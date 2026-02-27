Samsung Ramps Up Excitement With Skate Kingdom
Created by Iris, the social and influencer-led campaign and experience was produced with skate-adjacent artist Spooky Woods, running in London and Manchester
27 February 2026
Skate Kingdom is a four-week social and influencer-led campaign created by Iris London for Samsung UK, in collaboration with skate-adjacent artist Spooky Woods.
Designed to drive proud-to-own and purchase intent for Samsung phones among 18–30-year-olds, the campaign taps into the heart of UK skate, art and youth culture. At its core is a limited-edition skateboard drop: a series of bespoke decks illustrated by Spooky Woods, released through a treasure hunt mechanic that begins on social and leads skaters to iconic independent skate shops across the country.
TikTok host KJordy guides audiences on a nationwide journey through UK skate culture, joined by Samsung Galaxy Skate crew members Rianne Evans and Alex DeCunha. Together, they share cryptic, AI-generated clues that reveal the boards’ hidden locations, blending digital discovery with real-world exploration.
The creative approach fuses Spooky Woods’ distinctive handcrafted aesthetic with Samsung’s visual world to create a bold, culturally relevant identity. Spooky developed bespoke characters inspired by key UK skate cities, embedding subtle, hyper-local details that resonate with skaters while remaining true to his signature style.
More than a giveaway, Skate Kingdom positions Samsung at the intersection of technology, creativity and community, using AI, art and culture to create hype, drive footfall to skate shops, and deepen relevance with a new generation of creators.