saatchi saatchi publicis ai

Publicis Blends Live Action And AI To Celebrate 100 Years

In the film, the holding company recounts its journey from a creative hot shop in Montmartre to a global giant

By Creative Salon

04 December 2025

From its beginnings in 1926 as a creative hot shop in Montmartre, to its international expansion, embrace of data and technology, and its position today as the industry’s leading holding company, the least we can say is Publicis has gone through some transformations over the past 100 years. 

But one tradition hasn’t changed: the annual Wishes. 

And to ring in the new century, who better to create them than Publicis Conseil, the agency built by our founder, Marcel Bleustein Blanchet? 

Blending live action and real actors with the latest in AI production, from the Groupe’s proprietary platforms and tools, they tell the story of the pioneering spirit, endless innovations and resilience that enabled us to withstand  war, fire, economic downturns, technological revolutions and a global pandemic during our first hundred years and positions us to continue to lead and reinvent the industry as we enter our next century - whatever it may hold. 

Arthur Sadoun, Chairman and CEO Publicis Groupe commented: "2026 will be a very special year for us, as we end our first century.

A century where we have turned a small hot shop from Montmartre into the industry’s largest holding company over the last two years. 

A century that has seen the Groupe rise from the ashes - sometimes literally - three times and reinvented itself many more. 

It is this spirit of resilience that has defined us for 100 years and that is captured in our Wishes: a lion never gives up. 

2026 will also be the year where we enter our second century, the beginning of which will undoubtedly be defined by the rise of AI. This film is a human, historical and technological odyssey, that blends our best creative minds with our unmatched capabilities in AI production to embody our belief that the future of AI is our people."

Credits

Publicis Conseil

Global CEO/CCO Leo - CEO/CCO Publicis Conseil - CCO Publicis Groupe France : Marco Venturelli

Agathe Bousquet – Présidente Publicis Groupe France et Présidente de Publicis Conseil

Alexis Ben Behe – Directeur de Création Executif / Executive Creative Director

Maud Robaglia – Directrice de Création / Creation Director

Gurvan Prioul – Creative & UX Design Director / Directeur Créatif et UX Design

Hamza Ben Maadoum – Directeur Artistique Junior

Production : Prodigious Paris

CEO Prodigious : Christopher Thiery

MD Prodigious : Caroline Petruccelli

Producteur Exécutif : Yann Dubois

Post producteur : Cédric Herbet

VFX creative Director : Nico Vogel

DOP : Nicolas LOIR

Chef opérateur son cinéma : Damien PERROLAZ

Directrice de production : Marie Caron

Son : Prodigious

Producteur son : Martin Sumeire

Mix, sound design : KOUZ

Le documentaire “L’avenir est l’affaire de Publicis »

Réalisation Stanislas Valroff

Production : Eddy Story

Tourné au Studio XR Prodigious

Share

LinkedIn iconx

Now read

Your Privacy

We use cookies to give you the best online experience. Please let us know if you agree to all of these cookies.