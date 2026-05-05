Disney+ celebrates its heritage of iconic storytelling
The latest campaign by VCCP spotlights a cinematic take on the stories that stay with us for life
05 May 2026
Disney+ unveils the next chapter in its creative platform, ‘A Lifetime of Great Stories’, which continues to celebrate world-class storytelling.
The campaign, created by creative agency of record, VCCP, builds on the brand’s ‘A Lifetime of Great Stories’ platform, reinforcing Disney’s 100-year storytelling heritage and celebrating the unparalleled library of blockbuster movies, brand new originals and exclusive hit shows available on Disney+.
At the heart of the campaign is a cinematic 60” film, ‘Under The Bed’, which was directed by Stefanie Soho through Smuggler, in collaboration with VCCP’s content creation studio Girl&Bear. The film tells the story of a little boy who first discovers his love for great stories as a child, spotlighting Disney+ as a constant throughout his life as he grows up. We see him watching Disney and Pixar’s “Monsters, Inc.” as a child to being a teen watching the “Sixth Sense” while camping, enjoying “The Walking Dead” in his twenties, and finally, returning to Disney+ as an adult to watch FX’s “Alien: Earth”, having had children of his own. Shot on 35mm film to set an authentic, cinematic feel, the film aims to evoke a mix of humour and warmth in the way only Disney+ can. The film captures the timeless feeling of Disney storytelling, elevated by a bespoke version of Olivia Rodrigo’s “Vampire”, reimagined to complement the narrative and emotional journey on screen.
Emma Quartly, Vice President of Marketing, Disney+ EMEA, said: "This next chapter of 'A Lifetime of Great Stories' builds on what we've already started, keeps storytelling at the heart of Disney+, and reflects how it's home to both stories for families and for adults. It's something we've developed closely with our creative agency, VCCP, and with our wider team. At its heart, the campaign is about the enduring nature of a great story, the way it can shape us, and the evolution of the stories we encounter at different stages of our lives. With ‘Under The Bed’, director Stefanie Soho brings that idea to life in a way that feels both cinematic and grounded in reality. There’s a lightness running through the film too, with touches of humour from small everyday moments that give it real warmth. It reflects the shift from stories audiences already love on Disney+ to the ones they’re just beginning to discover, whether that’s newer titles like The Testaments or the highly anticipated second season of Rivals.”
Stefanie Soho, Director, said: “When I first got the script, I immediately had that slightly embarrassing thought of, “Oh god… I still kind of do this.” That feeling of being shaped by the stories you grew up with never really leaves you, and that’s what made this brief so special to me from the start. It had warmth, humor, nostalgia, suspense, all wrapped inside these little, very human, instantly relatable moments. Working with VCCP and Disney+ honestly felt like being surrounded by people who cared deeply about the exact same details I care about. The reactions between the lines, the awkward little truths you fail to hide, the real life mix of tenderness and honesty. Everyone wanted to make something cinematic, but still grounded enough that people would genuinely recognise themselves in it. That’s a pretty rare combination, and I loved every second of it with the best team I could have wished for.”
The campaign launched across EMEA, debuting in EU markets from 20th April and in the UK from 1st May. It will run across TV, VOD, cinema and social channels. Media planning and buying is led by Publicis Imagine.
Disney+ is available from £5.99 per month - with no hidden costs and the ability to cancel anytime. There’s something for everyone to watch, with a lifetime of great stories and a constantly growing library of blockbuster movies, brand new originals and exclusive hit shows, alongside live sports throughout the year. From Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, Hulu, FX and ESPN, Disney+ spans everything from documentaries to critically acclaimed drama, comedy to classic animation, and general entertainment. Customers can also enjoy titles like “The Testaments”, season two of “Paradise”, “Only Murders in the Building” and FX’s “Alien: Earth”, alongside the highly anticipated second season of “Rivals”, premiering 15 May.
Robust parental controls ensure that Disney+ remains a suitable viewing experience for everyone in the family. Customers can set access limits on mature content and create PIN-protected profiles alongside the already existing Junior Mode profiles to give parents and guardians peace of mind.
Credits
Vice President of Marketing: Emma Quartly
Director of Brand: Sophie Long
Creative Director: Lee Parker
Senior Brand Marketing Manager: Daphne Philippou
Senior Manager, Production & Creative Operations: Michael Northern
Creative Operations Supervisor: Mia Maxwell
Brand Marketing Coordinator: Daniel Salamon
Agency: VCCP
Global Chief Creative Officer: Darren Bailes
Associate Creative Directors: Chris Willis & Paul Kocur
Managing Partner: Victoria Reiz
Account Director: Courtney Markham
Account Manager: Stella Wharmby
Chief Strategy Officer: Max Keane
Strategy Director: Devin Ross
Planner: Lucy Rowland
Head of Creative Services: Sarah Lasenby
Global Content Creation Studio: Girl&Bear
Agency Producer: David Vass
Production Assistant: Nathan Lake
Broadcast Affairs: Julia Matthews
Production Company: SMUGGLER
Director: Stefanie Soho
Managing Director / Executive Producer: Lucy Kelly
Producer: John Bannister
DOP: Oliver Millar
Production Designer: Mark Connell
Production Manager: Ellie Sanders Wright
Casting: Road Casting
1st AD: Chris Mears
Service Production Company: MR Films (Cape Town, SA)
Executive Producer: Earl Redcliffe
Producer: Mel Charrington
Production Designer: Laura McGregor
Costume: Richard De Jarger
HMU: Suaad Jeppe
Production Manager: Laurence Cavagna
Edit House: Cabin
Editor: Nik Kohler
Cutting Assistants: Mae Deans & Victoria Man
Assistant Editor: Chris Day
Edit Producer: Clel Allen
Executive Producer: Ruth Minkley
Managing Director: Kayt Hall
Post Production: Selected Works
Executive Producer: Sean Costelloe
Senior Producer: Will Howland
Production Assistant: Makilah King
Lead Compositor: Dan Adams
Compositor: Georgie Ford
Online: Eileen Chan, Al Hamer
Colour Studio: TMLS
Colourist: Julien Alary
Producer: Eli Mari Sandal
Colour Assistants: Malin Imerslund, Chrisremy Berrefjord, Emanuele Senatore
Sound: 750MPH
Sound Design & Mix: Sam Ashwell & Mark Hellaby
Executive Producer: Olivia Ray
Head of Production: Rachel Saxon
Music House: SIREN
Track: Vampire by Olivia Rodrigo
Music Supervisors: Alice Benton & Siân Rogers
Producer: Jannifer Ann Keller
Performers: Astraea, Maddie Cutter, May Dolan, Will Harvey, Zahra Benyounes
SOCIAL MEDIA
Instagram: @DisneyPlusUK
Facebook: @DisneyPlusUK
TikTok: @DisneyPlusUK
Hashtag: #DisneyPlus