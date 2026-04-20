Walkers X Heinz

Walkers Showcases The Mighty Crisp Sandwich As An Office Lunch

The latest ad from VCCP is the new instalment of the recently introduced ‘Your Little Slice of Joy’ platform

By Creative Salon

20 April 2026

In March, Walkers unveiled a new integrated brand platform, ‘Your Little Slice of Joy’, with creative agency of record VCCP. The campaign celebrates the love that goes into making Walkers crisps and encourages the nation to put their joy first - even if just for a brief moment. 

The new platform, ‘Your Little Slice of Joy’, brings a bold and unapologetic energy to Walkers’ iconic identity. In a world where external pressures often result in the sacrifice of one’s own enjoyment, Walkers celebrate moments when you put yourself first and enjoy a little slice of joy. The platform hones in on everyday relatable scenarios throughout a series of films whilst also spotlighting Walker’s focus on quality, stemming from the brand’s guarantee of always using 100% British potatoes. 

Building on that, the latest element 'Office' continues to encourage the nation to enjoy their Walkers in whatever way brings them joy, including pairing crisps with Heinz mayo in their lunchtime sandwich.

Spanning OOH, TV, Radio, and Social, we’re inspiring the nation to let people stare and 'Go All In’ on their quirky Heinz sauce  and Walkers crisps sandwich pairings.

CREDITS

Executive creative director: Mark Orbine

Associate creative directors: Chris Willis, Paul Kocur

Senior creatives: Katharine Gritten, Liv Amato-Sloley, Matt Allen

Social creatives: Samuel Adio & Kenneth Abalos

Managing partner: Olivia Packshaw

Senior account director: Patrick Bolton, Amirah Hajat

Senior account manager: Isabel Bergin

Account manager: Mollie O’sullivan

Group planning director: Richard Harriford

Planning director: Rebecca Pinn

Planner: Percy Fagent

Content creation studio: Girl&bear

Producer: Ed Mueller, Ant Borkett

Production assistant: Oona Webster Jones

Integrated project director: Doris Tydeman

Senior creative producer: Rebecca Hunnybun, Tom Ayling

Senior designer, Steven Tinkler

Photographer: Sam Wright

Agency: LGA Management

Agent: Jono Tusder

Retouch: Stanley's Post

Production company: Mindseye

Director: Andrew Gaynord

Producer: Hera King

Editor: Mark Edinoff @ work editorial

Post-production company: Untold studios

Post producer: Maria-Larisa Covaciu

Colourist: Simone Grattarola @ time based arts

Audio post-production company: 750mph

Sound engineers: Jake Ashwell & Matthew Valentine

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