Dominos Katsu Cat

Domino's Unveils new CHICK 'N' DIP concept

The work by VCCP calls upon unlikely suspects - from a samurai cat to a charging buffalo to Mexican wrestlers

By Creative Salon

24 February 2026

Domino’s, the UK's favourite pizza takeaway, has today unveiled ‘Dip Into A World of Flavour®’, a playful new campaign created by UK creative agency of record VCCP, promoting its new chicken concept, CHICK ’N’ DIP.

Domino’s is synonymous with takeaway pizza, and CHICK ‘N’ DIP now sits alongside it as part of the brands’ core offer. It features boneless bites, wings, tenders, and nine globally inspired dips. The recent rollout to nearly 1,400 stores aims to showcase the brand’s versatility and reinforce its reputation for delivering high-quality food at an unbeatable speed (a delivery time of 25 minutes on average*). CHICK ‘N’ DIP meets the growing consumer demand for chicken and gives customers more reasons to choose Domino’s.

CHICK ’N’ DIP promises to bring big flavour to the night-in experience by offering customers chicken alongside a wealth of dips inspired by tastes from around the world. From the fire of Buffalo Hot Dip to the zest of Mexican Mayo and the richness of Katsu Curry Dip, Domino’s new concept transforms a simple meal into an immersive experience. To capture the bold energy of CHICK ’N’ DIP, Domino’s has introduced a unique cast of characters who represent each dip: a world flavour adventure, delivered.

The campaign features two 30” films, created by VCCP creatives Adam Jackson and Ted Price. Both films follow a couple whose quiet night in is disrupted. When asking for the dip to be passed over, the request summons a special character into their living room: The Mexicana Mayo triggers a pair of Mexican wrestlers, The Ghost Chilli Dip, a ghostly organist playing a flame-throwing organ, Katsu Curry Dip, a summersaulting samurai cat and Buffalo Hot Dip, a charging buffalo. Each one totally out of place in the apartment, but embodying the hit of flavour CHICK 'N' DIP brings to your home.

Created by production company ProdCo in collaboration with VCCP's global content creation studio Girl&Bear and Domino’s Big Dip Studios, the films celebrate Domino’s commitment to delivering bold flavours and world adventures.

The creation of the CHICK ‘N’ DIP brand identity was developed and crafted by Domino’s Big Dip Studio, in-house creative department, inspired by global travel and street-food culture.

Harry Dromey, Marketing Director at Domino’s UK & Ireland, said: “The Domino’s name brings a huge amount of fame, credibility and love. Launching CHICK ’N’ DIP with its own distinct identity increases visibility and relevance for Domino’s in one of the fastest-growing food categories. No longer will families be torn apart or marriages end by arguments over whether to order chicken or pizza. You can have both, delivered in 25 minutes.”

David Masterman, Executive Creative Director at VCCP, said: “CHICK ‘N’ DIP. Flavours bold enough to summon Mexican wrestlers, samourais and the occasional charging buffalo. All the drama of a world tour, delivered in the 25 minutes you expect from a Domino’s.”

The campaign is the latest by VCCP, who was appointed as Domino’s creative agency of record nine years ago, and is responsible for creating the longstanding ‘DOMINO-OH-HOO-HOO’ brand identity. Media planning and buying was driven by Havas. The film will run across TV, radio and OOH from today.

Credits:

CAMPAIGN TITLE: Dip Into A World of Flavour®

CLIENT: Domino’s 

ADVERTISING AGENCY: VCCP 

EXECUTIVE CREATIVE DIRECTOR: David Masterman

SENIOR CREATIVE: Ted Price 

SENIOR CREATIVE: Adam Jackson 

MANAGING PARTNER: Jessica Aspinall

BUSINESS DIRECTOR: James Johnstone

SENIOR ACCOUNT MANAGER: Lily Sherston

GROUP PLANNING DIRECTOR: Ben Phillips 

PLANNER: Tilly Humphries
PRODUCTION COMPANY: ProdCo

DIRECTOR: Thomas Ormonde 

PRODUCTION EP: Amy Appleton
PRODUCTION PRODUCER: Jack Bradley
PRODUCTION MANAGER: Rabia Glynn 

CONTENT CREATION STUDIO: GIRL&BEAR

AGENCY TV PRODUCER: Rosie Good 

AGENCY PRODUCER: Gaynor Goldring

AGENCY POST PRODUCER: Leanne Tole

ARTLAB: Scott Mitchell, Thomas Whetnall

EDIT HOUSE: Stitch 

EDITOR: Leo King 

VFX STUDIO: Untold Studios

VFX CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Jon Wood

HEAD OF POST PRODUCTION/ EP: Tom Igglesden

SENIOR POST PRODUCER: Elle Lockhart

POST PRODUCTION ASSISTANT: Callum Brettell

VFX SUPERVISOR: George Rockliffe

CG SUPERVISOR: Tim Phillips

ON SET VFX SUPERVISOR: Simon Brown

CHARACTER SUPERVISOR: Chloe Dawe

RIGGING SUPERVISORS: Lewis Pickston, Andreas Graichen

VFX ARTISTS: Craig Healy, Tom Di Stasio, Luke Warpus, Francesca McCall, Joe Kane, Cameron Johnson, Doruk Saglam, Felicia Petersen, Jasmine Sarais, Kishore Chand, Gopikapriya M, Marta Esteban-Infantes, T Sairam Kumar,  Sriram Namana, Rhiannon Evans, Angela Bernardo, Sebastian Meinecke, Claudio Quarra Sacco, Miroslaw Paczkowski, Adam Grint, Ed Turvey, Eddy Martinez, Earnest Victor Manuel, Mohammad Azeem, Nick D'Aguiar,  Christian Kesler, Alison Phillips, Manon Cauzid, Aswin Bal, Bhaveesh PV, Mahesh Ravilla, Richard Gao, Salman Attar, Upasana Choudhary

ONLINE: Andrew Curtis

COLOUR COMPANY: Time Based Arts
COLOURIST: Simone Grattarola
AUDIO POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: King Lear Sound & Music Ltd 

SOUND ENGINEER: Jack Sedgwick 

