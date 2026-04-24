Toyota Reimagines The Family Car

What begins at the family home quickly evolves into an epic voyage — travelling through city streets, along open highways, and out into the countryside — before returning home, happily exhausted, at day’s end.

The film demonstrates the RAV4’s capability, versatility, and technology. As the adventure unfolds, the vehicle effortlessly tackles rough terrain and long-distance roads alike, reinforcing its durability and reliability, while conveying the sense of safety and reassurance it provides families. This bold approach was fully supported by the client, with Maria Rudkin, Account Director at T&P, noting, “Toyota backed the idea from day one and gave us the confidence to challenge some of the conventions of the sector and create something more unexpected.”

The Craft: Translating the RAV4 into a Lovable Giant

Bringing the robot companion to life required a painstaking translation of the car’s actual physical features. To ensure the character was authentically born from the vehicle, its chest was designed to mirror the SUV's distinctive hammerhead grille, while the signature LED headlights became the robot's emotive eyes. Angela Onyett, Creative at T&P, detailed the meticulous process: “It was important that the robot felt authentically born from the car itself and we painstakingly translated the RAV4’s design language into the robot while leaving room for it to have real personality and warmth.”

The result is a guardian that retains the robust, imposing stance of the new RAV4, while radiating personality, warmth, and a gentle, protective nature. The intricate execution was vital, and Erin Sadler, Creative at T&P, praised the collaborative effort: “Our post-production partners, Post Office Amsterdam, did an incredible job of bringing the robot to life and grounding it in the real world while preserving the magic of the story.”

The Integration: From the Screen to the Dealership Floor

The campaign rolls out across multiple channels, including 60-, 30- and 20-second films, out-of-home, press, and bespoke social executions, including custom client emojis. Crucially, the campaign bridges the gap between brand storytelling and retail experience. Dealerships will also feature limited-edition robot plush toys, extending the story into the showroom via a fun, tactile connection to the campaign.

Valentina Panzera from Toyota Europe lauded the campaign’s impact, stating: “The RAV4 has long been a trusted companion for families, and this campaign beautifully captures the sense of security, reliability and adventure that defines the vehicle. T&P helped us tell that story in a way that is imaginative, memorable and deeply human.”

“Imagine the Possibilities” launches across Europe this month.

Credits:

Client: Toyota Europe

Senior Client: Ann Buekers

Senior Campaign Manager: Valentina Panzera

Creative Agency: T&P

Media Agency: T&P

ECD: Dan Beckett

Creative Director: Phill Fields

Creatives: Angela Onyett + Erin Sadler, Chris Walker

Designers: Mitch Baitey, Ralph Pedersen, Ade Walker,

Planning Director: Matt Linstead, Daivid Corrado, Neil Goodlad

Global Client Lead: Kate Mottram

Senior Account Director: Maria Rudkin

Head of Integrated Production: Charles Crisp & Anna Green

Production Manager: Lorena Toquero

AV Unit Producer: Jesydeé Rivero

Photo Unit Producer: Jose Diez

Social Unit Producer: Adam Blair

Postproduction Producer: Daniela Brito da Silva

Production Company: Outsider

Director: Dom&Nic

Social Director: Anthony Rubinstein

Producer: John Madsen

Director of Photography: Jann Doeppert

Service Production Company: Trixtr

Executive Producer: Aleš Kranjec

AV Unit Producer: Dejan Rotovnik

Photo Unit Producer: Damir Vajdič

Social Unit Producer: Luka Zorc

Edit House: Final Cut

Editor: Ed Cheesman

Offline Producer: Nikki Porter

Post Production: Postoffice Amsterdam

VFX Artists: Stijn Sanders, Ritchy Wattimena, Bram Vleugel, Anais Mesquida, Tom Schuijt, Victoire Marquant, Celine Lodi, Pauline Luciano, Boyo Frederix, Bram Buddingh, Patcharee Sa-ardkitinun, Leo Ceccaldi, Daniel Kmet, Nick de Leeuw, Lennart Vulto, Suleiman Alaoui, Apolline Koehrer, Alysha Distelbrink

Post Producers: Guy van der Hoop, Eva van der Vis

Grading: Benedikt Hugendubel @Postoffice

Audio Post Production: Jack Blake

Sound Engineers: David Gritzman

Music Supervision: Wake The Town

Composer: Aaron Williams

Music Supervisors: Arnold Hattingh & Sam MacNamara