T&P draws on The Times and The Sunday Times' News Heritage

Each execution opens with a live camera feed of the billboard's real-world modern day surroundings before transitioning into the mixed reality recreation of a defining historical 20th century event. Remarkable motion pictures show firefighters tackling a blaze during the Birmingham Blitz, and in Manchester, a march in the birthplace of women’s suffrage.

Authentic excerpts from The Times archive are displayed alongside the visuals, grounding the campaign in real, credible journalism. The creative closes with the endline: "We've covered it all over the last 240 years.”

Supporting messages will also appear for the duration of the campaign across Ocean’s small format network, The Loop in Canary Wharf, Battersea Power Station and across Birmingham, alongside a large format screen in New Street.

The idea is built around the insight that in a moment of unprecedented change, public trust in news is at an all-time low. 45% of UK adults say they feel too much change is happening at once (source: PwC), while anxiety levels have hit record highs (source: Adult Psychiatric Morbidity Study).

Matt Moreland and Chris Clarke, executive creative directors at T&P, said: “We couldn’t be more thrilled to see such an innovative piece of OOH go live. Since winning the Ocean Outdoor competition, the team have worked tirelessly with The Times archive and researchers to bring this fantastic idea to life. We wanted to ensure every detail feels authentic to really give people the chance to see what it was like living in Manchester and Birmingham in the early 1900s; and our brilliant creative technologists have managed to do exactly that.”

Ocean Outdoor UK CEO Nick Shaw said: “T&P gives the people of Birmingham and Manchester an astonishingly accurate glimpse into their past in the very places where they walk today. The idea is remarkable because it encapsulates both the craft, and the power of DOOH. The message may be simple, but it’s delivered with immense care and precision. People will see it, appreciate it and maybe even share a photo of it.”

Credits

Brand: The Times and The Sunday Times

General Manager: Tracy Yaverbaun

Director of Customer Marketing: Sarah Thomson

Head of Marketing Communications: Gina Liggins

Head of Media & Performance Marketing: Ashleigh Pring-Shambler

Agency: T&P

ECD: Chris Clarke, Matt Moreland

Creative Director: Dan-Nortcote Smith

Creative: Hemi Patel

Senior Creative Technologist: Stuart Foy

Producer: Georgia Evert

MOSAIC

Senior Strategist: Ed Davenhill

Business Director: Anthony Burton

Media Planning Director: Devon Campbell

Media Owner: Ocean Outdoor

OOH Production: Ocean Labs

Project Manager: Tika Hadjipateras

Creative Client Director: Xavier Keenan