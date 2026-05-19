Win For Your Team Cadbury

Cadbury rewrites the rules of winning

Created by VCCP, the ‘Win For Your Squad’ campaign features football stars Declan Rice, Lauren James, and Virgil van Dijk

By Creative Salon

19 May 2026

Cadbury unveils its latest campaign, ‘Win for Your Squad’, a nationwide initiative which aims to shift the focus from individual glory to collective celebration. Created by global creative agency of record VCCP, the campaign reinforces the Cadbury brand’s long-standing commitment to generosity by offering fans the chance to share once-in-a-lifetime prizes with their closest friends and family. 

Cadbury has teamed up with a host of iconic footballers to offer customers the chance to win a hang out with stars such as Declan Rice, Lauren James and Virgil van Dijk, alongside a variety of other football-themed prizes, including match day tickets and lifestyle vouchers, all of which can be enjoyed with friends and family. Rooted in the simple human truth that winning always feels better when it is shared, the campaign breaks the usual mould of solo prize wins, instead celebrating the delight that comes from sharing one’s prizes with their starting 11.

At the heart of the campaign sits three 20” films directed by award-winning director Zak Razvi through VCCP’s Girl&Bear Studios, which spotlight how the players become part of a ‘squad’ of winning mates to emphasise the generosity that underlies the campaign. Each film features a different footballer hanging out with a group of friends, as if they’re part of the friendship gang - sharing in-jokes and joining in with their fun. From England and Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice playing video games with a group of friends, to Virgil van Dijk joining in at a bowling alley, to Lauren James helping someone pick out a record, the campaign puts iconic footballers into authentic moments of friendship - spotlighting the increased satisfaction that comes when wins can be shared.

Elise Burditt, Senior Director at Mondelez, said: “The Cadbury identity is rooted in generosity, and ‘Win For Your Squad’ brings this to life by proving that a victory feels infinitely better when shared with your community. By trading solo prizes for squad experiences, we’re celebrating the connections that bring us together and making the thrill of the win a little sweeter for everyone.”

Angus Vine, Creative Director at VCCP, said: “The only thing better than winning is having your whole group of mates there to celebrate it with you. Our ‘Win For Your Squad’ campaign perfectly places footballing legends authentically into winning friendship groups. By bringing icons like Declan, Lauren, and Virgil into the heart of the scenarios, we’re upping the stakes for generosity this summer.”

The on-pack promotion consists of a QR code which, when scanned, will take customers to this website designed and engineered by VCCP’s digital experience agency Bernadette. Customers can enter their barcode and batch number on the site to enter the draw, selecting the VIP football star they’d like to meet alongside friends. The campaign and activation strategy was led by VCCP Retail and Experience, and the data strategy, CRM and targeted social, was delivered by VCCP’s Loyalty and CRM team.

The integrated campaign spans social, AV, OOH, YouTube, radio and retail with the promotion and campaign running across the UK and ROI until 19th July. 

CREDITS 

CAMPAIGN TITLE: Cadbury Win For Your Squad

CLIENT: Mondelez

SENIOR MARKETING DIRECTOR: Elise Burditt

PARTNERSHIPS & OWNED CHANNEL LEAD: Louise Page

SENIOR BRAND MANAGER: Lyndsey Homer

JUNIOR BRAND MANAGER: Charlotte Docker

ADVERTISING AGENCY: VCCP

CHIEF CREATIVE OFFICERS: Chris Birch & Jonny Parker

CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Angus Vine

CREATIVES: Adam Jackson & Ted Price

VICE CHAIRMAN: David Boscawen

MANAGING PARTNER: Matt Smith

BUSINESS DIRECTOR: Rob Gray

ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Maddie Jones

ACCOUNT MANAGER: Ella Wright

ACCOUNT COORDINATOR: Holly Williams-Thomas

GROUP PLANNING DIRECTOR: Gethin James

HEAD OF COMMERCE STRATEGY: Steven Renou

SENIOR RETAIL EXPERIENCE PLANNER: Jon West

DIGITAL AGENCY: Bernadette 

ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Alice Bish

PROJECT DIRECTOR: Liane Baio

PROJECT MANAGER: Roberta Okrah 

DIGITAL CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Will Aslett 

SENIOR UI DESIGNER: Andy Potts

UX DESIGNER: Helena Saez 

TECHNICAL DIRECTOR: Phil Beaman 

TECHNICAL LEAD: Gustavo Rodrigues

SENIOR BACK-END DEVELOPER: Ali Kizildag

SENIOR FRONT-END DEVELOPER: Angel Najdi

SENIOR MOTION DESIGNER: Simon Bostock 

SENIOR ACCOUNT DIRECTOR CE: Chloe Thomas

SENIOR STRATEGIST CE: Jen Musgreave 

HEAD OF DESIGN CE: Tom Gifford

DESIGNER CE: Jess Dunkley

COPYWRITER CE: Matt Young

CONTENT CREATION STUDIO: Girl&Bear Studios

DIRECTOR: Zak Razvi

EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Charlotte Borrell

PRODUCER: Sam Breen

PRODUCTION MANAGER: Miriam Deas

PRODUCTION ASSISTANT: Filly SImon

DIRECTOR OF PHOTOGRAPHY: Sy Turnball

EDITOR: Liam Bachler @ TenThree

COLOURIST - Dan Moran @ Company3

POST-PRODUCTION: Girl&Bear Post

ONLINE EDITOR- Syd Harvey @ G&B Post

ONLINE PRODUCER - Heather Mooney

SOUND ENGINEER: Stuart Allen-Hynd @ Jungle

INTEGRATED PROJECT DIRECTOR: Brad Willis

SENIOR INTEGRATED PRODUCER: Mish Dent

SENIOR 3D DESIGNER: Olivier Beaugrand

DESIGNER: Phillipa Pell, Miguel Silgado

ARTLAB MANAGER: James Perry

ARTWORKER: Nick Norman

RESOURCE MANAGER: Yasmine Moridi

PHOTOGRAPHER: Jason Hindley

PHOTOGRAPHER AGENT: Wyatt Clarke+Jones

RETOUCHING COMPANY: Stanley's Post 

TALENT MANAGEMENT AGENCY: MKTG

MEDIA BUYING AGENCY: Publicis Media UK

ORGANIC SOCIAL AGENCY: Dentsu

Share

LinkedIn iconx

Now read

Your Privacy

We use cookies to give you the best online experience. Please let us know if you agree to all of these cookies.