Samsung UK surrounds Ugo Monye with rival fans in Six Nations ITV idents

Samsung has partnered with ITV to own these moments, using short-form 20-second idents created by Iris, that bring the Privacy Display feature to life in a way that is rooted in rugby culture rather than interruptive.

The creative centres on former England winger Ugo Monye, who is also appearing as a pundit in ITV’s tournament coverage. In the film, Monye ventures into rival territory’ – a Scottish pub on match day, packed with Scotland fans. As a suspicious supporter keeps a close eye on him, he uses the Privacy Display on his Galaxy S26 Ultra to discreetly conceal his allegiances.

The light-hearted execution draws on the friendly rivalries at the heart of the Six Nations, reflecting the shared understanding that everyone buys into the tournament’s competitive spirit. By placing the product benefit within a culturally recognisable scenario, the idents demonstrate how the feature helps users avoid over-the-shoulder embarrassment in moments when privacy matters.

The work is tailored specifically to ITV’s new in-game advertising format, aligning creative and context to ensure the work lands naturally within the viewing experience while showcasing the Galaxy S26 Ultra’s innovation.

The campaign is running across TV, VOD and social channels in the UK. Media planning and buying is by Starcom.