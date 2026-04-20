Walkers Showcases The Mighty Crisp Sandwich As An Office Lunch

In March, Walkers unveiled a new integrated brand platform, ‘Your Little Slice of Joy’, with creative agency of record VCCP. The campaign celebrates the love that goes into making Walkers crisps and encourages the nation to put their joy first - even if just for a brief moment.

The new platform, ‘Your Little Slice of Joy’, brings a bold and unapologetic energy to Walkers’ iconic identity. In a world where external pressures often result in the sacrifice of one’s own enjoyment, Walkers celebrate moments when you put yourself first and enjoy a little slice of joy. The platform hones in on everyday relatable scenarios throughout a series of films whilst also spotlighting Walker’s focus on quality, stemming from the brand’s guarantee of always using 100% British potatoes.

Building on that, the latest element 'Office' continues to encourage the nation to enjoy their Walkers in whatever way brings them joy, including pairing crisps with Heinz mayo in their lunchtime sandwich.

Spanning OOH, TV, Radio, and Social, we’re inspiring the nation to let people stare and 'Go All In’ on their quirky Heinz sauce and Walkers crisps sandwich pairings.