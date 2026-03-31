Cadbury Ups The Ante With Its Easter Egg Hunt
The campaign 'Better the hide, better the hunt' by VCCP brings out a playful hiding game perfectly disguising the brands product range
31 March 2026
This Easter Cadbury is launching a series of press ads that celebrate the magic of the beloved Easter egg hunt, created in partnership with global creative agency of record VCCP.
In a world where the traditional Easter egg hunt is often over in seconds, Cadbury has created a series of four bespoke press ads designed to help the nation’s ‘Hiders’ outsmart the ‘Hunters’. The campaign equips families with the tools needed to make their egg hunt more fun than ever before.
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Each of the press ads were created to be cut out and assembled, and - to the untrained egg-hunting eye - seamlessly conceal Easter eggs. Once assembled and placed in unsuspecting locations, the press ads pass as ordinary household objects: from a stack of books to a bag of wooden clothing pegs, a box of tea bags to a bedside alarm clock.
The campaign encourages the nation to get involved in an egg hunt this Easter: providing the nation with the inspiration and tools to elevate their hiding game, encouraging families to reconnect with one another by sharing the joy of the hunt - because when the hide is better, the hunt is too.
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Chloe Jean-Marie, Senior Brand Manager of Cadbury Easter UK at Mondelez International, said: “At Cadbury, we believe the magic of Easter is not just in the surprise of the hunt, but in the generosity behind hiding an egg well for someone else to find. These press assets will inspire families across the nation to get creative with their hiding, using clever cut-out shapes to make the Easter hunt even more playful this year.”
Angus Vine, Creative Director at VCCP, said: “The more effort that goes into hiding your Easter eggs, the more fun they are for the family to find. Our Cadbury press ad disguises perfectly wrap the Cadbury product range. Upping the challenge for Easter egg hunts this year.”
The campaign aims to put the focus back on the joy of the physical egg hunt, using press ads to provide families with the tools to level up their hiding game.
The press ads were brought to life by VCCP’s global content creation studio Girl&Bear and will run from 30th March.
CREDITS
CAMPAIGN TITLE: Better the hide, better the hunt
CLIENT: Mondelez
ADVERTISING AGENCY: VCCP
EXECUTIVE CREATIVE DIRECTORS: Chris Birch & Jonny Parker
CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Angus Vine
SENIOR CREATIVE TEAM: Alice Goodrich & Katy Stanage
ADDITIONAL CREATIVE: Alice Marani
VICE CHAIRMAN: David Boscawen
MANAGING PARTNER: Matt Smith
BUSINESS DIRECTOR: Rob Gray
SENIOR ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Bella Johnston
SENIOR ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Tom Carr
SENIOR ACCOUNT MANAGER: Emira Grbac
ACCOUNT MANAGER: Ella Wright
GROUP PLANNING DIRECTOR: Gethin James
SENIOR PLANNER: Charlotte O’Brien
SENIOR PLANNER: Bethan Wotton
CONTENT CREATION STUDIO: Girl&Bear
INTEGRATED PROJECT DIRECTOR: Brad Willis
SENIOR INTEGRATED PRODUCER: Mish Dent
SENIOR INTEGRATED PRODUCER: Andy Gorton
SENIOR DESIGNER: Maria Quiroga
ARTLAB MANAGER: James Perry
ARTWORKER: Nick Norman
RESOURCE MANAGER: Yasmine MoridI
MEDIA AGENCY: Publicis Media