The Brain Tumour Charity Presents ‘SENSORA’
An immersive dining experience and fundraising event created by VCCP Blue
08 May 2026
Yesterday, The Brain Tumour Charity launched a first of its kind, fully immersive dining experience and fundraising event, SENSORA, created by VCCP Blue.
Mark Tuttiett (Head Chef of the two Michelin starred restaurant ‘Da Terra’) and his brother James, who tragically lost their parents to brain tumours, partnered with the VCCP Blue team to help name and build a visual brand identity for the concept. The name SENSORA perfectly captures the celebration of senses with the evening's blend of world-class food and a partnership with Bicep, who curated the music set for the evening.
Aiming to raise awareness and funding for The Brain Tumour Charity, the brothers presented SENSORA as a fully immersive, sensory-led dining experience and fundraising event brought together six world-renowned, Michelin-starred chefs to challenge the senses and champion the cause. From sight to sound, each chef presented a dish inspired by one of the five senses plus memory, with bespoke music and visuals tailored to every course further heightening the overall experience.
With all creative and assets ideated by VCCP Blue, SENSORA riffs on ‘Sensorium’, reworking it into something more ambiguous and intriguing to place the full spectrum of our senses and the brain that brings them together at the heart.
Drawing inspiration from the evening’s culinary program, the visuals were remixed with contrasting colours to evoke the intricate imagery of neural mapping and CT scans - merging the artistry of fine-dining with the biological core of the sensory experience, the brain.
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Clare Horwood, Director of Fundraising at The Brain Tumour Charity, said: “We wanted to create something a bit different and with deliberate mystique. By blending the artistry of fine dining with the aesthetics of the brain, we’ve built a brand for Sensora that feels like a cultural moment - one that sparks curiosity while keeping the Charity’s pioneering mission at its core.”
Emma Houlston, Creative Director at VCCP, said: “Working with James, Mark, and The Brain Tumour Charity to bring the SENSORA brand to life has been a career highlight. It’s a privilege to support such an important cause. I’m incredibly proud of the work from Tom Grantham, Eleanor Hardy, and Max Keane but special recognition must go to our designer, Holly Powell. She has developed a vibrant, rich, and visceral visual identity that is a perfect match for the intention of the event. ”
Breaking the mould of traditional charity gala, VCCP Blue’s creative strategy leant into a deliberate mystique to spark curiosity and a ‘need-to-know’ energy - setting the precedent for a new, cultural event. With a striking and premium aesthetic that echoes the immersive, rhythmic pulse of Bicep’s visual world, SENSORA is a fusion of culinary artistry, cognitive science, and electronic soundscapes all working together for a great cause.
SENSORA took place Tuesday 5th May from 18:30 - 23:00 at The Outernet, Charing Cross Rd, London WC2H 8LH.
CREDITS
CAMPAIGN TITLE: SENSORA
CLIENT: The Brain Tumour Charity
ADVERTISING AGENCY: VCCP Blue
CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Emma Houlston
ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Tom Grantham
CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER: Max Keane
CREATIVE PRODUCER: Eleanor Hardy
DESIGN: Holly Powell
CREATIVE SUPPORT: Sam Mukerjee & Inés Yearwood-Sanchez
PLANNING SUPPORT: Maria Citlucanin