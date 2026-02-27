Samsung Ramps Up Excitement With Skate Kingdom

Skate Kingdom is a four-week social and influencer-led campaign created by Iris London for Samsung UK, in collaboration with skate-adjacent artist Spooky Woods.

Designed to drive proud-to-own and purchase intent for Samsung phones among 18–30-year-olds, the campaign taps into the heart of UK skate, art and youth culture. At its core is a limited-edition skateboard drop: a series of bespoke decks illustrated by Spooky Woods, released through a treasure hunt mechanic that begins on social and leads skaters to iconic independent skate shops across the country.