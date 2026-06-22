Hawkstone Celebrates The Effort Worth Saving

For a brand that was born on social media and built on the honest, hard graft of British farming, the move to television’s biggest stage was a major milestone. The advert, titled ‘Kaleb’s Leap’, showcased the sheer effort that goes into every single pint of Hawkstone. The creative saw a heart-stopping moment where a freshly poured pint is knocked, and Kaleb must embark on a heroic, slow-motion dive to save it. As he flies through the air, his life of farming flashes before his eyes – a montage of mud, sweat, and toil.

The campaign is a direct, tongue-in-cheek nod to the brand’s tagline, ‘Hard to make, Easy to drink’, and reinforces the message that if something takes that much effort to create, it’s definitely worth saving.

Kaleb Cooper, star of the ad and cider ambassador commented - "It was a long day for 40 seconds on the telly. Could've harvested a whole field in that time. But, if it shows everyone the effort that goes into making a proper British beer, then it’s worth it. And I was pretty happy with my very first stunt too!”

The reaction to the primetime World Cup spot has cemented Hawkstone’s position as a major player in the UK beer market. By launching during a moment of national pride, the brand has doubled down on its mission to #BackBritishFarming, encouraging the nation to support England by drinking a beer that’s proudly born and brewed in Britain.

Credits

Hawkstone ‘Kaleb’s Leap’

Client: Hawkstone

Founders: Johnny Hornby / Jeremy Clarkson

Agency: The & Partnership

Chief Creative Officer Andre Moreira

Creative Director: Jim Bolton

TV Producer: Georgia Evert

Head of &Accelerate: Tom Sutton

Business Director: Nathan Brocklesby

Account Manager: Tahnee Hadfield

Media Account Manager: Alexander Czapski

Head of Design: Dan Beckett

Senior Designer: Jana Fontoura

Chief Strategy Officer: Oliver Egan

Talent: Kaleb Cooper and Jeremy Clarkson

MAIN UNIT

Production Company: Lynch-Robinson films

Director Kit Lynch-Robinson

Producer Jon Stopp

Production Manager Thom Green

Production Assistant Katie Savva

DOP – Pub - Alex Barber

DOP – Farming – Casper Lever

Offline Editor: Denis Marx

1st Assistant Director Joe Carter

Art Director Tom Gander

Liquid Specialist Ed Kellow

Hair and Make Up Eve Coles

Wardrobe George Buxton

Stunt Co Ordinator Lewis Young

Location Manager Humphrey Milles

Post production Rascal Studio

Creative Director: Kalle Lundberg

2D Lead: Antonio Jimenez

VFX Producer: Chloe Ensor

Executive Producer: Magda Krimitsou

Production Assistant: Amy Peat

Colourist: Dan Levy

Colour Assist: Michael Sherlock-Pearce & Rory Leighton

Sound Design: Alex Bingham

Senior Sound Producer: Clementine Beck

Sound Producer: Charlie McElhinney

Unit continued

2nd Assistant Director Harry Hough

High Speed Camera Tech Stephen Price

1st AC James Smith

2nd AC Pippa Jones

B camera AC: Chris Durrant

Grip Pete Olney

DIT Simon Buck

Video Playback Operator Jon Shepley

Sound Recordist Russell Edwards

Gaffer Lee Wilson

Spark Ross Duffy

Spark Jason Raynier

Spark Niko Kalimerakis

Genny Op Phil Penfold

Liquid Assistant Jasmine Derham

Props Ezra Piers Mantell

Wardrobe Assistant Heather Patching

Wardrobe Assistant Gabbi Edmunds

Runner Krutik Patel

Runner Adam Reed