Andrex Empowers Pregant Women Through Labour
'Push like you're pooing' by FCB London aims to dismantle the stigma of pooing during child-birth and put an end to the embarrassment
14 May 2026
Andrex launches its latest campaign as part of its mission to help the nation ‘Get Comfortable’ with all things toileting. Push like you’re pooing tackles the next taboo on its mission, aimed at dismantling stigma around the labour poo.
'Push like you’re pooing' is the final piece of work by the FCB London team before the Kimberly-Clark business transfers to McCann, as previously reported.
75% of women fear the labour poo. This startling statistic sits at the heart of the campaign. The subject is shrouded in embarrassment, shame and secrecy, but as both midwives and doctors point out, if you poo during childbirth, it means you’re actually pushing effectively and with the right muscles. The hope is that the work normalises the labour poo, and provokes conversation to enable birth partners, family friends and medical professionals to support pregnant women and birthing people in managing this anxiety that affects so many pregnant people.
The hero 120-second TV spot features real pregnant women, grappling with the taboo the campaign is challenging. The work shares both their real fears of the labour poo pre-birth and showcases the change in attitude post-birth once the taboo is busted. It also features real top-ranked searches, from women doomscrolling the subject, as well real UGC clips from women who had just given birth, sharing their own empowering stories to help others.
1/2
2/2
Andrex partnered with the Positive Birth Company to share their expert guidance and reach even more women and birthing people who need support.
The work will be running in the UK from 13th of May for two months across TV, BVoD, Cinema, OOH and Social.
CREDITS
Kimberly - Clark
Brand - Andrex
Senior Marketing Director - Matt Stone
Marketing Director, UK & Ire - Niamh Finan
Marketing Director, IFP - Alexis Rice
Head of Consumer Engagement UK & Ireland - Emma Drew
Marketing Manager - Sophie Ashton
Brand Manager - Jennifer Ward
Social Strategy Lead - Lou Harrop
FCB
Katy Wright
Ben Jaffé
Laura Pirkis
Owen Lee
Kyle Harman-Turner
Tom Carr
Kirsten Barnes
Sophie Ladmore
Vicky Endicott
Jack Walker
Nikki Chapman
Caio Silva
Production Company: Somesuch
Directors: King She
Managing Director/ Exec Producer: Tash Tan
Head of Production: Georgina Fillmore
Producer: Lucy Gossage
Production Manager: Meghan Young
Edit House: tenthree
Editor: Ellie Johnson
Assistant Editor: Becca Campbell
Producer: Ed Hoadley
VFX: Time Based Arts
VFX Supervisor / 2D Lead : Miguel Wratten
2D Artists : Jasmine Cooper, Jess Gorick, Lucy Lawrence, Matt Jackson, Olivia O'Neil, Ria Shroff, Simon Melin, Tom Robinson, Viola Bascombe,
Colourist : Simone Grattarola
Producer : Sian Jenkins
Sound & SFX: 750mph
Jake Ashwell
Music: Soundtree
Composed by: Luis Almau, Luke Fabia & Ben Jones
MD/EP: Jay James