Argos Brings Toy Rivalry With Playful Face-Off

The campaign will be further supported by social content featuring Connie, who celebrates the film’s release by recreating a much-loved scene from the iconic Toy Story franchise, capturing the nostalgia and cultural resonance that has made the film series a global favourite. Tapping into the excitement surrounding one of the year’s most anticipated film releases, the campaign showcases how Argos is helping families bring the magic of Toy Story 5 to life at home, through its extensive range of themed toys, games and family-focused products.

Matt Moreland & Chris Clark, ECDs at T&P said: The launch of Toy Story 5 gave us an opportunity to create something fun and playful. Given Argos have their own dinosaur, we knew we had to dial up some tension for ‘top dinosaur’ with Trevor and Rex.

Credits

Marketing Director: Heni Hazbay

Head of Brand Comms: Laura Boothby

Brand Comms Manager: Jack Dale

Brand Comms Executive: Amber Holden

Creative Agency: T&P

CEO: Jack Swayne

Executive Creative Directors: Matthew Moreland and Chris Clarke

Creative Director: Matt Deacon and Ben Fallows

Creatives: Katie Bradshaw and Ryan Griffiths

Client Lead: Florence Prevezer

Business Director: Alex Fitzsimons

Account Manager: Cat Croton

Creative Producer: Ben Miller

Chief Strategy Officer: Rebecca Munds

Strategy Lead: Alex Dobson

Senior Designer: Ralph Pedersen

Retoucher: Tim Taylor & Richard Palmer

Artworker: Ben Fry & Tony Bull

Media Agency: Omnicom Media’s PHD

Planning Director: Laura Gee

Planning Associate Director: Kate Morison