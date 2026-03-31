Cadbury Ups The Ante With Its Easter Egg Hunt

Chloe Jean-Marie, Senior Brand Manager of Cadbury Easter UK at Mondelez International, said: “At Cadbury, we believe the magic of Easter is not just in the surprise of the hunt, but in the generosity behind hiding an egg well for someone else to find. These press assets will inspire families across the nation to get creative with their hiding, using clever cut-out shapes to make the Easter hunt even more playful this year.”

Angus Vine, Creative Director at VCCP, said: “The more effort that goes into hiding your Easter eggs, the more fun they are for the family to find. Our Cadbury press ad disguises perfectly wrap the Cadbury product range. Upping the challenge for Easter egg hunts this year.”

The campaign aims to put the focus back on the joy of the physical egg hunt, using press ads to provide families with the tools to level up their hiding game.

The press ads were brought to life by VCCP’s global content creation studio Girl&Bear and will run from 30th March.