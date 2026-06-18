‘Pop to Co-op’ Campaign Showcases Benefits of Convenience Shopping

The second film, ‘Full House’, further reinforces Co-op as the solution to last-minute meal missions as it follows a father who feeds his son and his hungry friends with a quick trip to Co-op where he picks up pizza and snacks to create a spontaneous dinner.

Co-op’s new campaign features live-action and real people, street-casting the young boys in ‘Full House’. This down-to-earth authenticity ensures Co-op remains a fabric of the nation brand even whilst the campaign and new platform marks a dynamic step in a new direction.

Rachel Halter, customer director at Co-op, said: “With summer being our busiest season of the year, we are launching a major new push to ensure Co-op is front of mind when shoppers need to sort a quality, spontaneous dinner or grab daily essentials.

“Millions of busy customers already trust us every day to rescue or elevate their plans, proving that picking-up something on-the-go never has to feel like a compromised choice. We are thrilled to introduce 'Pop to Co-op,' a campaign that celebrates these quick-fix, real-life moments.”

Chris Birch and Jonathan Parker, Chief Creative Officers at VCCP added: “Pop to Co-op. It’s what we do. It’s in everyday language. And it’s the perfect way to sum up this idea about ultimate convenience. No matter what happens in life, no matter what you need, whether it’s a craving for lollipops coz the suns out, pizzas coz the neighbourhood kids have arrived en masse or your bezzie cancels a night out, just pop to co-op. It’s another demonstration of Co-op doing right by you because it’s right by you.”

The integrated campaign, with media planning and buying by Dentsu, will run throughout the summer across TV, social, OOH, display, press, and radio.

Credits:

Client: Co-op

Advertising Agency: VCCP

Chief Creative Officers: Chris Birch & Jonny Parker

Creative Director: Rachel Morris

Creatives: Haley Koehn & Louise Organ

Managing Partner: Harriet Harrison

Business Director: Gen Hole & Hayley Gilson-Mathurin

Senior Account Director: Ness Burns

Account Manager: Max Bojahr

Account Executive: Lucas Patel

Planning Director: Hannah Martin

Planner: Tilly Humphries

Content Creation Studio: Girl&Bear

IPD: Brad Willis

ICP: Harriet Murphy

TV Producer: Lilly Alter

Designer - Tom Loach

Broadcast Affairs: Jo Woodford

Production Company: Lovesong

Director: Saman Aminzadeh

Producer: Jacob Swan Hyam

Editors: Marsheen

Editor: Dave Davis

Post-Production Company: Rascal

Post Producer: Emma Hughes, Lilly Delphine, Amy Pleat, Colin Hickson

Colourist: Tim Smith

Audio Post-Production Company: 750mph

Sound Engineer: Matt Ennis

Music Supervision: DLMDD

Photographer: Lewis Khan