Cadbury's 'Made to Share' campaign returns
The award-winning work by VCCP uses photography to honour the small but meaningful gestures that often go unnoticed
06 March 2026
Cadbury is back again with ‘Made to Share’, another emotive and relatable instalment of the previously globally trending and greatly loved campaign, created by global creative agency of record VCCP.
The next chapter continues to build on the award-winning campaign, which previously saw Cadbury launching a series of limited edition chocolate bars honouring those small but meaningful gestures that often go unnoticed, winning multiple awards including a silver Cannes Lion.
In this new instalment, produced by VCCP’s global content creation studio Girl&Bear, press and out of home ads use candid photos that capture real scenes of human generosity, reminding the nation that being generous is not about spectacles, but about being human. From seating arrangements on planes to searching for a TV remote that the other person was sitting on all along, these candid snapshots of genuine human emotion celebrate the little things we do for one another in a way that reinforces Cadbury as a brand that champions generosity and human connection.
Speaking to a variety of different life stages and relationships, the new press and out-of-home images re-energise Cadbury’s philosophy that ‘There’s a Glass and a Half in Everyone’, offering shoppers twelve new ways to recognise those who go the extra mile and reinforcing the award-winning ‘Generosity’ platform.
To drive awareness and conversation, the posters will be placed in impactful and high-reach locations, all led by Publicis Media UK, including one airport DOOH site at Stansted airport. As part of this campaign, press ads will also run in the Guardian, Metro and The Sun.
In addition to the photography OOH and press activation, Cadbury is introducing another 12 brand new packaging designs celebrating more everyday acts of generosity underscoring Cadbury’s ‘Generosity’ brand platform. Additional nationwide out-of-home activations will go live spotlighting the twelve new on-pack messages and a new in-store promotion that gives shoppers the chance to win shareable prizes related to the bars. Bernadette, VCCP’s digital experience agency, developed the digital platform for the in-store promotional competition.
Elise Burditt, Senior Marketing Director at Mondelez International, said: “Our latest chapter of ‘Made to Share’ celebrates the beautiful, everyday gestures that shape our relationships. From giving up the window seat to being the friendship group’s designated photographer, these bars demonstrate how generosity is found in the small ways we show up for each other.”
Chris Birch and Jonathan Parker, Chief Creative Officers at VCCP, said: “We chose to place the graphic device over raw, found imagery to really help amplify those familiar human moments of unsung generosity. It really shows the strength and confidence of the brand when you can remove all signs of product yet still know exactly who it's for.”
The campaign will run across out-of-home, radio, print, website and retail.
