Cadbury rewrites the rules of winning
Created by VCCP, the ‘Win For Your Squad’ campaign features football stars Declan Rice, Lauren James, and Virgil van Dijk
19 May 2026
Cadbury unveils its latest campaign, ‘Win for Your Squad’, a nationwide initiative which aims to shift the focus from individual glory to collective celebration. Created by global creative agency of record VCCP, the campaign reinforces the Cadbury brand’s long-standing commitment to generosity by offering fans the chance to share once-in-a-lifetime prizes with their closest friends and family.
Cadbury has teamed up with a host of iconic footballers to offer customers the chance to win a hang out with stars such as Declan Rice, Lauren James and Virgil van Dijk, alongside a variety of other football-themed prizes, including match day tickets and lifestyle vouchers, all of which can be enjoyed with friends and family. Rooted in the simple human truth that winning always feels better when it is shared, the campaign breaks the usual mould of solo prize wins, instead celebrating the delight that comes from sharing one’s prizes with their starting 11.
At the heart of the campaign sits three 20” films directed by award-winning director Zak Razvi through VCCP’s Girl&Bear Studios, which spotlight how the players become part of a ‘squad’ of winning mates to emphasise the generosity that underlies the campaign. Each film features a different footballer hanging out with a group of friends, as if they’re part of the friendship gang - sharing in-jokes and joining in with their fun. From England and Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice playing video games with a group of friends, to Virgil van Dijk joining in at a bowling alley, to Lauren James helping someone pick out a record, the campaign puts iconic footballers into authentic moments of friendship - spotlighting the increased satisfaction that comes when wins can be shared.
Elise Burditt, Senior Director at Mondelez, said: “The Cadbury identity is rooted in generosity, and ‘Win For Your Squad’ brings this to life by proving that a victory feels infinitely better when shared with your community. By trading solo prizes for squad experiences, we’re celebrating the connections that bring us together and making the thrill of the win a little sweeter for everyone.”
Angus Vine, Creative Director at VCCP, said: “The only thing better than winning is having your whole group of mates there to celebrate it with you. Our ‘Win For Your Squad’ campaign perfectly places footballing legends authentically into winning friendship groups. By bringing icons like Declan, Lauren, and Virgil into the heart of the scenarios, we’re upping the stakes for generosity this summer.”
The on-pack promotion consists of a QR code which, when scanned, will take customers to this website designed and engineered by VCCP’s digital experience agency Bernadette. Customers can enter their barcode and batch number on the site to enter the draw, selecting the VIP football star they’d like to meet alongside friends. The campaign and activation strategy was led by VCCP Retail and Experience, and the data strategy, CRM and targeted social, was delivered by VCCP’s Loyalty and CRM team.
The integrated campaign spans social, AV, OOH, YouTube, radio and retail with the promotion and campaign running across the UK and ROI until 19th July.
CREDITS
CAMPAIGN TITLE: Cadbury Win For Your Squad
CLIENT: Mondelez
SENIOR MARKETING DIRECTOR: Elise Burditt
PARTNERSHIPS & OWNED CHANNEL LEAD: Louise Page
SENIOR BRAND MANAGER: Lyndsey Homer
JUNIOR BRAND MANAGER: Charlotte Docker
ADVERTISING AGENCY: VCCP
CHIEF CREATIVE OFFICERS: Chris Birch & Jonny Parker
CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Angus Vine
CREATIVES: Adam Jackson & Ted Price
VICE CHAIRMAN: David Boscawen
MANAGING PARTNER: Matt Smith
BUSINESS DIRECTOR: Rob Gray
ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Maddie Jones
ACCOUNT MANAGER: Ella Wright
ACCOUNT COORDINATOR: Holly Williams-Thomas
GROUP PLANNING DIRECTOR: Gethin James
HEAD OF COMMERCE STRATEGY: Steven Renou
SENIOR RETAIL EXPERIENCE PLANNER: Jon West
DIGITAL AGENCY: Bernadette
ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Alice Bish
PROJECT DIRECTOR: Liane Baio
PROJECT MANAGER: Roberta Okrah
DIGITAL CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Will Aslett
SENIOR UI DESIGNER: Andy Potts
UX DESIGNER: Helena Saez
TECHNICAL DIRECTOR: Phil Beaman
TECHNICAL LEAD: Gustavo Rodrigues
SENIOR BACK-END DEVELOPER: Ali Kizildag
SENIOR FRONT-END DEVELOPER: Angel Najdi
SENIOR MOTION DESIGNER: Simon Bostock
SENIOR ACCOUNT DIRECTOR CE: Chloe Thomas
SENIOR STRATEGIST CE: Jen Musgreave
HEAD OF DESIGN CE: Tom Gifford
DESIGNER CE: Jess Dunkley
COPYWRITER CE: Matt Young
CONTENT CREATION STUDIO: Girl&Bear Studios
DIRECTOR: Zak Razvi
EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Charlotte Borrell
PRODUCER: Sam Breen
PRODUCTION MANAGER: Miriam Deas
PRODUCTION ASSISTANT: Filly SImon
DIRECTOR OF PHOTOGRAPHY: Sy Turnball
EDITOR: Liam Bachler @ TenThree
COLOURIST - Dan Moran @ Company3
POST-PRODUCTION: Girl&Bear Post
ONLINE EDITOR- Syd Harvey @ G&B Post
ONLINE PRODUCER - Heather Mooney
SOUND ENGINEER: Stuart Allen-Hynd @ Jungle
INTEGRATED PROJECT DIRECTOR: Brad Willis
SENIOR INTEGRATED PRODUCER: Mish Dent
SENIOR 3D DESIGNER: Olivier Beaugrand
DESIGNER: Phillipa Pell, Miguel Silgado
ARTLAB MANAGER: James Perry
ARTWORKER: Nick Norman
RESOURCE MANAGER: Yasmine Moridi
PHOTOGRAPHER: Jason Hindley
PHOTOGRAPHER AGENT: Wyatt Clarke+Jones
RETOUCHING COMPANY: Stanley's Post
TALENT MANAGEMENT AGENCY: MKTG
MEDIA BUYING AGENCY: Publicis Media UK
ORGANIC SOCIAL AGENCY: Dentsu