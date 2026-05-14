Andrex Empowers Pregant Women Through Labour

75% of women fear the labour poo. This startling statistic sits at the heart of the campaign. The subject is shrouded in embarrassment, shame and secrecy, but as both midwives and doctors point out, if you poo during childbirth, it means you’re actually pushing effectively and with the right muscles. The hope is that the work normalises the labour poo, and provokes conversation to enable birth partners, family friends and medical professionals to support pregnant women and birthing people in managing this anxiety that affects so many pregnant people.

The hero 120-second TV spot features real pregnant women, grappling with the taboo the campaign is challenging. The work shares both their real fears of the labour poo pre-birth and showcases the change in attitude post-birth once the taboo is busted. It also features real top-ranked searches, from women doomscrolling the subject, as well real UGC clips from women who had just given birth, sharing their own empowering stories to help others.