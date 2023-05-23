Essity campaign puts venous conditions in the spotlight

Jobst’s new brand platform ‘Defy Gravity’ is heroed by the 120 second film, ‘Unsynchronized’. The idea for the film is inspired by the story of Jobst’s founder, Conrad Jobst, who suffered from venous insufficiency. He loved swimming and felt weightless in the water, so he created a sock that mimicked the compression he experienced while swimming. In turn, ‘Unsynchronized’ aims to highlight the parallels between the freedom felt when swimming and how Jobst compression products can alleviate the weight of physical, emotional and societal discomfort.

‘Unsynchronized’ showcases the strength and resilience of six individuals living with lipedema, lymphedema and venous conditions. The film captures their inspiring journey as they defy what weighs them down and push their own boundaries, learning a synchronized swimming routine that celebrates the very parts of their bodies affected by their conditions. Directed by Robert Wilkins, known for his work with CALM on ‘The Invisible Opponent’, the film aims to inspire and empower the lipedema, lymphedema and venous communities.

The film will show across global markets, starting with the US on 23 May. It will be supported by social and print content, including a dedicated brochure for healthcare professionals. Recognizing the importance of destigmatizing the conditions and compression therapy, healthcare professionals are actively involved in the campaign’s mission. The content features the swimming team in defiant poses, carrying the same spirit of empowerment, alongside headlines “Help them stand up to lymphedema” and “Getting them out of bed is what gets you out of bed”.

Also supporting the campaign is a new typeface created by Publicis•Poke, ‘Irregular Bold’. The typeface is unpredictable and distinctive, just like the affected limbs of those who live with lipedema, lymphedema and venous conditions. This font is used in the film and throughout Jobst’s brand world.

The campaign was bought and planned by (Zenith) Performics & Digitas Pixelpark.

Isabel Dahlberg, Marketing Director at JOBST, said: “Compression therapy is a category in need of a refresh: we often see inauthentic imagery and staged reality compression brand campaigns. This film is a game-changer: being able to see real people with real conditions will make such a difference to those affected by lipedema, lymphedema and venous conditions. We’re proud to be the first brand in our category to do this.”

Valentina Amenta, Creative Director at Publicis•Poke, said: “At Publicis•Poke, we believe in commercial creativity – the power of creativity to solve today’s commercial challenges. Our signature work is bold and playful, and often has the aim of disruption. Unsynchronised carries this spirit of boldness, sparking connections with audiences through boldly representative work.”