Cadbury rewrites the rules of winning

Cadbury unveils its latest campaign, ‘Win for Your Squad’, a nationwide initiative which aims to shift the focus from individual glory to collective celebration. Created by global creative agency of record VCCP, the campaign reinforces the Cadbury brand’s long-standing commitment to generosity by offering fans the chance to share once-in-a-lifetime prizes with their closest friends and family.

Cadbury has teamed up with a host of iconic footballers to offer customers the chance to win a hang out with stars such as Declan Rice, Lauren James and Virgil van Dijk, alongside a variety of other football-themed prizes, including match day tickets and lifestyle vouchers, all of which can be enjoyed with friends and family. Rooted in the simple human truth that winning always feels better when it is shared, the campaign breaks the usual mould of solo prize wins, instead celebrating the delight that comes from sharing one’s prizes with their starting 11.