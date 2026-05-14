push like your pooing andrex

Andrex Empowers Pregant Women Through Labour

'Push like you're pooing' by FCB London aims to dismantle the stigma of pooing during child-birth and put an end to the embarrassment

By Creative Salon

14 May 2026

Andrex launches its latest campaign as part of its mission to help the nation ‘Get Comfortable’ with all things toileting. Push like you’re pooing tackles the next taboo on its mission, aimed at dismantling stigma around the labour poo.

'Push like you’re pooing' is the final piece of work by the FCB London team before the Kimberly-Clark business transfers to McCann, as previously reported.

75% of women fear the labour poo. This startling statistic sits at the heart of the campaign. The subject is shrouded in embarrassment, shame and secrecy, but as both midwives and doctors point out, if you poo during childbirth, it means you’re actually pushing effectively and with the right muscles. The hope is that the work normalises the labour poo, and provokes conversation to enable birth partners, family friends and medical professionals to support pregnant women and birthing people in managing this anxiety that affects so many pregnant people.

The hero 120-second TV spot features real pregnant women, grappling with the taboo the campaign is challenging. The work shares both their real fears of the labour poo pre-birth and showcases the change in attitude post-birth once the taboo is busted. It also features real top-ranked searches, from women doomscrolling the subject, as well real UGC clips from women who had just given birth, sharing their own empowering stories to help others.

  • push like your pooing andrex

    1/2

  • push like your pooing andrex

    2/2

Andrex partnered with the Positive Birth Company to share their expert guidance and reach even more women and birthing people who need support.

The work will be running in the UK from 13th of May for two months across TV, BVoD, Cinema, OOH and Social.

CREDITS

Kimberly - Clark

Brand - Andrex

Senior Marketing Director - Matt Stone

Marketing Director, UK & Ire - Niamh Finan

Marketing Director, IFP - Alexis Rice

Head of Consumer Engagement UK & Ireland - Emma Drew

Marketing Manager - Sophie Ashton

Brand Manager - Jennifer Ward

Social Strategy Lead - Lou Harrop

FCB

Katy Wright

Ben Jaffé

Laura Pirkis

Owen Lee

Kyle Harman-Turner

Tom Carr

Kirsten Barnes

Sophie Ladmore

Vicky Endicott

Jack Walker

Nikki Chapman

Caio Silva

Production Company: Somesuch

Directors: King She

Managing Director/ Exec Producer: Tash Tan

Head of Production: Georgina Fillmore

Producer: Lucy Gossage

Production Manager: Meghan Young

Edit House: tenthree

Editor: Ellie Johnson

Assistant Editor: Becca Campbell

Producer: Ed Hoadley

VFX: Time Based Arts

VFX Supervisor / 2D Lead : Miguel Wratten

2D Artists : Jasmine Cooper, Jess Gorick, Lucy Lawrence, Matt Jackson, Olivia O'Neil, Ria Shroff, Simon Melin, Tom Robinson, Viola Bascombe,

Colourist : Simone Grattarola

Producer : Sian Jenkins

Sound & SFX: 750mph

Jake Ashwell

Music: Soundtree

Composed by: Luis Almau, Luke Fabia & Ben Jones

MD/EP: Jay James

Share

LinkedIn iconx

Now read

Your Privacy

We use cookies to give you the best online experience. Please let us know if you agree to all of these cookies.