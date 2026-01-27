Compare The Market Celebrates Serenity And Savings
Created by VCCP, the work shows the iconic meerkat enjoying some luxury "me time"
27 January 2026
Compare the Market has unveiled ‘Me Time’, a playful new campaign created by global creative agency of record VCCP.
The campaign stems from Compare the Market’s new brand platform, ‘The Simples Way to Save’, showcasing how the digital comparison site saves customers money – and time – thanks to ‘AutoSergei’.
Following a legacy of storytelling that has spanned over 15 years, ‘The Simples Way To Save’ is the newest chapter in VCCP’s long-standing partnership with Compare the Market. In the spot, we see how beloved meerkat, Sergei, chooses to spend his precious ‘me time’ now that Compare the Market has made the chore of comparison simples.
Set within the peaceful sanctuary of Aleksandr’s mansion, the hero film opens with Sergei returning home from a demanding day of work, shutting the door on the outside world with a heavy, grounding sigh of relief. We see that, for once, the demands of looking after Aleksandr are momentarily over as Compare the Market’s assistant AutoSergei has already found personalised deals to help save money. The spot then follows Sergei as he makes his way to the garden, gradually shedding his clothes layer by layer - a visual metaphor that reflects his movement away from chores and into the restorative space of ‘Me Time’. Sergei’s stripping down culminates in a moment of complete, free-spirited release as he dives into the pool for a spot of skinny dipping whilst Aleksandr reclines nearby on a sun-lounger. With Sergei floating, weightless, in the pool, the closing image captures the universal truth: the time we make for ourselves is what matters the most.
collaboration with VCCP's global content creation studio Girl&Bear. Created by VCCP creatives Ed Rees and Kat Lwahas, the campaign celebrates Compare the Market’s role in giving time back to the individual - demonstrating that when the heavy-lifting of comparing is made simples, customers are free to reclaim that time for themselves. In an increasingly fast-paced world, Compare the Market’s promise to give moments of ‘Me Time’ back to their customers has never been more relevant or meaningful.
Tom Wallis, Chief Customer Officer at Compare the Market said: “Customers are at the heart of everything we do and saving both money and time has never been more important to them. Our latest campaign shows just how good it feels to save, giving guilt-free permission for customers to reclaim “me time”. In the new ad, Sergei is seen like never before - bringing humour, creativity and light relief which we hope will put a smile on faces across the country who will remember that Compare the Market is the simples way to save.”
Darren Bailes, Global Chief Creative Officer at VCCP added: “There is a specific kind of joy in seeing a meeting cancelled and getting 30 minutes of your day back. That’s the feeling we wanted to capture in this campaign. By using Compare the Market not just to save money, but also to save time, we’re able to show a different side of Sergei - celebrating what happens when his burdens are lifted and he can finally relax."
