Walkers assembles star studded group chat for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 26

An Inside Look into Planning an Epic Football Watch Party with the World’s Biggest Stars

The Draw is complete, the host is set, and now the real fun begins: planning the world’s most Epic Football Watch Party. Following a December teaser, Walkers has assembled the ‘No Walkers, No Game’ squad including football legends - Sir David Beckham, Lionel Messi, Thierry Henry, and Alexia Putellas, as well as Hollywood superstar Steve Carell - who will do what every group does when there’s a watch party to plan: they start a group chat on WhatsApp, which fans can join by visiting https://www.nowalkersnogame.com/epicwatchparty.

Football fans can take part in the fun by joining the group, as for the first time ever, Walkers is giving fans an unprecedented look into the candid conversations among this star-studded group of friends, as they decide who’s creating the playlist, who’s curating the guest list – and most importantly, who’s bringing the Walkers.

By joining the chat, fans can experience real, hilariously unfiltered conversations, exclusive memes and matchday debates, gameday fits, and matchday snacks, plus plenty of insider talk from the players and personalities who know the game best. The experience allows fans to react, share content with friends, and get tournament insights.

A kick‑off video featuring Putellas, Messi, Beckham, Carell and Henry introduces the group chat, teasing what fans can expect throughout the tournament. Starting today, fans can join the action by visiting https://www.nowalkersnogame.com/epicwatchparty and following the Epic Football Watch Party Channel on WhatsApp, the global messaging app used by more than 3 billion people. Channel posts will appear in the Updates tab, where fans can follow along and react to posts.

The conversation will run all the way through the end of FIFA World Cup 2026™ in July, keeping fans connected as each stage of the Epic Football Watch Party and the tournament unfolds.

“Football isn’t just watched – it’s experienced. And for millions of fans, Walkers has become part of that experience,” said Jane Wakely, Chief Consumer and Marketing Officer and Chief Growth Officer, International Foods. “As we approach FIFA World Cup 2026™, we’re proud to deepen that connection by giving fans not only the flavors they love, but opportunities that bring them even closer to the sport they’re so passionate about. We’re excited to celebrate every goal, every cheer, and every shared moment with fans – moments made even better with Walkers.”