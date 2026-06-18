‘Pop to Co-op’ Campaign Showcases Benefits of Convenience Shopping
The work, by VCCP, champions the brand as the summer destination for easy, convenient meals
18 June 2026
Co-op Food, the UK’s leading convenience retailer, today launches a bold new creative platform with an integrated campaign encouraging the nation to ‘Pop to Co-op’.
Created by VCCP – in the first reappraisal campaign for Co-op Food – ‘Pop to Co-op’ focuses on the beauty and benefits of convenience shopping and its role for everyday moments in life and centres on an already popular phrase in the nation’s vernacular: ‘I’m popping to Co-op’.
Whether it’s throwing together a last-minute summer BBQ, feeding the kids and their friends or grabbing dinner when plans for a night out fall through, the campaign emphasises how Co-op is always there for its members and customers’ everyday convenience needs.
Unlike big box grocery retailers – whose sales peak during the Christmas season – Co-op’s leading convenience positioning primes the retailer to capitalise on summer’s last-minute plans and spontaneous social gatherings. The new creative platform is centred around a familiar phrase that already exists within the nation’s language: ‘Let’s pop to Co-op’.
VCCP’s global content creation studio Girl&Bear worked with production company Lovesong to bring to life the two 20” films that sit at the heart of the new campaign, created by Haley Koehn and Louise Organ. These films employ rapid flash and jump cuts to embody the speed of convenience, demonstrating the ease in popping to Co-op.
The first film, ‘Plans Cancelled’, centres on a woman whose night-out is called off: her disappointment instantly turns to delight as she pops to Co-op, grabs a premium ready meal from the retailer’s Irresistible range and settles in for the perfect, cozy night of PJs and TV.
The second film, ‘Full House’, further reinforces Co-op as the solution to last-minute meal missions as it follows a father who feeds his son and his hungry friends with a quick trip to Co-op where he picks up pizza and snacks to create a spontaneous dinner.
Co-op’s new campaign features live-action and real people, street-casting the young boys in ‘Full House’. This down-to-earth authenticity ensures Co-op remains a fabric of the nation brand even whilst the campaign and new platform marks a dynamic step in a new direction.
Rachel Halter, customer director at Co-op, said: “With summer being our busiest season of the year, we are launching a major new push to ensure Co-op is front of mind when shoppers need to sort a quality, spontaneous dinner or grab daily essentials.
“Millions of busy customers already trust us every day to rescue or elevate their plans, proving that picking-up something on-the-go never has to feel like a compromised choice. We are thrilled to introduce 'Pop to Co-op,' a campaign that celebrates these quick-fix, real-life moments.”
Chris Birch and Jonathan Parker, Chief Creative Officers at VCCP added: “Pop to Co-op. It’s what we do. It’s in everyday language. And it’s the perfect way to sum up this idea about ultimate convenience. No matter what happens in life, no matter what you need, whether it’s a craving for lollipops coz the suns out, pizzas coz the neighbourhood kids have arrived en masse or your bezzie cancels a night out, just pop to co-op. It’s another demonstration of Co-op doing right by you because it’s right by you.”
The integrated campaign, with media planning and buying by Dentsu, will run throughout the summer across TV, social, OOH, display, press, and radio.
Credits:
Client: Co-op
Advertising Agency: VCCP
Chief Creative Officers: Chris Birch & Jonny Parker
Creative Director: Rachel Morris
Creatives: Haley Koehn & Louise Organ
Managing Partner: Harriet Harrison
Business Director: Gen Hole & Hayley Gilson-Mathurin
Senior Account Director: Ness Burns
Account Manager: Max Bojahr
Account Executive: Lucas Patel
Planning Director: Hannah Martin
Planner: Tilly Humphries
Content Creation Studio: Girl&Bear
IPD: Brad Willis
ICP: Harriet Murphy
TV Producer: Lilly Alter
Designer - Tom Loach
Broadcast Affairs: Jo Woodford
Production Company: Lovesong
Director: Saman Aminzadeh
Producer: Jacob Swan Hyam
Editors: Marsheen
Editor: Dave Davis
Post-Production Company: Rascal
Post Producer: Emma Hughes, Lilly Delphine, Amy Pleat, Colin Hickson
Colourist: Tim Smith
Audio Post-Production Company: 750mph
Sound Engineer: Matt Ennis
Music Supervision: DLMDD
Photographer: Lewis Khan