Argos Brings Toy Rivalry With Playful Face-Off
The campaign by T&P celebrates the release of Toy Story 5 this month
24 June 2026
Argos has launched a new campaign to celebrate the release of Toy Story 5.
Launched across high-impact OOH sites outside key cinemas nationwide, the creative features Argos’ beloved brand character Trevor going head-to-head with Toy Story’s Rex. Inspired by classic big-screen showdowns, the campaign playfully captures Trevor delivering the line: This town ain't big enough for the two of us."
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The campaign will be further supported by social content featuring Connie, who celebrates the film’s release by recreating a much-loved scene from the iconic Toy Story franchise, capturing the nostalgia and cultural resonance that has made the film series a global favourite. Tapping into the excitement surrounding one of the year’s most anticipated film releases, the campaign showcases how Argos is helping families bring the magic of Toy Story 5 to life at home, through its extensive range of themed toys, games and family-focused products.
Matt Moreland & Chris Clark, ECDs at T&P said: The launch of Toy Story 5 gave us an opportunity to create something fun and playful. Given Argos have their own dinosaur, we knew we had to dial up some tension for ‘top dinosaur’ with Trevor and Rex.
Credits
Marketing Director: Heni Hazbay
Head of Brand Comms: Laura Boothby
Brand Comms Manager: Jack Dale
Brand Comms Executive: Amber Holden
Creative Agency: T&P
CEO: Jack Swayne
Executive Creative Directors: Matthew Moreland and Chris Clarke
Creative Director: Matt Deacon and Ben Fallows
Creatives: Katie Bradshaw and Ryan Griffiths
Client Lead: Florence Prevezer
Business Director: Alex Fitzsimons
Account Manager: Cat Croton
Creative Producer: Ben Miller
Chief Strategy Officer: Rebecca Munds
Strategy Lead: Alex Dobson
Senior Designer: Ralph Pedersen
Retoucher: Tim Taylor & Richard Palmer
Artworker: Ben Fry & Tony Bull
Media Agency: Omnicom Media’s PHD
Planning Director: Laura Gee
Planning Associate Director: Kate Morison