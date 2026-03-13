O2 Expands Its Network Beyond Earth With New Satellite Powered Connectivity
VCCP launches 'Now In Space' for O2, breaking new ground as the first provider to launch satellite powered data services so everyday great moments doesn't have to be missed
13 March 2026
Today, O2 and its creative agency of record VCCP are unveiling a bold new integrated campaign that celebrates the launch of O2’s brand new satellite-to-mobile service, O2 Satellite.
In an exciting first in Europe, O2 is paving the way as the first provider to launch satellite powered data services, taking O2’s award-winning coverage – recognised by Uswitch two years in a row, 2025 and 2026 – further than ever before by providing its customers with seamless connectivity and peace of mind even in some of the UK’s most remote places.
The integrated campaign cements O2’s position as an invisible life force: as powerful as oxygen. Set to the soundtrack ‘Glue’ by Bicep, the 40” film: ‘O2. Now in space’ begins in the vastness of space, looking down onto earth, before zooming into a remote landscape to find a man sitting in total isolation. Even in a quiet, remote stretch of countryside, surrounded by nothing but green hills and a quiet lake, he stays connected - just in time to receive the life-changing news that he has become a grandfather. The film celebrates the connection made possible thanks to O2 Satellite keeping customers connected in more places than ever before, reinforcing O2’s essential role in enabling life’s greatest moments.
VCCP’s content creation studio Girl&Bear brought the film to life, with film post-production handled by Time Based Arts. The film emphasises the unwavering reliability of O2’s network to reassure customers they can stay connected when it matters most, even in some of the most unexpected locations through O2 Satellite.
Running alongside the film, the fully integrated campaign extends into out-of-home, with striking placements across the UK designed to showcase the reach of the O2 network. The out-of-home features a satellite view of Earth which, underlined by the phrase: ‘O2. Now in space’, emphasises O2’s commitment to continue innovating to keep its customers connected in new and exciting ways. Executions can also be seen nationwide along transport routes to some of the country’s most remote locations with localised out-of-home messaging and visuals being installed in areas such as the Peak District.
Additionally, O2 has partnered with YouTube creators The Sidemen to create an O2-powered ‘Hide & Seek’ episode in a remote area, demonstrating its wide-reaching network coverage. The unique episode will be released soon as part of O2’s wider ‘O2. Now in space’ campaign, demonstrating the real-world value and capabilities of O2 Satellite.
Through VCCP Social Club, O2 have also partnered with social creators to demonstrate the real life use cases of O2 Satellite.
In its entirety, the campaign highlights O2’s position in powering not just connections, but the moments that make life truly unforgettable.
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Rachel Swift, Brand and Advertising Director at Virgin Media O2, said: “O2 Satellite is a true reflection of our Essential For Living brand platform – a new way for our customers to keep connected and a real-world articulation of O2’s role in facilitating life’s most important moments. From remote landscapes to everyday tasks, our network keeps the nation linked – showing up quietly but reliably when it matters most.”
David Masterman, Executive Creative Director at VCCP, added: “O2 is now in space. The first UK network to use satellites, O2 has gone to the edge of oxygen to bring us a whole new technology, reinforcing what the network has always stood for: being there when it matters.”
The campaign will run nationwide across TV, BVOD, SVOD, online video, OOH, social, radio and across owned channels such as retail and online.
CREDITS
CLIENTS: O2
DIRECTOR OF BRAND & ADVERTISING: Rachel Swift
MARKETING DIRECTOR: Simon Valcarcel
HEAD OF ADVERTISING AND CAMPAIGNS: Richard Bown
HEAD OF SOCIAL: Rachael Courtney
SENIOR CAMPAIGN MANAGER: Amrita Kandhola
SENIOR SOCIAL MEDIA MANAGER: Sophie Hack
CAMPAIGN MANAGER: Ellie McBride
SOCIAL & INFLUENCER MANAGER: Andrea Arhagba
SENIOR EXTERNAL COMMUNICATIONS MANAGER: Adam George
ADVERTISING AGENCY: VCCP
CHIEF CREATIVE OFFICERS: Jonathan Parker & Chris Birch
EXECUTIVE CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Dave Masterman
CREATIVES: Riley Knox & Lewis D’Rozario
MANAGING PARTNER: Olivia Packshaw
SENIOR ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Oliver Humphries
ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Charlotte Allcock
SENIOR ACCOUNT MANAGER: Millie Stockford
CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER: Clare Hutchinson
PLANNING DIRECTOR: Lotte Jones
TV PRODUCER: Maddy Holmes
SOCIAL & INFLUENCE DIRECTOR: Portia Round
INFLUENCER MARKETING MANAGER: Ismahane Ileye
EDITORS: The Assembly Rooms
EDITOR: Matt Kitchin
EDIT PRODUCER: Phoebe Armstrong-Beaver
POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: Time Based Arts
POST PRODUCER: Mia Saunders
CREATIVE Riley Knox / Lewis D'Rozario
COLOURIST: Ruth Wardell
AUDIO POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: Jungle Studios
SOUND ENGINEER: Ben Leeves
MUSIC SUPERVISION: Finger Music
MEDIA AGENCY: Manning Gottlieb OMD
BUSINESS DIRECTOR: Hollie Hambilton
ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Anneka Williams
PLANNING ACCOUNT MANAGER: Ebony Lewis
CONTENT CREATION STUDIO: Girl&Bear
INTEGRATED PROJECT DIRECTOR: Simon Keyworth
INTEGRATED CREATIVE PRODUCER: Tunde Adeniyi
DESIGN DIRECTOR: Lee Bodell
STUDIO MANAGER: James Perry
SENIOR CREATIVE ARTWORKER: Nick Normann
RESOURCE MANAGER: Yasmine Moridi
POST PRODUCER: Olivia Hards
BROADCAST AFFAIRS MANAGER: Katie Singer
AUDIO: Jungle
SOUND DESIGNERS: Sean Mahoney
RETOUCHING: Stanleys Post Ltd
DIGITAL EXPERIENCE AGENCY: Bernadette
CREATIVE DIRECTOR & HEAD OF 3D: Jon Bancroft
ASSOCIATE PROJECT DIRECTOR: Luke Dougherty
PROJECT MANAGER: Nayef (Nay) Hassan
SENIOR INTERACTIVE DESIGNERS: Martin Pavlica, Olga Tesliuk, Richard Janeček, Linas Jovaisas