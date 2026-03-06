Cadbury's 'Made to Share' campaign returns

Speaking to a variety of different life stages and relationships, the new press and out-of-home images re-energise Cadbury’s philosophy that ‘There’s a Glass and a Half in Everyone’, offering shoppers twelve new ways to recognise those who go the extra mile and reinforcing the award-winning ‘Generosity’ platform.

To drive awareness and conversation, the posters will be placed in impactful and high-reach locations, all led by Publicis Media UK, including one airport DOOH site at Stansted airport. As part of this campaign, press ads will also run in the Guardian, Metro and The Sun.

In addition to the photography OOH and press activation, Cadbury is introducing another 12 brand new packaging designs celebrating more everyday acts of generosity underscoring Cadbury’s ‘Generosity’ brand platform. Additional nationwide out-of-home activations will go live spotlighting the twelve new on-pack messages and a new in-store promotion that gives shoppers the chance to win shareable prizes related to the bars. Bernadette, VCCP’s digital experience agency, developed the digital platform for the in-store promotional competition.

Elise Burditt, Senior Marketing Director at Mondelez International, said: “Our latest chapter of ‘Made to Share’ celebrates the beautiful, everyday gestures that shape our relationships. From giving up the window seat to being the friendship group’s designated photographer, these bars demonstrate how generosity is found in the small ways we show up for each other.”

Chris Birch and Jonathan Parker, Chief Creative Officers at VCCP, said: “We chose to place the graphic device over raw, found imagery to really help amplify those familiar human moments of unsung generosity. It really shows the strength and confidence of the brand when you can remove all signs of product yet still know exactly who it's for.”

The campaign will run across out-of-home, radio, print, website and retail.

Credits:

CAMPAIGN TITLE: Made to Share

CLIENT: Mondelez

SENIOR MARKETING DIRECTOR, CONFECTIONARY UK: Elise Burditt

MARKETING MANAGER: Michael Moore

BRAND MANAGER: Jessica Inzani

BRAND MANAGER: Connor Gould

PARTNERSHIPS & OWNED CHANNELS LEAD: Louise Page

BRAND MANAGER, SPONSORSHIP: Chris Parker

ADVERTISING AGENCY: VCCP

CHIEF CREATIVE OFFICERS: Chris Birch & Jonny Parker

CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Angus Vine

CREATIVE: Tom Lee

CREATIVE: Ludo Thomas

CREATIVE: Alice Goodrich

VICE CHAIRMAN: David Boscawen

MANAGING PARTNER: Matt Smith

BUSINESS DIRECTOR: Rob Gray

ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Fan Dickson

ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE: Ilyria Remington

GROUP PLANNING DIRECTOR: Gethin James

PLANNING DIRECTOR: Andy Nicholls

CONTENT CREATION STUDIO: Girl&Bear

CREATIVE PRODUCER: Jade Harrison

DESIGN: Rob Churcher, Maria Quiroga, Tegan Barnes & Bruno Rovarotto

ARTWORK: Nick Normann

DESIGN & ARTLAB RESOURCE: Yasmine Moridi & James Perry

G&B POST PRODUCER: Natasha Allmond

AUDIO POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: Jungle Studios

SOUND ENGINEER: Stuart Allen-Hynd

AGENCY BROADCAST AFFAIRS: Alexia Collins

ARTIST AGENCY & LICENSOR: Kintzing Licensing

PHOTOGRAPHERS: Ana Larruy, Emily Scarlett Romain, Alex Bingham

RETOUCHING: Stanley’s Post

SOCIAL: Dentsu

MEDIA AGENCY: Publicis Media

PARTNERSHIPS AGENCY: MKTG

PR AGENCY: Ogilvy

PROMOTIONAL AGENCY: Umbrella

DIGITAL EXPERIENCE AGENCY: Bernadette

PROJECT DIRECTOR: Liane Baio

ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Alice Bish

SENIOR PROJECT MANAGER: Tim Slater

CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Will Aslett

PRODUCT DESIGNERS: Daryl Humphrey, Andy Potts, James Ring & Simon Bostock

TECHNICAL DIRECTOR: Phil Beaman

TECHNICAL LEAD: Gustavo Rodrigues

SENIOR DEVELOPER: Ali Kizildag