Müller FRijj Moos In Unexpected Places

The campaign inserts ‘moos’ into unexpected situations, with the aim of captivating attention in an unconventional and playful way. This builds on Müller’s ‘Just Feel the URjj’ brand platform by continuing to celebrate those who follow their instinct. Aiming to transform positive sentiment into real-world momentum at the shelf, ‘Moos in Unexpected Places’ is encouraging the nation to feel the URjj, act on impulses and enjoy a delicious milkshake.

Rebecca Spellman, Drinks Segment Lead at Müller, said: “This new campaign aims to encourage the nation to act on their impulse and Feel the URjj by enjoying a delicious Müller FRijj milkshake. By dramatising the moment of when an unexpected Moo strikes, we are showing how playful the power of "the URjj" is, giving the nation permission to enjoy something purely for the sake of it. This combined with a disruptive on pack promotion looks to bring the Müller FRijj mischief fully through the line for the consumer.”

Colin McKean, Creative Director at VCCP Blue, added: “Moos in unexpected places is such a simple, memorable thought. We hope this bananas campaign more than lives up to the preposterous promotion that inspired it. Huge thanks to our client partners at Müller FRijj for feeling the URjj and fully embracing the mischief. Mooooo!”

'Moos in Unexpected Places' amplifies Müller's ‘Hear a moo, win £10k’ on-pack promotion - which sees 10 prizes of £10k each up for grabs. To win, customers will need to find and purchase one of the 10 “mooing” promotional bottles of FRijj.

The campaign spans native social assets, radio and OOH.

Credits:

CLIENT: Müller

ADVERTISING AGENCY: VCCP

CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Colin McKean

JUNIOR CREATIVE: Ed Rees

JUNIOR CREATIVE: Kat Lwahas

BUSINESS DIRECTOR: Sam Downing

SENIOR ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Alex Lake

SENIOR ACCOUNT MANAGER: Holly Stockley

ACCOUNT MANAGER: Summerly Burbidge

SENIOR PLANNER: Emily King

CREATIVE PRODUCER: Jack Higgins

CONTENT CREATION STUDIO: Girl&Bear

SENIOR DESIGNER: Leila Amin

ARTLAB MANAGER: James Perry

SENIOR CREATIVE ARTWORKER: Toby Kadir

POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: Girl&Bear

POST PRODUCER: Noah Thompson

EDITOR: Amelia Eve

COMPOSER: Ryna Lau

AUDIO POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: Jungle

SOUND ENGINEER: Tom Rouse