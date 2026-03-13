O2 Expands Its Network Beyond Earth With New Satellite Powered Connectivity

The integrated campaign cements O2’s position as an invisible life force: as powerful as oxygen. Set to the soundtrack ‘Glue’ by Bicep, the 40” film: ‘O2. Now in space’ begins in the vastness of space, looking down onto earth, before zooming into a remote landscape to find a man sitting in total isolation. Even in a quiet, remote stretch of countryside, surrounded by nothing but green hills and a quiet lake, he stays connected - just in time to receive the life-changing news that he has become a grandfather. The film celebrates the connection made possible thanks to O2 Satellite keeping customers connected in more places than ever before, reinforcing O2’s essential role in enabling life’s greatest moments.

VCCP’s content creation studio Girl&Bear brought the film to life, with film post-production handled by Time Based Arts. The film emphasises the unwavering reliability of O2’s network to reassure customers they can stay connected when it matters most, even in some of the most unexpected locations through O2 Satellite.

Running alongside the film, the fully integrated campaign extends into out-of-home, with striking placements across the UK designed to showcase the reach of the O2 network. The out-of-home features a satellite view of Earth which, underlined by the phrase: ‘O2. Now in space’, emphasises O2’s commitment to continue innovating to keep its customers connected in new and exciting ways. Executions can also be seen nationwide along transport routes to some of the country’s most remote locations with localised out-of-home messaging and visuals being installed in areas such as the Peak District.

Additionally, O2 has partnered with YouTube creators The Sidemen to create an O2-powered ‘Hide & Seek’ episode in a remote area, demonstrating its wide-reaching network coverage. The unique episode will be released soon as part of O2’s wider ‘O2. Now in space’ campaign, demonstrating the real-world value and capabilities of O2 Satellite.

Through VCCP Social Club, O2 have also partnered with social creators to demonstrate the real life use cases of O2 Satellite.

In its entirety, the campaign highlights O2’s position in powering not just connections, but the moments that make life truly unforgettable.