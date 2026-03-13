Walkers Encourages The Nation to Be Joyfully Selfish

Wayne Newton, Senior Marketing Director at Walkers, said: “We’ve been on an incredible journey of transformation over the years, and now, 2026 marks a defining moment for Walkers. Our refreshed visual identity celebrates our heritage and quality ingredients and reminds consumers that Walkers is part of life’s joyful moments. Our new brand platform builds on this by not only showing the love that goes into making the nation's favourite crisps but creating those little slices of joy for consumers - encouraging them to embrace everyday moments where happiness comes first.”

Mark Orbine, Executive Creative Director at VCCP, added: “This brand platform celebrates a collective truth - those precious moments of joyful selfishness we all deserve. By blending Walkers’ heritage as an iconic British brand with quality ingredients and a bold, unapologetic energy, we’re showing how these small, harmless acts of joy are what make the brand still relevant in our modern society - a vibrant new chapter for Walkers.”

The integrated brand platform launches across TV, social and radio, with media planning and buying led by OMD who have devised a 'lots of little' media approach. The media strategy intends for ‘Your Little Slice of Joy’ to be seen lots of times, in lots of different moments and media channels to create maximum impact.