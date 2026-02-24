Domino's Unveils new CHICK 'N' DIP concept

The campaign features two 30” films, created by VCCP creatives Adam Jackson and Ted Price. Both films follow a couple whose quiet night in is disrupted. When asking for the dip to be passed over, the request summons a special character into their living room: The Mexicana Mayo triggers a pair of Mexican wrestlers, The Ghost Chilli Dip, a ghostly organist playing a flame-throwing organ, Katsu Curry Dip, a summersaulting samurai cat and Buffalo Hot Dip, a charging buffalo. Each one totally out of place in the apartment, but embodying the hit of flavour CHICK 'N' DIP brings to your home.

Created by production company ProdCo in collaboration with VCCP's global content creation studio Girl&Bear and Domino’s Big Dip Studios, the films celebrate Domino’s commitment to delivering bold flavours and world adventures.

The creation of the CHICK ‘N’ DIP brand identity was developed and crafted by Domino’s Big Dip Studio, in-house creative department, inspired by global travel and street-food culture.

Harry Dromey, Marketing Director at Domino’s UK & Ireland, said: “The Domino’s name brings a huge amount of fame, credibility and love. Launching CHICK ’N’ DIP with its own distinct identity increases visibility and relevance for Domino’s in one of the fastest-growing food categories. No longer will families be torn apart or marriages end by arguments over whether to order chicken or pizza. You can have both, delivered in 25 minutes.”

David Masterman, Executive Creative Director at VCCP, said: “CHICK ‘N’ DIP. Flavours bold enough to summon Mexican wrestlers, samourais and the occasional charging buffalo. All the drama of a world tour, delivered in the 25 minutes you expect from a Domino’s.”

The campaign is the latest by VCCP, who was appointed as Domino’s creative agency of record nine years ago, and is responsible for creating the longstanding ‘DOMINO-OH-HOO-HOO’ brand identity. Media planning and buying was driven by Havas. The film will run across TV, radio and OOH from today.

