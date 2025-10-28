South Western Railway Highlights Consequences For Fair Dodgers
The message is that criminals get a one-way ticket to shame, disgrace and regret
28 October 2025
Train passengers who avoid paying their fares are being reminded that they could find themselves on a one-way trip to Regret, Disgrace and Shame in the latest campaign from South Western Railway (SWR), created by independent agency St Luke’s.
With fare evasion costing British railways an estimated £350-400m annually*, the brief was to create an OOH campaign highlighting the consequences of travelling without a ticket or with the wrong ticket.
Following research conducted by Transport Focus**, three Fare Dodging audiences are identified for this campaign, and each of the executions are targeted to them. For Regret, the creative speaks to Ambivalent Evaders, those who occasionally dodge paying the correct fare. For Shame, the messaging targets Strategic Evaders, people who are nonchalant and think they won’t get caught. And finally, Career Evaders, who routinely don’t pay their fares as a form of protest, are given the Disgrace message.
Knowing that most people want to think of themselves as fundamentally decent, St Luke’s “Dodge the fare, pay the price” strategy reminds customers that being caught can lead to some uncomfortable feelings – as well as a fine of up to £1,000.
To do this, St Luke’s has used a key visual that is instantly recognisable to train users: a train departure board, set at an angle to signify that something isn’t quite right.
Instead of the names of stations, however, the destinations are the negative emotions that being caught without the right ticket can cause. Destination Regret, for example, calls at the stations Indifference, Caught, Court, Guilt and Up to £1,000 Fine. Other executions outline journeys to Disgrace and Shame, with all the creative using the endline “Dodge the fare, pay the price”.
1/3
2/3
3/3
Peter Williams, Customer and Commercial Director for South Western Railway says: “Fare evaders might think they’ve found a loophole to avoid paying for their journey and believe they’re not doing anything wrong. But anyone unable to produce a valid ticket or railcard risks being caught and facing the consequences. This campaign by St Luke’s raises the stakes beyond the financial penalty to show how fare dodging can also cost your peace of mind. We’re optimistic it will nudge more customers to do the right thing.”
Richard Denney, Joint Chief Creative Officer at St Luke’s, adds: “Following our Body Cams campaign for SWR, this new work tackles fare dodging by showing the emotional destinations no one wants to reach. We wanted the consequences to feel uncomfortably close to home and visualised in a way every rail user instantly recognises, and hopefully prompting them to make the right choice when it comes to buying a ticket.”
The campaign will roll out from 28 October 2025, on OOH sites across the South Western Railway network including London and the South West.
