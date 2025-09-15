South Western Railway Tackles Abuse Head-On In Latest OOH

South Western Railway (SWR) is highlighting that its staff are equipped with body-worn cameras in a new OOH campaign, created by independent agency St Luke’s. It is the latest effort by SWR to reduce the abuse staff face at work and create a safer, more respectful environment for customers and colleagues.

Body cams record events from the staff’s perspective, including instances of verbal or physical abuse. While they provide useful evidence in prosecuting offenders, their greatest value lies in prevention. A 2024 University of Cambridge study* found that when staff wear body cams, incidents of physical and verbal assault fall by nearly 50%, and injuries drop by around 30%.

To make sure as many passengers are aware of their presence as possible, St Luke’s has created a series of posters, shot by the photographer Gavin Millar.

These show people in law enforcement settings, such as a holding cell, a police interview suite and in the dock. Superimposed over each of the offender’s faces is a frame from the violent outburst that led to their arrest, captured within the victim’s body cam footage, along with the line: “Body cam footage is evidence. It pays tobe kind.”