o2 now in space vccp

O2 Expands Its Network Beyond Earth With New Satellite Powered Connectivity

VCCP launches 'Now In Space' for O2, breaking new ground as the first provider to launch satellite powered data services so everyday great moments doesn't have to be missed

By Creative Salon

13 March 2026

Today, O2 and its creative agency of record VCCP are unveiling a bold new integrated campaign that celebrates the launch of O2’s brand new satellite-to-mobile service, O2 Satellite. 

In an exciting first in Europe, O2 is paving the way as the first provider to launch satellite powered data services, taking O2’s award-winning coverage – recognised by Uswitch two years in a row, 2025 and 2026 – further than ever before by providing its customers with seamless connectivity and peace of mind even in some of the UK’s most remote places. 

The integrated campaign cements O2’s position as an invisible life force: as powerful as oxygen. Set to the soundtrack ‘Glue’ by Bicep, the 40” film: ‘O2. Now in space’ begins in the vastness of space, looking down onto earth, before zooming into a remote landscape to find a man sitting in total isolation. Even in a quiet, remote stretch of countryside, surrounded by nothing but green hills and a quiet lake, he stays connected - just in time to receive the life-changing news that he has become a grandfather. The film celebrates the connection made possible thanks to O2 Satellite keeping customers connected in more places than ever before, reinforcing O2’s essential role in enabling life’s greatest moments.

VCCP’s content creation studio Girl&Bear brought the film to life, with film post-production handled by Time Based Arts. The film emphasises the unwavering reliability of O2’s network to reassure customers they can stay connected when it matters most, even in some of the most unexpected locations through O2 Satellite. 

Running alongside the film, the fully integrated campaign extends into out-of-home, with striking placements across the UK designed to showcase the reach of the O2 network. The out-of-home features a satellite view of Earth which, underlined by the phrase: ‘O2. Now in space’, emphasises O2’s commitment to continue innovating to keep its customers connected in new and exciting ways. Executions can also be seen nationwide along transport routes to some of the country’s most remote locations with localised out-of-home messaging and visuals being installed in areas such as the Peak District. 

Additionally, O2 has partnered with YouTube creators The Sidemen to create an O2-powered ‘Hide & Seek’ episode in a remote area, demonstrating its wide-reaching network coverage. The unique episode will be released soon as part of O2’s wider ‘O2. Now in space’ campaign, demonstrating the real-world value and capabilities of O2 Satellite. 

Through VCCP Social Club, O2 have also partnered with social creators to demonstrate the real life use cases of O2 Satellite.  

In its entirety, the campaign highlights O2’s position in powering not just connections, but the moments that make life truly unforgettable.

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Rachel Swift, Brand and Advertising Director at Virgin Media O2, said: “O2 Satellite is a true reflection of our Essential For Living brand platform – a new way for our customers to keep connected and a real-world articulation of O2’s role in facilitating life’s most important moments. From remote landscapes to everyday tasks, our network keeps the nation linked – showing up quietly but reliably when it matters most.”

David Masterman, Executive Creative Director at VCCP, added: “O2 is now in space. The first UK network to use satellites, O2 has gone to the edge of oxygen to bring us a whole new technology, reinforcing what the network has always stood for: being there when it matters.”

The campaign will run nationwide across TV, BVOD, SVOD, online video, OOH, social, radio and across owned channels such as retail and online.

CREDITS

CLIENTS: O2

DIRECTOR OF BRAND & ADVERTISING: Rachel Swift

MARKETING DIRECTOR: Simon Valcarcel

HEAD OF ADVERTISING AND CAMPAIGNS: Richard Bown

HEAD OF SOCIAL: Rachael Courtney

SENIOR CAMPAIGN MANAGER: Amrita Kandhola

SENIOR SOCIAL MEDIA MANAGER: Sophie Hack

CAMPAIGN MANAGER: Ellie McBride

SOCIAL & INFLUENCER MANAGER: Andrea Arhagba

SENIOR EXTERNAL COMMUNICATIONS MANAGER: Adam George

ADVERTISING AGENCY: VCCP

CHIEF CREATIVE OFFICERS: Jonathan Parker & Chris Birch

EXECUTIVE CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Dave Masterman

CREATIVES: Riley Knox & Lewis D’Rozario

MANAGING PARTNER: Olivia Packshaw

SENIOR ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Oliver Humphries

ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Charlotte Allcock

SENIOR ACCOUNT MANAGER: Millie Stockford

CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER: Clare Hutchinson

PLANNING DIRECTOR: Lotte Jones

TV PRODUCER: Maddy Holmes

SOCIAL & INFLUENCE DIRECTOR: Portia Round

INFLUENCER MARKETING MANAGER: Ismahane Ileye

EDITORS: The Assembly Rooms

EDITOR: Matt Kitchin

EDIT PRODUCER: Phoebe Armstrong-Beaver

POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: Time Based Arts

POST PRODUCER: Mia Saunders

CREATIVE Riley Knox / Lewis D'Rozario

COLOURIST: Ruth Wardell

AUDIO POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: Jungle Studios

SOUND ENGINEER: Ben Leeves

MUSIC SUPERVISION: Finger Music

MEDIA AGENCY: Manning Gottlieb OMD

BUSINESS DIRECTOR: Hollie Hambilton

ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Anneka Williams

PLANNING ACCOUNT MANAGER: Ebony Lewis

CONTENT CREATION STUDIO: Girl&Bear

INTEGRATED PROJECT DIRECTOR: Simon Keyworth

INTEGRATED CREATIVE PRODUCER: Tunde Adeniyi

DESIGN DIRECTOR: Lee Bodell

STUDIO MANAGER: James Perry

SENIOR CREATIVE ARTWORKER: Nick Normann

RESOURCE MANAGER: Yasmine Moridi

POST PRODUCER: Olivia Hards

BROADCAST AFFAIRS MANAGER: Katie Singer

AUDIO: Jungle

SOUND DESIGNERS: Sean Mahoney

RETOUCHING: Stanleys Post Ltd

DIGITAL EXPERIENCE AGENCY: Bernadette

CREATIVE DIRECTOR & HEAD OF 3D: Jon Bancroft

ASSOCIATE PROJECT DIRECTOR: Luke Dougherty

PROJECT MANAGER: Nayef (Nay) Hassan

SENIOR INTERACTIVE DESIGNERS: Martin Pavlica, Olga Tesliuk, Richard Janeček, Linas Jovaisas

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