Department for Education inspires careers in further education

Department for Education (DfE) is launching an integrated campaign, ‘Give Your Skills New Life’, the first campaign created by newly appointed creative agency of record VCCP.

Following a competitive pitch in June 2025, VCCP, is launching an integrated campaign with the Department for Education. The ‘Give your Skills New Life’ campaign will act as a national recruitment drive - designed to encourage people seeking a career change to consider training others by clearly articulating the rewards of training college students.

Whilst many possess the necessary skills, few realise that transitioning into further education is an option, let alone a viable career choice.

The campaign was built from the insight that many people have a desire for change, but aren’t sure whether to take a leap into something entirely new. In order to encourage the change, DfE is positioning a career in further education as the perfect blend of new and familiar, which allows professionals to give their existing skills new life, and in so doing re-energise their careers.