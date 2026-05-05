Disney+ celebrates its heritage of iconic storytelling

Emma Quartly, Vice President of Marketing, Disney+ EMEA, said: "This next chapter of 'A Lifetime of Great Stories' builds on what we've already started, keeps storytelling at the heart of Disney+, and reflects how it's home to both stories for families and for adults. It's something we've developed closely with our creative agency, VCCP, and with our wider team. At its heart, the campaign is about the enduring nature of a great story, the way it can shape us, and the evolution of the stories we encounter at different stages of our lives. With ‘Under The Bed’, director Stefanie Soho brings that idea to life in a way that feels both cinematic and grounded in reality. There’s a lightness running through the film too, with touches of humour from small everyday moments that give it real warmth. It reflects the shift from stories audiences already love on Disney+ to the ones they’re just beginning to discover, whether that’s newer titles like The Testaments or the highly anticipated second season of Rivals.”

Stefanie Soho, Director, said: “When I first got the script, I immediately had that slightly embarrassing thought of, “Oh god… I still kind of do this.” That feeling of being shaped by the stories you grew up with never really leaves you, and that’s what made this brief so special to me from the start. It had warmth, humor, nostalgia, suspense, all wrapped inside these little, very human, instantly relatable moments. Working with VCCP and Disney+ honestly felt like being surrounded by people who cared deeply about the exact same details I care about. The reactions between the lines, the awkward little truths you fail to hide, the real life mix of tenderness and honesty. Everyone wanted to make something cinematic, but still grounded enough that people would genuinely recognise themselves in it. That’s a pretty rare combination, and I loved every second of it with the best team I could have wished for.”

The campaign launched across EMEA, debuting in EU markets from 20th April and in the UK from 1st May. It will run across TV, VOD, cinema and social channels. Media planning and buying is led by Publicis Imagine.

Disney+ is available from £5.99 per month - with no hidden costs and the ability to cancel anytime. There’s something for everyone to watch, with a lifetime of great stories and a constantly growing library of blockbuster movies, brand new originals and exclusive hit shows, alongside live sports throughout the year. From Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, Hulu, FX and ESPN, Disney+ spans everything from documentaries to critically acclaimed drama, comedy to classic animation, and general entertainment. Customers can also enjoy titles like “The Testaments”, season two of “Paradise”, “Only Murders in the Building” and FX’s “Alien: Earth”, alongside the highly anticipated second season of “Rivals”, premiering 15 May.

Robust parental controls ensure that Disney+ remains a suitable viewing experience for everyone in the family. Customers can set access limits on mature content and create PIN-protected profiles alongside the already existing Junior Mode profiles to give parents and guardians peace of mind.

Credits

Vice President of Marketing: Emma Quartly

Director of Brand: Sophie Long

Creative Director: Lee Parker

Senior Brand Marketing Manager: Daphne Philippou

Senior Manager, Production & Creative Operations: Michael Northern

Creative Operations Supervisor: Mia Maxwell

Brand Marketing Coordinator: Daniel Salamon

Agency: VCCP

Global Chief Creative Officer: Darren Bailes

Associate Creative Directors: Chris Willis & Paul Kocur

Managing Partner: Victoria Reiz

Account Director: Courtney Markham

Account Manager: Stella Wharmby

Chief Strategy Officer: Max Keane

Strategy Director: Devin Ross

Planner: Lucy Rowland

Head of Creative Services: Sarah Lasenby

Global Content Creation Studio: Girl&Bear

Agency Producer: David Vass

Production Assistant: Nathan Lake

Broadcast Affairs: Julia Matthews

Production Company: SMUGGLER

Director: Stefanie Soho

Managing Director / Executive Producer: Lucy Kelly

Producer: John Bannister

DOP: Oliver Millar

Production Designer: Mark Connell

Production Manager: Ellie Sanders Wright

Casting: Road Casting

1st AD: Chris Mears

Service Production Company: MR Films (Cape Town, SA)

Executive Producer: Earl Redcliffe

Producer: Mel Charrington

Production Designer: Laura McGregor

Costume: Richard De Jarger

HMU: Suaad Jeppe

Production Manager: Laurence Cavagna

Edit House: Cabin

Editor: Nik Kohler

Cutting Assistants: Mae Deans & Victoria Man

Assistant Editor: Chris Day

Edit Producer: Clel Allen

Executive Producer: Ruth Minkley

Managing Director: Kayt Hall

Post Production: Selected Works

Executive Producer: Sean Costelloe

Senior Producer: Will Howland

Production Assistant: Makilah King

Lead Compositor: Dan Adams

Compositor: Georgie Ford

Online: Eileen Chan, Al Hamer

Colour Studio: TMLS

Colourist: Julien Alary

Producer: Eli Mari Sandal

Colour Assistants: Malin Imerslund, Chrisremy Berrefjord, Emanuele Senatore

Sound: 750MPH

Sound Design & Mix: Sam Ashwell & Mark Hellaby

Executive Producer: Olivia Ray

Head of Production: Rachel Saxon

Music House: SIREN

Track: Vampire by Olivia Rodrigo

Music Supervisors: Alice Benton & Siân Rogers

Producer: Jannifer Ann Keller

Performers: Astraea, Maddie Cutter, May Dolan, Will Harvey, Zahra Benyounes

SOCIAL MEDIA

Instagram: @DisneyPlus UK

Facebook: @DisneyPlus UK

TikTok: @DisneyPlus UK

Hashtag: #DisneyPlus