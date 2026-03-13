Walkers Encourages The Nation to Be Joyfully Selfish
‘Your Little Slice of Joy’ by VCCP brings an unapologetic confidence in the brands ultimate quality satisfaction and invites indulgence in everyday moments
Walkers has unveiled a new integrated brand platform, ‘Your Little Slice of Joy’, with creative agency of record VCCP. The campaign celebrates the love that goes into making Walkers crisps and encourages the nation to put their joy first - even if just for a brief moment.
The new platform, ‘Your Little Slice of Joy’, brings a bold and unapologetic energy to Walkers’ iconic identity. In a world where external pressures often result in the sacrifice of one’s own enjoyment, Walkers celebrate moments when you put yourself first and enjoy a little slice of joy. The platform hones in on everyday relatable scenarios throughout a series of films whilst also spotlighting Walker’s focus on quality, stemming from the brand’s guarantee of always using 100% British potatoes.
The campaign will run nationwide with nine films ranging from 10” to 20” and will span TV, BVOD and digital. The films were directed by Andrew Gaynord at Mindseye in collaboration with VCCP’s content creation studio Girl&Bear. Created by VCCP creatives Matt Allen, Luke Ashton, Katharine Gritten and Liv Amato-Sloley. The three hero films each focus on a relatable situation where we hear the protagonist’s inner monologue, bringing to life how a bag of Walkers crisps unlocks a harmless moment of joy, whether it’s in a crowded office lift, in the stands of an energised football game, or watching a gripping TV series. The end frame shows a potato turning into crisp, spotlighting Walker’s commitment and focus on quality.
The campaign will also run across social and radio, weaving its way into the nation’s everyday lives and serving little slices of joy along the way. From office workers boldly crunching crisps into their sandwiches, to parents sneaking a moment away from their children in a cupboard to enjoy their favourite snack, this campaign is a reminder to find those little slices of joy in even the most ordinary of moments.
The campaign aims to reinforce Walkers’ role as an iconic British brand that prioritises quality - one that understands the realities of modern life and reminds the nation to put themselves first every once in a while. Rooted in a universal human tension between the desire for social approval and the pursuit of personal satisfaction, the platform taps into everyday inner conflicts. At a time where modern life increasingly encourages people to put others first, Walkers offers a small moment of joy.
Wayne Newton, Senior Marketing Director at Walkers, said: “We’ve been on an incredible journey of transformation over the years, and now, 2026 marks a defining moment for Walkers. Our refreshed visual identity celebrates our heritage and quality ingredients and reminds consumers that Walkers is part of life’s joyful moments. Our new brand platform builds on this by not only showing the love that goes into making the nation's favourite crisps but creating those little slices of joy for consumers - encouraging them to embrace everyday moments where happiness comes first.”
Mark Orbine, Executive Creative Director at VCCP, added: “This brand platform celebrates a collective truth - those precious moments of joyful selfishness we all deserve. By blending Walkers’ heritage as an iconic British brand with quality ingredients and a bold, unapologetic energy, we’re showing how these small, harmless acts of joy are what make the brand still relevant in our modern society - a vibrant new chapter for Walkers.”
The integrated brand platform launches across TV, social and radio, with media planning and buying led by OMD who have devised a 'lots of little' media approach. The media strategy intends for ‘Your Little Slice of Joy’ to be seen lots of times, in lots of different moments and media channels to create maximum impact.
CREDITS
CAMPAIGN TITLE: Your Little Slice of Joy
CLIENT: Walkers
ADVERTISING AGENCY: VCCP
EXECUTIVE CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Mark Orbine
SENIOR CREATIVES: Katharine Gritten, Liv Amato-Sloley, Matt Allen, Luke Ashton
SOCIAL CREATIVES: Samuel Adio & Kenneth Abalos
MANAGING PARTNER: Olivia Packshaw
SENIOR ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Patrick Bolton, Amirah Hajat
SENIOR ACCOUNT MANAGER: Isabel Bergin
ACCOUNT MANAGER: Mollie O’Sullivan
GROUP PLANNING DIRECTOR: Richard Harriford
PLANNING DIRECTOR: Rebecca Pinn
PLANNER: Percy Fagent
CONTENT CREATION STUDIO: Girl&Bear
PRODUCER: Ed Mueller, Ant Borkett
PRODUCTION ASSISTANT: Oona Webster Jones
INTEGRATED PROJECT DIRECTOR: Doris Tydeman
SENIOR CREATIVE PRODUCER: Rebecca Hunnybun, Tom Ayling
PRODUCTION COMPANY: Mindseye
DIRECTOR: Andrew Gaynord
PRODUCER: Hera King
EDITOR: Mark Edinoff @ Work
POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: Untold Studios
POST PRODUCER: Maria-Larisa Covaciu
COLOURIST: Simone Grattarola
AUDIO POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: 750mph
SOUND ENGINEERS: Jake Ashwell & Matthew Valentine