Müller Celebrates Unique Yogurt-eating Rituals

Backdropped by KC & The Sunshine Band’s iconic ‘That’s The Way (I Like It)’, the films lean into that nostalgic joy, celebrating the joyful commitment to eating a Müller Corner in whatever way brings maximum taste and satisfaction - reinforcing Müller Corner as a champion of individuality. The creatives who conceived the campaign were Sophia Johnson and Sophie Szilady.

The campaign celebrates those who prioritise their own enjoyment over social expectations, reminding the nation of why it loves Corner by tapping into those unique eating rituals that make every Corner a nostalgic, personalised experience.

Qualitative research conducted by Athena Research* found that Müller is one of the only snacking brands to offer customers the chance to customise every step of their eating experience so customers can eat it exactly how they want - creating their perfect moment and delivering ultimate satisfaction. Additionally, the lead film ‘Magnet Spoon’, scored 5 stars (‘Exceptional’) on System1’s testing platform - placing it in the top 0.4% of ads and embodying how Müller Corner’s celebration of individuality and simple enjoyment resonates with customers.

Helen Carswell, Marketing Manager at Müller Corner, said: “This campaign celebrates the unique, personalised rituals that make Müller Corner an iconic, fabric-of-the-nation brand. We’re positioning Müller as a brand that champions doing things your own way, celebrating individuality and putting a smile on the nation’s face. It’s about encouraging everyone to enjoy their Corner their own way - whether you're a dipper, a tipper or even a lid squeezer, only Corner lets you enjoy every last bit exactly how you like it.

Emma Houlston, Creative Director at VCCP, said: “Having historically championed the "lid-licker," it felt only natural to celebrate the spectrum of ways that people enjoy their Corners… however, er, unconventional they may be. The scripts were written by the talented Sophie and Sophia, and we were delighted to get our director Tom George on board to masterfully bring them to life. I think you can tell that we all had a lot of fun making these spots.”

Olly Calverley, Head of Film & Content at Girl&Bear, said: “On paper a two day shoot in a retail park in Dagenham doesn't say 'Hollywood', but was a joy of a project for all involved - simple, funny ideas, cast and directed perfectly by BAFTA winner Tom George. Huge thanks go out to him and to Simon Plant and Chris Cable for producing with such class.”

‘You Know How You Like It’ is the latest campaign from Müller and VCCP, who together have spent 14 years building a body of work focusing on bringing a bold and distinctive spirit to Müller’s iconic products. The campaign is an evolution of Müller’s award-winning ‘It Could Only Be Müller Corner’ out-of-home campaign where special build billboards across the UK were seen to ‘bend’ in the corner, continuing to champion Müller Corner’s unique ‘tipping’ experience that makes it so iconic and well-loved.

The campaign aims to reinforce Müller Corner’s status as a fabric of the nation brand whilst simultaneously positioning it as a go-to snack for treat-led buyers - a space that is primarily dominated by biscuits and confectionery. By spotlighting the joy that comes from eating one’s favourite Müller Corner in a way that delivers a unique taste experience, the new campaign emphasises how a Corner can be both a comforting, nostalgic ritual and an exciting, indulgent snack for multiple generations.

The integrated campaign spans TV, online video, social, OOH and in store. Media planning and buying was led by EssenceMediacom, focusing on high impact channels and sites. The campaign runs from today until November.

Credits:

CAMPAIGN TITLE: Müller Corner - You Know How You Like It

CLIENT: Müller

ADVERTISING AGENCY: VCCP Blue

EXECUTIVE CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Mark Orbine

CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Emma Houlston

CREATIVE TEAM: Sophie Szilady & Sophia Johnson

CEO: Cliff Hall

BUSINESS DIRECTOR: Sam Downing

SENIOR ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Alex Lake

ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Sam Robertson

ACCOUNT MANAGER: Summerly Burbidge

PLANNING DIRECTOR: Joanna Barnett

PRODUCTION COMPANY: Girl&Bear Studios

DIRECTOR: Tom George

EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Simon Plant

PRODUCERS: Chris Cable & Rosie Good

POST PRODUCER: Kristiane Wentzel

EDITOR: Ashley Sykes

SOUND STUDIO: Jungle Studios

SOUND ENGINEERS: Ben Leeves & Sean Mahoney

MEDIA AGENCY: Essencemediacom

SENIOR ASSOCIATE DIRECTOR: Bradley Taylor

PLANNING MANAGER: Margarida Aguas

PLANNING EXECUTIVE: Karran Rajani