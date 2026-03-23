Primark Champions Its Style And Prices

With a wink and a nudge, ‘Shockingly Chic’ plays with the element of surprise, celebrating that heart-stopping double-take moment when you find looks at Primark that are not only impossibly stylish… but shockingly affordable. The proof is in the product: 100% linen, paper-pleat cocoon trousers, satin dresses - genuinely chic, unmistakably Primark.

This fully-integrated campaign spans TV, social, DOOH, radio and partnerships with Sheerluxe and The Telegraph. The campaign includes an exclusive on-demand streaming presence across MAFS Australia content on Channel 4’s platforms. The spring campaign also marks the first time Primark has run radio ads in the UK, with multi-platform support across linear radio, digital audio and podcasts.

The campaign kicks off confidently with a hero film that plunges Primark into a world it has never dared to enter before, riffing off the oh-so-serious glamour of high fashion. Directed by Folkert Verdoorn through Magna Studios, in collaboration with VCCP's global content creation studio Girl&Bear, the film is set amidst otherworldly scenery - chic city skylines and elegantly posed animals, from dalmatians to horses. Teasing glimpses of a blue Primark label create a sense that all is not quite as it seems, culminating in the reveal: every piece is (shockingly!) from Primark. Chic, with a wink.

This campaign world extends into striking photography, shot by Charlotte Hadden through Together Associates, where serious, high-fashion poses are punctuated by models breaking composure with shocked expressions as they realise what they’re wearing is Primark. This photography can be seen across OOH, DOOH and social. While on TikTok, VCCP pushed the creative idea even further with a social-first execution featuring a Primark stylist adjusting for added chicness on set.

Girl&Bear managed the project from start to finish, overseeing strategic and creative development, production and post-production across AV, stills, DOOH and social deliverables. Girl&Bear also worked on post-production across motion DOOH, as well as leading design development and rollout across static DOOH, social, AV titles and in-store retail assets. PR has been led by The Romans, social media by SocialChain and activation by Momentum. Media strategy and buying managed by One Publicis Primark.