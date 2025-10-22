Bubble Bursting AI Prompts: Ruairi Curran On Fuelling His Mind With Playfulness

When I first trained as a planner, I was seduced by the romance of it all – having come straight from a summer labouring on building sites, I felt I could represent the consumer’s voice as well as anyone else in the department, and was pretty pleased with myself for finding a career that seemed to want me to flaneur about town, sit in cafés and make observations on people in a little moleskine.

My head of planning, Russ Lidstone, was so wary of the ‘bubble effect’ of our agency’s marbled Knightsbridge office overlooking Hyde Park, he would take Creative teams all the way to Newport to brief them on a Tesco campaign inside a Tesco store surrounded by Tesco consumers. He set up an ethnographic research programme that ensured everyone in the Planning department spent two days living alongside households of different shapes and sizes across the country, from Birkenhead to Brighton - that was the lore: escape the ivory tower, get into the real world, soak it all in.

I still value these sources of insight and inspiration; walks, overheard conversations on trains, stand-up shows, scrolling TikTok – but my experience of today’s world of same-day home-delivery, self-checkout tills and tap-and-go is that those real, messy, unfiltered encounters are rarer than ever. And in an era of short turnaround strategy sprints, there’s no time for five-hour ethnographies.