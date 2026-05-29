O2 Guides Fans To Football Watch Points
The work celebrates the discovery and freedom enabled by inclusive EU roaming, even to watch the upcoming World Cup
29 May 2026
Today, O2 and its creative agency of record VCCP have unveiled ‘Find the beautiful game in beautiful places’, an integrated campaign celebrating inclusive EU roaming on O2, and the freedom that comes with it.
While abroad, travellers rely on roaming to find hidden gems, idyllic scenes, and local culture but this summer is set to be different. Across Europe, holidaymakers will also be using their data to find the best spots to watch the football. 'Find the beautiful game in beautiful places' is born out of this cultural moment. From scrolling social media to discovering the best place to watch the game to using maps to get there, data roaming is the ultimate holiday essential. As the only major UK network that lets all of its customers roam freely in the EU up to 25GB at no extra cost, O2 is using its market-leading proposition to enable travellers to find, discover and watch the game from wherever they please.
In the fifth year since O2 committed to its inclusive EU roaming offering, 'Find the beautiful game in beautiful places' launches with a 40” film which places this summer’s worldwide football tournament at its centre, showcasing how having access to inclusive roaming while abroad helps holidaymakers to create unmissable holiday moments. The film was directed by Miles Jay through production company SMUGGLER in collaboration with VCCP’s global content creation studio Girl&Bear. Soundtracked by Fred Again and Jamie T’s ‘Lights Burn Dimmer’, the film follows two teenage siblings on holiday with their parents, who head out into the sleepy town seeking a place to watch the football. Framed by traditional buildings and an idyllic setting, the film captures the thrill of the unknown as we see them navigate the winding streets with the glow of a phone illuminating their faces - O2 roaming directing them to their destination. As the siblings arrive at a social club filled with locals playing cards, chatting, and the sound of Spanish football commentary, it becomes clear that they have found a true hidden gem. Cutting to an overhead as the first goal is scored, Sean Bean - the voice of O2’s campaigns for 24 years - delivers the final sign-off, reinforcing O2’s position as the only major UK network offering inclusive EU roaming to all its customers.
The campaign sits within O2’s ‘Essential for Living’ platform, which positions O2 as an enabler of life’s greatest moments. By tapping into the cultural experience of coming together to watch the football, O2 visualises how its customers can use its unmatched roaming to find the game across beautiful European destinations - spotlighting why inclusive EU roaming is more essential this summer than ever.
A fully integrated campaign supports the film, including OOH executions that showcase people holidaying in Europe, watching the football on their phones with a headline that reads ‘Find the game here’. Photographed by Tom Cockram and placed in high-footfall locations across the country, the striking billboards feature iconic European holiday scenes - such as a couple on the beach or a man floating on a rubber ring in the sea - that double as the visual ‘O’ motif of the O2 logo.
To bring the campaign promise to life and enable people to find the beautiful game in beautiful places, O2 is offering customers a host of deals to help them level-up their holidays this summer. Whether that’s brushing up on language skills with three months of free Super Duolingo, or finding places to watch the game with 30% discounted Voi e-bikes and scooters, O2 is making sure customers can get the most out of their time abroad.
Rachel Swift, Director of Brand and Advertising at Virgin Media O2, said: “Holidays are no longer about tourist experiences, instead, holidaymakers want to find authentic local culture and hidden gems to explore. As the only major UK network offering all of our customers inclusive EU roaming at no extra cost, we’re providing the ultimate travel essential for spontaneous discovery and adventure. By tapping into the cultural power of the football this summer, this campaign beautifully captures the human thrill of the unknown and brings our ‘Essential for Living’ proposition to life.”
David Masterman, Executive Creative Director at VCCP, said: “O2 is the only major UK network that doesn't charge their customers extra for EU roaming. This summer, for many travellers, that’s going to mean just one thing; finding the game. Whether it’s finding a football-loving speakeasy, or streaming the match on the beach. We've created a proper showcase for how data roaming has evolved from a simple utility into an essential tool.”
The integrated campaign will run across multiple channels including TV, BVOD, AVOD, cinema, outdoor screens, online video, OOH and DOOH sites, including those local to airports, social, radio, partnerships, activation and PR.
The campaign launches today and will run nationwide until 24th July. Media planning and buying was delivered by MG OMD.
Credits:
CAMPAIGN TITLE: Find The Beautiful Game In Beautiful Places
CLIENT: O2
DIRECTOR OF BRAND & ADVERTISING: Rachel Swift
MARKETING DIRECTOR: Simon Valcarcel
HEAD OF ADVERTISING AND CAMPAIGNS: Johnny Winn
HEAD OF SOCIAL: Rachael Courtney
SENIOR CAMPAIGN MANAGER: Nina Dubravec
SOCIAL MEDIA MANAGER: Lee Scarratt
ADVERTISING AGENCY: VCCP
CHIEF CREATIVE OFFICERS: Jonathan Parker & Chris Birch
EXECUTIVE CREATIVE DIRECTOR: David Masterman
COPYWRITER & ART DIRECTOR: Ana Marques, Tomás Azoubel Lima
MANAGING PARTNER: Olivia Packshaw
BUSINESS DIRECTOR: Alistair Nichols
ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Connor Fairfield
SENIOR ACCOUNT MANAGER: Lily Hubbard
ACCOUNT MANAGER: Faika Mumtaz
PLANNING DIRECTOR: Jennifer Cownie
SENIOR PLANNER: Saskia Meagher
SENIOR AGENCY TV PRODUCER: Helen Brownlie
HERO FILM
PRODUCTION COMPANY: SMUGGLER
DIRECTOR: Miles Jay
EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Lucy Kelly
PRODUCER: Saul Germaine
POST-PRODUCTION: Time Based Arts
COLOURIST: Simone Grattarola
POST PRODUCER: Matt Squires
AUDIO POST-PRODUCTION: King Lear
SOUND ENGINEER: Jack Sedgwick
MUSIC SUPERVISION: Dirty Soup
INTEGRATED CAMPAIGN
PRODUCTION: Girl&Bear
INTEGRATED PROJECT DIRECTOR: Simon Keyworth
SENIOR INTEGRATED CREATIVE PRODUCERS: Pip Seymour-Judd, Yusuf Mountstephen
SENIOR DESIGNER: Bruno Rovarotto
STUDIO MANAGER: James Perry
SENIOR CREATIVE ARTWORKER: Nick Normann
RESOURCE MANAGER: Yasmine Moridi
POST PRODUCER: Nicola Haffenden
BROADCAST AFFAIRS MANAGER: Katie Singer
AUDIO: Jungle
SOUND DESIGNERS:
RETOUCHING: Stanleys Post Ltd
PHOTOGRAPHER: Tom Cockram
DIGITAL TECH: Matt Davey
DIGITAL EXPERIENCE AGENCY: Bernadette
ASSOCIATE CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Matt Brady
PROJECT MANAGER: Nayef (Nay) Hassan
SENIOR DIGITAL DESIGNERS: Filip Staněk, Claire Ashfield, Richard Janeček
MEDIA AGENCY: Manning Gottlieb OMD
CLIENT BUSINESS DIRECTOR: Hollie Hambilton
CLIENT MANAGER: Ebony Lewis
PLANNING PARTNER: Ruth Sterry
PAID SOCIAL DIRECTOR: Haleema Kamal
PROGRAMMATIC PARTNER: Jeeven Rihal
MEDIA PARTNERSHIPS BUSINESS DIRECTOR: Natalie Christoforou
AV ACCOUNT DIRECTORS: George Millward, Nathan Russell