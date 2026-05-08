The Brain Tumour Charity Presents ‘SENSORA’

Clare Horwood, Director of Fundraising at The Brain Tumour Charity, said: “We wanted to create something a bit different and with deliberate mystique. By blending the artistry of fine dining with the aesthetics of the brain, we’ve built a brand for Sensora that feels like a cultural moment - one that sparks curiosity while keeping the Charity’s pioneering mission at its core.”

Emma Houlston, Creative Director at VCCP, said: “Working with James, Mark, and The Brain Tumour Charity to bring the SENSORA brand to life has been a career highlight. It’s a privilege to support such an important cause. I’m incredibly proud of the work from Tom Grantham, Eleanor Hardy, and Max Keane but special recognition must go to our designer, Holly Powell. She has developed a vibrant, rich, and visceral visual identity that is a perfect match for the intention of the event. ”

Breaking the mould of traditional charity gala, VCCP Blue’s creative strategy leant into a deliberate mystique to spark curiosity and a ‘need-to-know’ energy - setting the precedent for a new, cultural event. With a striking and premium aesthetic that echoes the immersive, rhythmic pulse of Bicep’s visual world, SENSORA is a fusion of culinary artistry, cognitive science, and electronic soundscapes all working together for a great cause.

SENSORA took place Tuesday 5th May from 18:30 - 23:00 at The Outernet, Charing Cross Rd, London WC2H 8LH.

CREDITS

CAMPAIGN TITLE: SENSORA

CLIENT: The Brain Tumour Charity

ADVERTISING AGENCY: VCCP Blue

CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Emma Houlston

ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Tom Grantham

CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER: Max Keane

CREATIVE PRODUCER: Eleanor Hardy

DESIGN: Holly Powell

CREATIVE SUPPORT: Sam Mukerjee & Inés Yearwood-Sanchez

PLANNING SUPPORT: Maria Citlucanin