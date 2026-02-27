Skate Kingdom

Samsung Ramps Up Excitement With Skate Kingdom

Created by Iris, the social and influencer-led campaign and experience was produced with skate-adjacent artist Spooky Woods, running in London and Manchester

By Creative Salon

27 February 2026

Skate Kingdom is a four-week social and influencer-led campaign created by Iris London for Samsung UK, in collaboration with skate-adjacent artist Spooky Woods.

Designed to drive proud-to-own and purchase intent for Samsung phones among 18–30-year-olds, the campaign taps into the heart of UK skate, art and youth culture. At its core is a limited-edition skateboard drop: a series of bespoke decks illustrated by Spooky Woods, released through a treasure hunt mechanic that begins on social and leads skaters to iconic independent skate shops across the country.

TikTok host KJordy guides audiences on a nationwide journey through UK skate culture, joined by Samsung Galaxy Skate crew members Rianne Evans and Alex DeCunha. Together, they share cryptic, AI-generated clues that reveal the boards’ hidden locations, blending digital discovery with real-world exploration.

The creative approach fuses Spooky Woods’ distinctive handcrafted aesthetic with Samsung’s visual world to create a bold, culturally relevant identity. Spooky developed bespoke characters inspired by key UK skate cities, embedding subtle, hyper-local details that resonate with skaters while remaining true to his signature style.

More than a giveaway, Skate Kingdom positions Samsung at the intersection of technology, creativity and community, using AI, art and culture to create hype, drive footfall to skate shops, and deepen relevance with a new generation of creators.

Share

LinkedIn iconx

Now read

Your Privacy

We use cookies to give you the best online experience. Please let us know if you agree to all of these cookies.