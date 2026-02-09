Corona Cero Spotlights The Winter Olympics

The research further revealed that nearly half (43%) of the nation agree that during the winter months, leaving the house often feels like "more effort than it’s worth." In fact, for 37% of the public, their "perfect" winter day is a crisp, blue-sky morning, and when they do go out in the cold, they are likely to go for a walk around their local neighbourhood or park (29%). The next most popular ways of getting out were to explore local woodlands (18%), or head to the coast (10%).

Yet, over a third (35%) of the nation feel held back, simply because they don't know where their local winter-friendly trails or nature spots are, whilst others admit they lack the inspiration or knowledge of what to actually do once they get outside.

This hibernation represents more than a change in weather; it marks a missed opportunity for the essential everyday disconnection that Corona has championed for over 100 years. While 30% of people report feeling "refreshed" and 15% feel more relaxed when they do venture out, the "comfort trap" remains a barrier. By retreating indoors, the research suggests millions are bypassing the golden moments that provide the headspace to perform at our best, whether that’s the mental clarity of a morning walk or the quiet awe of a winter sunset.

Jessica McGeorge-Stevens (Global Premium Brands Marketing Director, Europe, AB InBev) at Corona Cero said: “As a brand born in nature, Corona exists to remind us our best lives are lived outside, whether that’s on the beach or in the mountains, but we are spending more of our time inside than ever before. Through ‘Dear Nature,’ we are heroing our athletes' unique relationship with the outdoors to inspire the nation to come out of hibernation and celebrate every golden moment regardless of the season”.

Double Gold medallist Lizzy Yarnold said, “Nature has been by my side throughout my life as an athlete, from when I first stood on a snowy slope as a little girl to standing on top of the Olympic podium. I am so excited to team up with Corona Cero and share my love of the outdoors with others. I hope this film acts as inspiration to the whole nation to step outside and embrace nature in the same way that the Team will in Milano and Cortina this winter.”

The ‘Dear Nature’ film from Corona Cero is available to watch now at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wAUyySNwEOQ.