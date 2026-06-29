Tango's Iconic Catchphrase Returns For New Brand Platform
The campaign by VCCP taps into nostalgia bringing back the brand's legendary slogan from the 90s
29 June 2026
Today, soft drink brand Tango, owned by Carlsberg Britvic, launches a new brand platform and campaign ‘Wrecking Ball of Tang’. The campaign, by creative agency of record VCCP, spotlights the intense hit of tang that characterises the intense taste and flavour experience of drinking a Tango.
The new brand platform brings back the iconic line ‘You Know When You’ve Been Tango’d’ with an aim to embed it into the heart of British youth culture. More than just an iconic piece of advertising history, the line unmistakably captures the intense, bold taste and tangy flavour hit that makes Tango distinctive and has set the brand apart for generations. Tapping into Tango’s provocative personality, the brand embarks on a journey of returning to its unmistakable heritage, celebrating the flavour ‘hit’ that comes with drinking a Tango through humorous mischief reminiscent of Tango’s iconic ‘90s adverts – reworking it to resonate with a new, younger audience.
VCCP’s Girl&Bear Studios brought the idea to life with award-winning comedy director J Marlow. At the heart of the campaign is a 10” hero film that humorously dramatises the power of Tango’s tangy flavour by releasing a wrecking ball of tang at the exact millisecond the flavour hits the protagonist’s tastebuds. The film centres on a man in a fast food shop who, upon taking a sip of his Tango, gets knocked over by a wrecking ball of tang. He then stands back up, shocked, and there is no doubt in his mind that he has been Tango’d. The films are intentionally short k to bring to life the quick intense flavour hit, as well as to work in an array of typically lower attention media environments including YouTube and social.
Alongside the hero film, the integrated campaign will roll out across eye-catching orange billboards and flood social formats to leave Britain’s youth in no doubt as to the power of the intense tang of a Tango.
Munnawar Chishty, Chief Marketing Officer at Carlsberg Britvic said: “Tango is making a bold return to its roots, celebrating the bold ‘flavour hit’ that comes with drinking a Tango. This campaign brings our most iconic tagline into the modern day: perfectly capturing the mischievous, boundary-pushing energy that people love about the brand, leaning heavily into the pure comedy of our 90s heritage."
Ross Neil, Executive Creative Director at VCCP Blue added: “Tango has such a rich advertising history, so it's been a fantastic challenge bringing back the brand’s classic provocative, mischievous tone for today’s audience. We wanted to make sure we put our famous flavour hit at the heart of all our comms but framed it in a fresh way for a new generation. This fun, slightly absurd spot lands the brand right back where it belongs.”
The integrated campaign will run across TV, social, OOH, bus wrap, special build and ad pause from today until November.
CREDITS
Campaign Title: You Know When You’ve Been Tango’d
Client: Carlsberg Britvic
Advertising Agency: VCCP Blue
Executive Creative Director: Ross Neil
Creative Directors: Dipesh Mistry; Drew Haselhurst
Business Director:Lee Allen
Account Director:Vicci Goulder
Account Director: Lucy Williams
Account Manager: Katie Shea
Chief Strategy Officer: Max Keane
Planning Director: Devin Ross
Planner: Lucy Rowland
Creative Producer: Chelsea Chapman & Harriet Lea
Production Company: Girl&Bear Studios
Producer: Maxine Bicknell
Production Manager: Abi Cobley
Executive Producer: Francesca Best
Director: J Marlow Outsider
DOP: David Procter
Editor: Mark Newmanrim Editing
Post-Production Company: Harbor
Colourist: Alex Gregory
Post Producer: Roberta Fox
Content Creation Studio: Girl&Bear
Senior Designer: Rob Churcher, Leila Amin
CGI Artist: Olivier Beaugrand
Design Production Tech Lead: Thomas Whetnall
Deputy Head of ArtLab: Scott Mitchell
Senior Creative Artworkers: Paul Craig, Lee Forster
Audio Post-Production Company: Noble State
Sound Engineer: Munzie Thind