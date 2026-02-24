Domino's Unveils new CHICK 'N' DIP concept
The work by VCCP calls upon unlikely suspects - from a samurai cat to a charging buffalo to Mexican wrestlers
24 February 2026
Domino’s, the UK's favourite pizza takeaway, has today unveiled ‘Dip Into A World of Flavour®’, a playful new campaign created by UK creative agency of record VCCP, promoting its new chicken concept, CHICK ’N’ DIP.
Domino’s is synonymous with takeaway pizza, and CHICK ‘N’ DIP now sits alongside it as part of the brands’ core offer. It features boneless bites, wings, tenders, and nine globally inspired dips. The recent rollout to nearly 1,400 stores aims to showcase the brand’s versatility and reinforce its reputation for delivering high-quality food at an unbeatable speed (a delivery time of 25 minutes on average*). CHICK ‘N’ DIP meets the growing consumer demand for chicken and gives customers more reasons to choose Domino’s.
CHICK ’N’ DIP promises to bring big flavour to the night-in experience by offering customers chicken alongside a wealth of dips inspired by tastes from around the world. From the fire of Buffalo Hot Dip to the zest of Mexican Mayo and the richness of Katsu Curry Dip, Domino’s new concept transforms a simple meal into an immersive experience. To capture the bold energy of CHICK ’N’ DIP, Domino’s has introduced a unique cast of characters who represent each dip: a world flavour adventure, delivered.
The campaign features two 30” films, created by VCCP creatives Adam Jackson and Ted Price. Both films follow a couple whose quiet night in is disrupted. When asking for the dip to be passed over, the request summons a special character into their living room: The Mexicana Mayo triggers a pair of Mexican wrestlers, The Ghost Chilli Dip, a ghostly organist playing a flame-throwing organ, Katsu Curry Dip, a summersaulting samurai cat and Buffalo Hot Dip, a charging buffalo. Each one totally out of place in the apartment, but embodying the hit of flavour CHICK 'N' DIP brings to your home.
Created by production company ProdCo in collaboration with VCCP's global content creation studio Girl&Bear and Domino’s Big Dip Studios, the films celebrate Domino’s commitment to delivering bold flavours and world adventures.
The creation of the CHICK ‘N’ DIP brand identity was developed and crafted by Domino’s Big Dip Studio, in-house creative department, inspired by global travel and street-food culture.
Harry Dromey, Marketing Director at Domino’s UK & Ireland, said: “The Domino’s name brings a huge amount of fame, credibility and love. Launching CHICK ’N’ DIP with its own distinct identity increases visibility and relevance for Domino’s in one of the fastest-growing food categories. No longer will families be torn apart or marriages end by arguments over whether to order chicken or pizza. You can have both, delivered in 25 minutes.”
David Masterman, Executive Creative Director at VCCP, said: “CHICK ‘N’ DIP. Flavours bold enough to summon Mexican wrestlers, samourais and the occasional charging buffalo. All the drama of a world tour, delivered in the 25 minutes you expect from a Domino’s.”
The campaign is the latest by VCCP, who was appointed as Domino’s creative agency of record nine years ago, and is responsible for creating the longstanding ‘DOMINO-OH-HOO-HOO’ brand identity. Media planning and buying was driven by Havas. The film will run across TV, radio and OOH from today.
Credits:
CAMPAIGN TITLE: Dip Into A World of Flavour®
CLIENT: Domino’s
ADVERTISING AGENCY: VCCP
EXECUTIVE CREATIVE DIRECTOR: David Masterman
SENIOR CREATIVE: Ted Price
SENIOR CREATIVE: Adam Jackson
MANAGING PARTNER: Jessica Aspinall
BUSINESS DIRECTOR: James Johnstone
SENIOR ACCOUNT MANAGER: Lily Sherston
GROUP PLANNING DIRECTOR: Ben Phillips
PLANNER: Tilly Humphries
PRODUCTION COMPANY: ProdCo
DIRECTOR: Thomas Ormonde
PRODUCTION EP: Amy Appleton
PRODUCTION PRODUCER: Jack Bradley
PRODUCTION MANAGER: Rabia Glynn
CONTENT CREATION STUDIO: GIRL&BEAR
AGENCY TV PRODUCER: Rosie Good
AGENCY PRODUCER: Gaynor Goldring
AGENCY POST PRODUCER: Leanne Tole
ARTLAB: Scott Mitchell, Thomas Whetnall
EDIT HOUSE: Stitch
EDITOR: Leo King
VFX STUDIO: Untold Studios
VFX CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Jon Wood
HEAD OF POST PRODUCTION/ EP: Tom Igglesden
SENIOR POST PRODUCER: Elle Lockhart
POST PRODUCTION ASSISTANT: Callum Brettell
VFX SUPERVISOR: George Rockliffe
CG SUPERVISOR: Tim Phillips
ON SET VFX SUPERVISOR: Simon Brown
CHARACTER SUPERVISOR: Chloe Dawe
RIGGING SUPERVISORS: Lewis Pickston, Andreas Graichen
VFX ARTISTS: Craig Healy, Tom Di Stasio, Luke Warpus, Francesca McCall, Joe Kane, Cameron Johnson, Doruk Saglam, Felicia Petersen, Jasmine Sarais, Kishore Chand, Gopikapriya M, Marta Esteban-Infantes, T Sairam Kumar, Sriram Namana, Rhiannon Evans, Angela Bernardo, Sebastian Meinecke, Claudio Quarra Sacco, Miroslaw Paczkowski, Adam Grint, Ed Turvey, Eddy Martinez, Earnest Victor Manuel, Mohammad Azeem, Nick D'Aguiar, Christian Kesler, Alison Phillips, Manon Cauzid, Aswin Bal, Bhaveesh PV, Mahesh Ravilla, Richard Gao, Salman Attar, Upasana Choudhary
ONLINE: Andrew Curtis
COLOUR COMPANY: Time Based Arts
COLOURIST: Simone Grattarola
AUDIO POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: King Lear Sound & Music Ltd
SOUND ENGINEER: Jack Sedgwick