to offer.”
Matt Moreland and Chris Clarke, Executive Creative Directors at T&P, said: “We loved this special build idea the moment we saw it. So bold. So fun. So WTF!? And we couldn’t be happier that it’s finally going live. Big up the brilliant Argos team who helped get this made (and IRL folks, this isn’t Ai). And big up our brilliant Argos clients who believe stand out ideas”
Since launching in 2023, There’s More to Argos, fronted by Connie and Trevor, has played a key role in showcasing the breadth and quality of the retailer’s range. Building on Argos’ reputation as one of the UK’s most trusted brands, this latest campaign takes that a step further, challenging outdated perceptions and shining a light on the more premium and unexpected products customers might not associate with Argos.
The campaign launched on Monday 18th May in Exmouth Market and Peckham Road. Ending 14th June.
CREDITS
Marketing Director: Heni Hazbay
Head of Brand Comms: Laura Boothby
Brand Comms Manager: Jack Dale
Brand Comms Executive: Amber Holden
Creative Agency: T&P
CEO: Jack Swayne
Executive Creative Directors: Matthew Moreland and Chris Clarke
Associate Creative Director: Matt Deacon
Creatives: Katie Bradshaw and Ryan Griffiths
Business Lead: Florence Prevezer
Senior Account Director: Alex Fitzsimons
Account Director: Daisy Penny
Chief Strategy Officer: Rebecca Munds
Planning Lead: Alex Dobson
Senior Strategist: Anna Lilley
Chief Design Officer: Dan Beckett
Senior Designer: Ralph Pedersen
Designers: Andra Cobuz
Creative Artworker: Tony Bull
Creative OOH Specialist: Grand Visual
Client Director: Emma Lang
Creative Account Executive: Maddie Packard
Senior Integrated Producer: Latisha Marius-Palmer
Media Agency: Omnicom Media’s PHD
Planning Director: Laura Gee
Planning Associate Director: Kate Morison