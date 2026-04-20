Walkers Showcases The Mighty Crisp Sandwich As An Office Lunch
The latest ad from VCCP is the new instalment of the recently introduced ‘Your Little Slice of Joy’ platform
20 April 2026
In March, Walkers unveiled a new integrated brand platform, ‘Your Little Slice of Joy’, with creative agency of record VCCP. The campaign celebrates the love that goes into making Walkers crisps and encourages the nation to put their joy first - even if just for a brief moment.
The new platform, ‘Your Little Slice of Joy’, brings a bold and unapologetic energy to Walkers’ iconic identity. In a world where external pressures often result in the sacrifice of one’s own enjoyment, Walkers celebrate moments when you put yourself first and enjoy a little slice of joy. The platform hones in on everyday relatable scenarios throughout a series of films whilst also spotlighting Walker’s focus on quality, stemming from the brand’s guarantee of always using 100% British potatoes.
Building on that, the latest element 'Office' continues to encourage the nation to enjoy their Walkers in whatever way brings them joy, including pairing crisps with Heinz mayo in their lunchtime sandwich.
Spanning OOH, TV, Radio, and Social, we’re inspiring the nation to let people stare and 'Go All In’ on their quirky Heinz sauce and Walkers crisps sandwich pairings.
CREDITS
Executive creative director: Mark Orbine
Associate creative directors: Chris Willis, Paul Kocur
Senior creatives: Katharine Gritten, Liv Amato-Sloley, Matt Allen
Social creatives: Samuel Adio & Kenneth Abalos
Managing partner: Olivia Packshaw
Senior account director: Patrick Bolton, Amirah Hajat
Senior account manager: Isabel Bergin
Account manager: Mollie O’sullivan
Group planning director: Richard Harriford
Planning director: Rebecca Pinn
Planner: Percy Fagent
Content creation studio: Girl&bear
Producer: Ed Mueller, Ant Borkett
Production assistant: Oona Webster Jones
Integrated project director: Doris Tydeman
Senior creative producer: Rebecca Hunnybun, Tom Ayling
Senior designer, Steven Tinkler
Photographer: Sam Wright
Agency: LGA Management
Agent: Jono Tusder
Retouch: Stanley's Post
Production company: Mindseye
Director: Andrew Gaynord
Producer: Hera King
Editor: Mark Edinoff @ work editorial
Post-production company: Untold studios
Post producer: Maria-Larisa Covaciu
Colourist: Simone Grattarola @ time based arts
Audio post-production company: 750mph
Sound engineers: Jake Ashwell & Matthew Valentine