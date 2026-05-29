O2 Guides Fans To Football Watch Points

In the fifth year since O2 committed to its inclusive EU roaming offering, 'Find the beautiful game in beautiful places' launches with a 40” film which places this summer’s worldwide football tournament at its centre, showcasing how having access to inclusive roaming while abroad helps holidaymakers to create unmissable holiday moments. The film was directed by Miles Jay through production company SMUGGLER in collaboration with VCCP’s global content creation studio Girl&Bear. Soundtracked by Fred Again and Jamie T’s ‘Lights Burn Dimmer’, the film follows two teenage siblings on holiday with their parents, who head out into the sleepy town seeking a place to watch the football. Framed by traditional buildings and an idyllic setting, the film captures the thrill of the unknown as we see them navigate the winding streets with the glow of a phone illuminating their faces - O2 roaming directing them to their destination. As the siblings arrive at a social club filled with locals playing cards, chatting, and the sound of Spanish football commentary, it becomes clear that they have found a true hidden gem. Cutting to an overhead as the first goal is scored, Sean Bean - the voice of O2’s campaigns for 24 years - delivers the final sign-off, reinforcing O2’s position as the only major UK network offering inclusive EU roaming to all its customers.

The campaign sits within O2’s ‘Essential for Living’ platform, which positions O2 as an enabler of life’s greatest moments. By tapping into the cultural experience of coming together to watch the football, O2 visualises how its customers can use its unmatched roaming to find the game across beautiful European destinations - spotlighting why inclusive EU roaming is more essential this summer than ever.

A fully integrated campaign supports the film, including OOH executions that showcase people holidaying in Europe, watching the football on their phones with a headline that reads ‘Find the game here’. Photographed by Tom Cockram and placed in high-footfall locations across the country, the striking billboards feature iconic European holiday scenes - such as a couple on the beach or a man floating on a rubber ring in the sea - that double as the visual ‘O’ motif of the O2 logo.