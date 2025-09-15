South Western Railway Tackles Abuse Head-On In Latest OOH
In St Luke's new work for the brand, South Western Railway emphasises that its staff are equipped with body worn cameras
15 September 2025
South Western Railway (SWR) is highlighting that its staff are equipped with body-worn cameras in a new OOH campaign, created by independent agency St Luke’s. It is the latest effort by SWR to reduce the abuse staff face at work and create a safer, more respectful environment for customers and colleagues.
Body cams record events from the staff’s perspective, including instances of verbal or physical abuse. While they provide useful evidence in prosecuting offenders, their greatest value lies in prevention. A 2024 University of Cambridge study* found that when staff wear body cams, incidents of physical and verbal assault fall by nearly 50%, and injuries drop by around 30%.
To make sure as many passengers are aware of their presence as possible, St Luke’s has created a series of posters, shot by the photographer Gavin Millar.
These show people in law enforcement settings, such as a holding cell, a police interview suite and in the dock. Superimposed over each of the offender’s faces is a frame from the violent outburst that led to their arrest, captured within the victim’s body cam footage, along with the line: “Body cam footage is evidence. It pays tobe kind.”
Jane Lupson, Safety and Security Director for South Western Railway, commented: “The rise in abuse directed against our colleagues, including daily assaults, is totally unacceptable and will not be tolerated.
“Keeping people safe on our railway is always our number one priority, not least our colleagues who serve our customers with care every day.
“The introduction of body-worn video cameras will help deter anyone thinking of abusing a colleague and help prosecute those who do.
“We hope this striking new campaign will remind potential perpetrators of the consequences of abuse, for colleagues and for them.”
Richard Denney, Joint Chief Creative Officer at St Luke’s, said: “No one comes to work expecting to be shouted at, threatened or abused, and they shouldn’t have to. Yet today, train staff including those at SWR must wear body cams to ensure their safety. That says something about the world we’re living in and any form of abuse must carry consequences.
“This campaign is about respect and if it makes even one person stop, think, and treat someone with a bit more humanity, then it’s done what it needed to do. St Luke’s is once again proud to support SWR on this important message.”
The campaign will roll out from 15 September 2025, on OOH sites across the South Western Railway network including London and the South West.
