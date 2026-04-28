Müller FRijj Moos In Unexpected Places
The work by VCCP encourages customers to lean into absurdity
28 April 2026
Today, the nation’s favourite dairy brand, Müller, is launching a new campaign for FRijj with creative agency of record VCCP Blue ‘Moos in Unexpected Places’.
In a world where young men are facing cultural pressures to constantly self-improve and optimise every area of their lives, Müller FRijj are offering an alternative - giving them a permission slip to switch off, give in, and enjoy something purely for the sake of it.
From a T-Rex in the desert to virtual fighting warriors, ‘Moos in Unexpected Places’ centres around two hero films brought to life by Girl&Bear Studios. The 15” film centres on a dinosaur stomping through a remote landscape, pausing to let out what we presume will be a thundering roar, but instead we hear a startling ‘moo’. The 10” film features two warriors battling in a video game setting, with an unexpected ‘moo’ replacing what we expect to be a cry of pain when the losing warrior is hurt.
The campaign inserts ‘moos’ into unexpected situations, with the aim of captivating attention in an unconventional and playful way. This builds on Müller’s ‘Just Feel the URjj’ brand platform by continuing to celebrate those who follow their instinct. Aiming to transform positive sentiment into real-world momentum at the shelf, ‘Moos in Unexpected Places’ is encouraging the nation to feel the URjj, act on impulses and enjoy a delicious milkshake.
Rebecca Spellman, Drinks Segment Lead at Müller, said: “This new campaign aims to encourage the nation to act on their impulse and Feel the URjj by enjoying a delicious Müller FRijj milkshake. By dramatising the moment of when an unexpected Moo strikes, we are showing how playful the power of "the URjj" is, giving the nation permission to enjoy something purely for the sake of it. This combined with a disruptive on pack promotion looks to bring the Müller FRijj mischief fully through the line for the consumer.”
Colin McKean, Creative Director at VCCP Blue, added: “Moos in unexpected places is such a simple, memorable thought. We hope this bananas campaign more than lives up to the preposterous promotion that inspired it. Huge thanks to our client partners at Müller FRijj for feeling the URjj and fully embracing the mischief. Mooooo!”
'Moos in Unexpected Places' amplifies Müller's ‘Hear a moo, win £10k’ on-pack promotion - which sees 10 prizes of £10k each up for grabs. To win, customers will need to find and purchase one of the 10 “mooing” promotional bottles of FRijj.
The campaign spans native social assets, radio and OOH.
Credits:
CLIENT: Müller
ADVERTISING AGENCY: VCCP
CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Colin McKean
JUNIOR CREATIVE: Ed Rees
JUNIOR CREATIVE: Kat Lwahas
BUSINESS DIRECTOR: Sam Downing
SENIOR ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Alex Lake
SENIOR ACCOUNT MANAGER: Holly Stockley
ACCOUNT MANAGER: Summerly Burbidge
SENIOR PLANNER: Emily King
CREATIVE PRODUCER: Jack Higgins
CONTENT CREATION STUDIO: Girl&Bear
SENIOR DESIGNER: Leila Amin
ARTLAB MANAGER: James Perry
SENIOR CREATIVE ARTWORKER: Toby Kadir
POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: Girl&Bear
POST PRODUCER: Noah Thompson
EDITOR: Amelia Eve
COMPOSER: Ryna Lau
AUDIO POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: Jungle
SOUND ENGINEER: Tom Rouse