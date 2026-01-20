Marylebone Cricket Club's London Spirit Branding Reimagined
The new branding has been developed by VCCP and designed by SomeOne ahead of the 2026 cricket season.
20 January 2026
Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), owners of Lord’s Cricket Ground, has unveiled a new visual identity for its team London Spirit, with strategy led by creative agency of record VCCP and branding and design agency SomeOne.
After investment from the US-based tech investment group Tech Titans (which includes CEOs from some of the world’s largest tech companies) The Hundred team London Spirit’s brand has been reimagined in advance of the 2026 season.
VCCP worked closely with MCC to create the strategy behind the brand refresh, which aims to celebrate the spirit of unity: the unity of Lord’s long history and the modernity of The Hundred; unity of the men’s and women’s teams with a “one club, two teams” mentality; the unity of young and old in the stands at The Hundred (which was created with the intention of welcoming families and children to games); the unity of Lord’s with London. This spirit is delivered through the bold use of traditional MCC and Lord’s symbols and icons, modernised and integrated into aspects of the identity, giving London Spirit renewed meaning and provenance.
SomeOne led on the brand identity, building on the strong foundation of MCC dark blue and ‘Egg & Bacon’ colours as a uniting thread throughout the entire brand world. London Spirit’s new kit will feature the yellow and red thread as a physical emblem of this unity. The bold new logo and monogram includes a small slope in the L, a nod to the famous 2.5m slope on the Lord’s pitch. This will be supported by an extended colour palette with contrasting fonts and adaptive imagery, including a modernisation of famous Lord’s icons such as the beloved ‘Father Time’ weather vane (now in its 100th year), the signature MCC tie, as well as the Lord’s Pavilion and Media Centre, to seamlessly balance modernity with heritage.
The campaign includes a projection of the new branding onto the iconic Barclays Media Centre, and a launch video produced by MCC’s in-house team. All campaign assets have gone live across London Spirit’s newly launched website and social media channels.
London Spirit is part of The Hundred, the only tournament in the world to use a 100-ball format and feature back-to-back men’s and women’s matches at the same venue. The Hundred brings a radical vibrancy and dynamism to cricket - attracting a younger, more diverse audience and, with it, a renewed interest in this quintessentially British sport.
Katie Maier, CMO at MCC, Lord’s Cricket Club, said: “It was a joy to work with VCCP on this new venture, and we are delighted to unveil London Spirit’s new brand today. Grounded in fan insight, the new visual identity features a distinctive monogram, colour palette and thread, celebrating the team’s origins and core values. As the first professional team MCC has owned in its 238-year history, VCCP embraced the challenge of uniting tradition with modernity, men’s with women’s, Lord’s with London. Through the diligence and creativity of the entire team, alongside valuable input from our investors, we believe we have created a striking identity that players, Members and fans alike will be proud to stand behind.”
Stephanie Brimacombe, CEO, EMEA & VCCP Roar, said: “We knew the importance of finding a brand identity that took advantage of both the history and heritage of Lord’s and the modernity and dynamism of The Hundred, represented in London Spirit. Working with MCC over the past year has been a fantastic experience and I will be a very proud London Spirit fan when the men’s and women’s teams walk out of the Pavilion in their new branding later this year.”
CAMPAIGN CREDITS
CAMPAIGN TITLE: London Spirit Rebrand
Branding agency: SomeOne
Founder: Gary Holt
Exec Creative Director: Rich Rhodes
Lead Senior Designer: Ryan Parsons
Senior Designer: Lucy Richardson
Head of Account Services: Beth Galea
Advertising agency: VCCP
Founding Partner and Chairman: Charles Vallance
CEO, EMEA & VCCP Roar: Stephanie Brimacombe
Business Director: Alexandra Gluck
Planning director: Andy Nicholls