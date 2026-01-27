Compare The Market Celebrates Serenity And Savings

Compare the Market has unveiled ‘Me Time’, a playful new campaign created by global creative agency of record VCCP.

The campaign stems from Compare the Market’s new brand platform, ‘The Simples Way to Save’, showcasing how the digital comparison site saves customers money – and time – thanks to ‘AutoSergei’.

Following a legacy of storytelling that has spanned over 15 years, ‘The Simples Way To Save’ is the newest chapter in VCCP’s long-standing partnership with Compare the Market. In the spot, we see how beloved meerkat, Sergei, chooses to spend his precious ‘me time’ now that Compare the Market has made the chore of comparison simples.

Set within the peaceful sanctuary of Aleksandr’s mansion, the hero film opens with Sergei returning home from a demanding day of work, shutting the door on the outside world with a heavy, grounding sigh of relief. We see that, for once, the demands of looking after Aleksandr are momentarily over as Compare the Market’s assistant AutoSergei has already found personalised deals to help save money. The spot then follows Sergei as he makes his way to the garden, gradually shedding his clothes layer by layer - a visual metaphor that reflects his movement away from chores and into the restorative space of ‘Me Time’. Sergei’s stripping down culminates in a moment of complete, free-spirited release as he dives into the pool for a spot of skinny dipping whilst Aleksandr reclines nearby on a sun-lounger. With Sergei floating, weightless, in the pool, the closing image captures the universal truth: the time we make for ourselves is what matters the most.