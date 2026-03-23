Primark Champions Its Style And Prices
The 'Shockingly Chic' campaign by VCCP showcases Primark's Spring Collection and the magic moment between showcasing elevated style with the thrill of revealing the brands label
23 March 2026
Today, Primark unveils its Spring collection with a bold new campaign celebrating elevated style at shockingly affordable prices.
Created by VCCP, Primark’s global agency of record, ‘Shockingly Chic’ is the latest expression of the ‘That’s so Primark’ platform. Following the hit ‘In Denim We Can’ campaign, the latest campaign forms part of a wider strategy to attract new shoppers by strengthening Primark’s reputation for standout style without breaking the bank - this time introducing the brand’s latest, quality style spring wardrobe pieces.
With a wink and a nudge, ‘Shockingly Chic’ plays with the element of surprise, celebrating that heart-stopping double-take moment when you find looks at Primark that are not only impossibly stylish… but shockingly affordable. The proof is in the product: 100% linen, paper-pleat cocoon trousers, satin dresses - genuinely chic, unmistakably Primark.
This fully-integrated campaign spans TV, social, DOOH, radio and partnerships with Sheerluxe and The Telegraph. The campaign includes an exclusive on-demand streaming presence across MAFS Australia content on Channel 4’s platforms. The spring campaign also marks the first time Primark has run radio ads in the UK, with multi-platform support across linear radio, digital audio and podcasts.
The campaign kicks off confidently with a hero film that plunges Primark into a world it has never dared to enter before, riffing off the oh-so-serious glamour of high fashion. Directed by Folkert Verdoorn through Magna Studios, in collaboration with VCCP's global content creation studio Girl&Bear, the film is set amidst otherworldly scenery - chic city skylines and elegantly posed animals, from dalmatians to horses. Teasing glimpses of a blue Primark label create a sense that all is not quite as it seems, culminating in the reveal: every piece is (shockingly!) from Primark. Chic, with a wink.
This campaign world extends into striking photography, shot by Charlotte Hadden through Together Associates, where serious, high-fashion poses are punctuated by models breaking composure with shocked expressions as they realise what they’re wearing is Primark. This photography can be seen across OOH, DOOH and social. While on TikTok, VCCP pushed the creative idea even further with a social-first execution featuring a Primark stylist adjusting for added chicness on set.
Girl&Bear managed the project from start to finish, overseeing strategic and creative development, production and post-production across AV, stills, DOOH and social deliverables. Girl&Bear also worked on post-production across motion DOOH, as well as leading design development and rollout across static DOOH, social, AV titles and in-store retail assets. PR has been led by The Romans, social media by SocialChain and activation by Momentum. Media strategy and buying managed by One Publicis Primark.
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Wendy Duggan, Marketing Director at Primark said: “Shockingly Chic is about us putting our style credentials front and centre, using bold storytelling and high-impact media to reach more shoppers on the UK high street. We want people to think again that they need to spend more to get stylish and quality fashion this Spring and this campaign looks to challenge those perceptions head on in our own way full of humour and fun. It follows on from our first integrated brand campaign ‘In Denim We Can’ and marks another important step in how we show up as a modern, fashion brand that delivers unbeatable value.”
Nikki Lindman, Creative Director at VCCP added: “There’s something thrilling about telling someone your outfit is from Primark and watching their reaction. ‘Shockingly Chic’ leans into that magic moment. When you’re underestimated, surprise is your superpower - and we wanted to celebrate that with a big, bold, tongue-in-‘chic’ love letter to high fashion.”
Credits
CAMPAIGN TITLE: Shockingly Chic
CLIENT: Primark
ADVERTISING AGENCY: VCCP
EXECUTIVE CREATIVE DIRECTOR:
CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Nikki Lindman
CREATIVE TEAM: Katharine Gritten & Liv Amato-Sloley
SOCIAL CREATOR: Sasha Novitskiy
MANAGING PARTNER: Bridget Limbrey
BUSINESS DIRECTOR: Danielle Shedletzky
ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Alison Still
PLANNING DIRECTOR: Connie Marshall
GROUP PLANNING DIRECTOR: Claire Strickett
CONTENT CREATION STUDIO: Girl&Bear
INTEGRATED PROJECT DIRECTOR: Hannah Wood
SENIOR INTEGRATED CREATIVE PRODUCER: Diana Turchi
SENIOR AV PRODUCER: Helen Brownlie
DESIGNER: Tegan Barnes
ARTWORK LEAD: Sarah Philip
ARTWORKER: Giles Priscot
DOOH POST PRODUCER: Sarah Hemsley
DOOH EDITOR: Toby Cherrill
FILMAV PRODUCTION COMPANY: Magna Studios
DIRECTOR: Folkert Verdoorn
DOP: Paul Ozgur]
PRODUCER: MAYA DUFEU
EXEC PRODUCER: JOEL SPENCER
EDITOR: Rich Woolway @ Stitch
POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: Rascal Post
POST PRODUCER: Callum O’Brien
EXECUTIVE POST PRODUCER: Colin Oaten
COLOURIST: James Bamford
AUDIO POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: Creative Outpost
SOUND ENGINEER: Dave Robinson
MUSIC SUPERVISION: Finger Music
STILLS PRODUCTION COMPANY: Together Associates
PHOTOGRAPHY PRODUCER/AGENT: Kate Ryder
PHOTOGRAPHER: Charlotte Hadden
DOOH DOP: Dylan Boerstra
STILLS SET DESIGNER: Mark Davis
RETOUCHERS: Stanley’s Post
MEDIA PARTNER: One Publicis Primark
MANAGING PARTNERr: Danny Weitzkorn
BUSINESS DIRECTORr: Mehr Chughtai
ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Alexander Head
ACCOUNT MANAGER: Sophie Bushell