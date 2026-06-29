Tango's Iconic Catchphrase Returns For New Brand Platform

The new brand platform brings back the iconic line ‘You Know When You’ve Been Tango’d’ with an aim to embed it into the heart of British youth culture. More than just an iconic piece of advertising history, the line unmistakably captures the intense, bold taste and tangy flavour hit that makes Tango distinctive and has set the brand apart for generations. Tapping into Tango’s provocative personality, the brand embarks on a journey of returning to its unmistakable heritage, celebrating the flavour ‘hit’ that comes with drinking a Tango through humorous mischief reminiscent of Tango’s iconic ‘90s adverts – reworking it to resonate with a new, younger audience.

VCCP’s Girl&Bear Studios brought the idea to life with award-winning comedy director J Marlow. At the heart of the campaign is a 10” hero film that humorously dramatises the power of Tango’s tangy flavour by releasing a wrecking ball of tang at the exact millisecond the flavour hits the protagonist’s tastebuds. The film centres on a man in a fast food shop who, upon taking a sip of his Tango, gets knocked over by a wrecking ball of tang. He then stands back up, shocked, and there is no doubt in his mind that he has been Tango’d. The films are intentionally short k to bring to life the quick intense flavour hit, as well as to work in an array of typically lower attention media environments including YouTube and social.

Alongside the hero film, the integrated campaign will roll out across eye-catching orange billboards and flood social formats to leave Britain’s youth in no doubt as to the power of the intense tang of a Tango.

Munnawar Chishty, Chief Marketing Officer at Carlsberg Britvic said: “Tango is making a bold return to its roots, celebrating the bold ‘flavour hit’ that comes with drinking a Tango. This campaign brings our most iconic tagline into the modern day: perfectly capturing the mischievous, boundary-pushing energy that people love about the brand, leaning heavily into the pure comedy of our 90s heritage."

Ross Neil, Executive Creative Director at VCCP Blue added: “Tango has such a rich advertising history, so it's been a fantastic challenge bringing back the brand’s classic provocative, mischievous tone for today’s audience. We wanted to make sure we put our famous flavour hit at the heart of all our comms but framed it in a fresh way for a new generation. This fun, slightly absurd spot lands the brand right back where it belongs.”

The integrated campaign will run across TV, social, OOH, bus wrap, special build and ad pause from today until November.

CREDITS

Campaign Title: You Know When You’ve Been Tango’d

Client: Carlsberg Britvic

Advertising Agency: VCCP Blue

Executive Creative Director: Ross Neil

Creative Directors: Dipesh Mistry; Drew Haselhurst

Business Director:Lee Allen

Account Director:Vicci Goulder

Account Director: Lucy Williams

Account Manager: Katie Shea

Chief Strategy Officer: Max Keane

Planning Director: Devin Ross

Planner: Lucy Rowland

Creative Producer: Chelsea Chapman & Harriet Lea

Production Company: Girl&Bear Studios

Producer: Maxine Bicknell

Production Manager: Abi Cobley

Executive Producer: Francesca Best

Director: J Marlow Outsider

DOP: David Procter

Editor: Mark Newmanrim Editing

Post-Production Company: Harbor

Colourist: Alex Gregory

Post Producer: Roberta Fox

Content Creation Studio: Girl&Bear

Senior Designer: Rob Churcher, Leila Amin

CGI Artist: Olivier Beaugrand

Design Production Tech Lead: Thomas Whetnall

Deputy Head of ArtLab: Scott Mitchell

Senior Creative Artworkers: Paul Craig, Lee Forster

Audio Post-Production Company: Noble State

Sound Engineer: Munzie Thind