Marylebone Cricket Club's London Spirit Branding Reimagined

SomeOne led on the brand identity, building on the strong foundation of MCC dark blue and ‘Egg & Bacon’ colours as a uniting thread throughout the entire brand world. London Spirit’s new kit will feature the yellow and red thread as a physical emblem of this unity. The bold new logo and monogram includes a small slope in the L, a nod to the famous 2.5m slope on the Lord’s pitch. This will be supported by an extended colour palette with contrasting fonts and adaptive imagery, including a modernisation of famous Lord’s icons such as the beloved ‘Father Time’ weather vane (now in its 100th year), the signature MCC tie, as well as the Lord’s Pavilion and Media Centre, to seamlessly balance modernity with heritage.

The campaign includes a projection of the new branding onto the iconic Barclays Media Centre, and a launch video produced by MCC’s in-house team. All campaign assets have gone live across London Spirit’s newly launched website and social media channels.

London Spirit is part of The Hundred, the only tournament in the world to use a 100-ball format and feature back-to-back men’s and women’s matches at the same venue. The Hundred brings a radical vibrancy and dynamism to cricket - attracting a younger, more diverse audience and, with it, a renewed interest in this quintessentially British sport.

Katie Maier, CMO at MCC, Lord’s Cricket Club, said: “It was a joy to work with VCCP on this new venture, and we are delighted to unveil London Spirit’s new brand today. Grounded in fan insight, the new visual identity features a distinctive monogram, colour palette and thread, celebrating the team’s origins and core values. As the first professional team MCC has owned in its 238-year history, VCCP embraced the challenge of uniting tradition with modernity, men’s with women’s, Lord’s with London. Through the diligence and creativity of the entire team, alongside valuable input from our investors, we believe we have created a striking identity that players, Members and fans alike will be proud to stand behind.”

Stephanie Brimacombe, CEO, EMEA & VCCP Roar, said: “We knew the importance of finding a brand identity that took advantage of both the history and heritage of Lord’s and the modernity and dynamism of The Hundred, represented in London Spirit. Working with MCC over the past year has been a fantastic experience and I will be a very proud London Spirit fan when the men’s and women’s teams walk out of the Pavilion in their new branding later this year.”

CAMPAIGN CREDITS

CAMPAIGN TITLE: London Spirit Rebrand

Branding agency: SomeOne

Founder: Gary Holt

Exec Creative Director: Rich Rhodes

Lead Senior Designer: Ryan Parsons

Senior Designer: Lucy Richardson

Head of Account Services: Beth Galea

Advertising agency: VCCP

Founding Partner and Chairman: Charles Vallance

CEO, EMEA & VCCP Roar: Stephanie Brimacombe

Business Director: Alexandra Gluck

Planning director: Andy Nicholls