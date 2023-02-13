Saatchi & Saatchi launches campaign for Fiat New (500)RED collaboration

The campaign, which launches today across OOH, BVOD, digital and social, builds on a creative concept by Leo Burnett Italia and uses sharp copy, bold typography and hero imagery to spotlight the Fiat New (500)RED which looks good, but also does good, thanks to FIAT’s long standing partnership with (RED).

(RED) works to fight AIDS and the injustices that enable pandemics to thrive. All money generated by (RED) supports life-saving programmes that empower health workers and provide testing, treatment and care. Stellantis brands FIAT, Jeep and RAM have committed, through the partnership with (RED), to donate a minimum of $4 million to The Global Fund between 2021 and 2023.

Damien Dally, Managing Director, FIAT and Abarth, commented, “Our Fiat New (500)RED not only contributes to the fight against global health emergencies but it continues to win industry awards for its iconic style and driving dynamics. It’s fun and practical, perfect for nipping through urban traffic but also offers a substantial driving range of up to 199 miles (WLTP) – the longest range of any electric city car on the market today. We’re excited to launch this allelectric Fiat New (500)RED campaign that promotes the good work the FIAT partnership with (RED) delivers.”

Aligning with the brand's output in Europe, the work highlights the evolution of the FIAT brand ambition, with the BEV (battery electric vehicle) model adding a layer of purpose to FIAT’s long-standing reputation for style and value. The video evokes the recognisable idyllic scenery of a classic car spot, but uses tight copy and electric charging close ups to highlight that the Fiat New (500)RED looks good, but also does good; while for OOH and social, hero shots of the Fiat New (500)RED are simply captioned, ‘drop (RED) gorgeous’ and ‘small car, BIG impact.’

Scott Bradley, Creative Director, Saatchi & Saatchi says, “FIAT may be a classic brand, but we wanted this creative to speak to a thoroughly modern audience. An audience of stylish self-expressers, who want to look good, but also make conscious choices and purchases. For this piece of work, we decided to keep things sharp, simple and to the point - the partnership with (RED) has cemented FIAT as a premium brand which is forward-thinking and conscious too.”

