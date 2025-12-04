Publicis Blends Live Action And AI To Celebrate 100 Years

From its beginnings in 1926 as a creative hot shop in Montmartre, to its international expansion, embrace of data and technology, and its position today as the industry’s leading holding company, the least we can say is Publicis has gone through some transformations over the past 100 years.

But one tradition hasn’t changed: the annual Wishes.

And to ring in the new century, who better to create them than Publicis Conseil, the agency built by our founder, Marcel Bleustein Blanchet?

Blending live action and real actors with the latest in AI production, from the Groupe’s proprietary platforms and tools, they tell the story of the pioneering spirit, endless innovations and resilience that enabled us to withstand war, fire, economic downturns, technological revolutions and a global pandemic during our first hundred years and positions us to continue to lead and reinvent the industry as we enter our next century - whatever it may hold.