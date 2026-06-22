Hawkstone Celebrates The Effort Worth Saving
'Kaleb's Leap' by T&P makes the brand's TV debut during England's World Cup opener
22 June 2026
Hawkstone, the record-breaking beer and cider brand founded by Jeremy Clarkson, made its much-anticipated television debut last night after famously having its first-ever advert banned. The brand aired a 40-second solus spot in the final break before England’s FIFA World Cup match against Croatia, with Diddly Squat Farm’s Kaleb Cooper taking centre stage as the unlikely stuntman.
For a brand that was born on social media and built on the honest, hard graft of British farming, the move to television’s biggest stage was a major milestone. The advert, titled ‘Kaleb’s Leap’, showcased the sheer effort that goes into every single pint of Hawkstone. The creative saw a heart-stopping moment where a freshly poured pint is knocked, and Kaleb must embark on a heroic, slow-motion dive to save it. As he flies through the air, his life of farming flashes before his eyes – a montage of mud, sweat, and toil.
The campaign is a direct, tongue-in-cheek nod to the brand’s tagline, ‘Hard to make, Easy to drink’, and reinforces the message that if something takes that much effort to create, it’s definitely worth saving.
Kaleb Cooper, star of the ad and cider ambassador commented - "It was a long day for 40 seconds on the telly. Could've harvested a whole field in that time. But, if it shows everyone the effort that goes into making a proper British beer, then it’s worth it. And I was pretty happy with my very first stunt too!”
The reaction to the primetime World Cup spot has cemented Hawkstone’s position as a major player in the UK beer market. By launching during a moment of national pride, the brand has doubled down on its mission to #BackBritishFarming, encouraging the nation to support England by drinking a beer that’s proudly born and brewed in Britain.
Credits
Hawkstone ‘Kaleb’s Leap’
Client: Hawkstone
Founders: Johnny Hornby / Jeremy Clarkson
Agency: The & Partnership
Chief Creative Officer Andre Moreira
Creative Director: Jim Bolton
TV Producer: Georgia Evert
Head of &Accelerate: Tom Sutton
Business Director: Nathan Brocklesby
Account Manager: Tahnee Hadfield
Media Account Manager: Alexander Czapski
Head of Design: Dan Beckett
Senior Designer: Jana Fontoura
Chief Strategy Officer: Oliver Egan
Talent: Kaleb Cooper and Jeremy Clarkson
MAIN UNIT
Production Company: Lynch-Robinson films
Director Kit Lynch-Robinson
Producer Jon Stopp
Production Manager Thom Green
Production Assistant Katie Savva
DOP – Pub - Alex Barber
DOP – Farming – Casper Lever
Offline Editor: Denis Marx
1st Assistant Director Joe Carter
Art Director Tom Gander
Liquid Specialist Ed Kellow
Hair and Make Up Eve Coles
Wardrobe George Buxton
Stunt Co Ordinator Lewis Young
Location Manager Humphrey Milles
Post production Rascal Studio
Creative Director: Kalle Lundberg
2D Lead: Antonio Jimenez
VFX Producer: Chloe Ensor
Executive Producer: Magda Krimitsou
Production Assistant: Amy Peat
Colourist: Dan Levy
Colour Assist: Michael Sherlock-Pearce & Rory Leighton
Sound Design: Alex Bingham
Senior Sound Producer: Clementine Beck
Sound Producer: Charlie McElhinney
Unit continued
2nd Assistant Director Harry Hough
High Speed Camera Tech Stephen Price
1st AC James Smith
2nd AC Pippa Jones
B camera AC: Chris Durrant
Grip Pete Olney
DIT Simon Buck
Video Playback Operator Jon Shepley
Sound Recordist Russell Edwards
Gaffer Lee Wilson
Spark Ross Duffy
Spark Jason Raynier
Spark Niko Kalimerakis
Genny Op Phil Penfold
Liquid Assistant Jasmine Derham
Props Ezra Piers Mantell
Wardrobe Assistant Heather Patching
Wardrobe Assistant Gabbi Edmunds
Runner Krutik Patel
Runner Adam Reed