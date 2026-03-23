primark shockingly chic vccp

Primark Champions Its Style And Prices

The 'Shockingly Chic' campaign by VCCP showcases Primark's Spring Collection and the magic moment between showcasing elevated style with the thrill of revealing the brands label

By Creative Salon

23 March 2026

Today, Primark unveils its Spring collection with a bold new campaign celebrating elevated style at shockingly affordable prices.

Created by VCCP, Primark’s global agency of record, ‘Shockingly Chic’ is the latest expression of the ‘That’s so Primark’ platform. Following the hit ‘In Denim We Can’ campaign, the latest campaign forms part of a wider strategy to attract new shoppers by strengthening Primark’s reputation for standout style without breaking the bank - this time introducing the brand’s latest, quality style spring wardrobe pieces.

With a wink and a nudge, ‘Shockingly Chic’ plays with the element of surprise, celebrating that heart-stopping double-take moment when you find looks at Primark that are not only impossibly stylish… but shockingly affordable. The proof is in the product: 100% linen, paper-pleat cocoon trousers, satin dresses - genuinely chic, unmistakably Primark.

This fully-integrated campaign spans TV, social, DOOH, radio and partnerships with Sheerluxe and The Telegraph. The campaign includes an exclusive on-demand streaming presence across MAFS Australia content on Channel 4’s platforms. The spring campaign also marks the first time Primark has run radio ads in the UK, with multi-platform support across linear radio, digital audio and podcasts.

The campaign kicks off confidently with a hero film that plunges Primark into a world it has never dared to enter before, riffing off the oh-so-serious glamour of high fashion. Directed by Folkert Verdoorn through Magna Studios, in collaboration with VCCP's global content creation studio Girl&Bear, the film is set amidst otherworldly scenery - chic city skylines and elegantly posed animals, from dalmatians to horses. Teasing glimpses of a blue Primark label create a sense that all is not quite as it seems, culminating in the reveal: every piece is (shockingly!) from Primark. Chic, with a wink.

This campaign world extends into striking photography, shot by Charlotte Hadden through Together Associates, where serious, high-fashion poses are punctuated by models breaking composure with shocked expressions as they realise what they’re wearing is Primark. This photography can be seen across OOH, DOOH and social. While on TikTok, VCCP pushed the creative idea even further with a social-first execution featuring a Primark stylist adjusting for added chicness on set.

Girl&Bear managed the project from start to finish, overseeing strategic and creative development, production and post-production across AV, stills, DOOH and social deliverables. Girl&Bear also worked on post-production across motion DOOH, as well as leading design development and rollout across static DOOH, social, AV titles and in-store retail assets. PR has been led by The Romans, social media by SocialChain and activation by Momentum. Media strategy and buying managed by One Publicis Primark.

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Wendy Duggan, Marketing Director at Primark said: “Shockingly Chic is about us putting our style credentials front and centre, using bold storytelling and high-impact media to reach more shoppers on the UK high street. We want people to think again that they need to spend more to get stylish and quality fashion this Spring and this campaign looks to challenge those perceptions head on in our own way full of humour and fun. It follows on from our first integrated brand campaign ‘In Denim We Can’ and marks another important step in how we show up as a modern, fashion brand that delivers unbeatable value.”

Nikki Lindman, Creative Director at VCCP added: “There’s something thrilling about telling someone your outfit is from Primark and watching their reaction. ‘Shockingly Chic’ leans into that magic moment. When you’re underestimated, surprise is your superpower - and we wanted to celebrate that with a big, bold, tongue-in-‘chic’ love letter to high fashion.”

Credits

CAMPAIGN TITLE: Shockingly Chic 

CLIENT: Primark 

ADVERTISING AGENCY: VCCP

EXECUTIVE CREATIVE DIRECTOR:

CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Nikki Lindman

CREATIVE TEAM: Katharine Gritten & Liv Amato-Sloley

SOCIAL CREATOR: Sasha Novitskiy 

MANAGING PARTNER: Bridget Limbrey

BUSINESS DIRECTOR: Danielle Shedletzky 

ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Alison Still

PLANNING DIRECTOR: Connie Marshall 

GROUP PLANNING DIRECTOR: Claire Strickett 

CONTENT CREATION STUDIO: Girl&Bear

INTEGRATED PROJECT DIRECTOR: Hannah Wood

SENIOR INTEGRATED CREATIVE PRODUCER: Diana Turchi

SENIOR AV PRODUCER: Helen Brownlie

DESIGNER: Tegan Barnes

ARTWORK LEAD: Sarah Philip

ARTWORKER: Giles Priscot

DOOH POST PRODUCER: Sarah Hemsley

DOOH EDITOR: Toby Cherrill

FILMAV PRODUCTION COMPANY: Magna Studios

DIRECTOR: Folkert Verdoorn

DOP: Paul Ozgur]

PRODUCER: MAYA DUFEU

EXEC PRODUCER: JOEL SPENCER

EDITOR: Rich Woolway @ Stitch

POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: Rascal Post

POST PRODUCER: Callum O’Brien

EXECUTIVE POST PRODUCER: Colin Oaten

COLOURIST: James Bamford


AUDIO POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: Creative Outpost

SOUND ENGINEER: Dave Robinson

MUSIC SUPERVISION: Finger Music

STILLS PRODUCTION COMPANY: Together Associates

PHOTOGRAPHY PRODUCER/AGENT: Kate Ryder

PHOTOGRAPHER: Charlotte Hadden

DOOH DOP: Dylan Boerstra

STILLS SET DESIGNER: Mark Davis

RETOUCHERS: Stanley’s Post

MEDIA PARTNER: One Publicis Primark

MANAGING PARTNERr: Danny Weitzkorn 

BUSINESS DIRECTORr: Mehr Chughtai

ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Alexander Head

ACCOUNT MANAGER: Sophie Bushell

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