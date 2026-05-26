Primark Unveils Its Summer Collections

The collection features standout pieces such as a striped embroidered maxi dress (£20/€22/€24-NE/$30), finished with wave-inspired detailing. Embroidered separates appear throughout the range, including cotton floral embroidered shorts (£14/€16/€18-NE/$20), a matching waistcoat (£16/€18/€20-NE/$22) and trousers (£18/€20/€22-NE/$28), all designed for effortless summer dressing. Statement silhouettes continue with a cotton striped smock dress (£20/€22/€25-NE/$30), complete with puff sleeves and a tiered skirt. The collection is finished with accessories, swimwear and matching family looks, offering something for everyone this summer.

In playful Primark spirit, ‘The Get Away’ leans unapologetically into the cinematic world of the heist movie, bringing to life the idea that with Primark customers can get their hands on elevated summer looks that have no business looking as good as they do at that price. Because when you find pieces this good, at prices this low, it feels like you’re getting away with something.

Directed by Tom Green through production company Stink Films, in collaboration with VCCP's global content creation studio Girl&Bear, the film follows an impossibly chic trio of friends on a high-octane girls trip. Our heroines sneak into a private members’ club, their high-style Primark outfits ensuring they look the part. The trio are caught red-handed, and dash away. As if pulling off an impossible diamond heist, the girls navigate the maze-like backstreets, trailed by the hotel concierge. Finally, he catches up with the friends: much to their surprise, instead of reprimanding the group, he simply returns one of the girl’s bags, left behind in their rush to get away. High style from £16? That’s So Primark.

Reimagining Primark in a glossy, Hollywood-style heist world, the campaign borrows from iconic movie tropes. Think chase scenes, covert exchanges, getaway cars, beautiful hotels and sparkling coastlines, with photography by Nicholas Maggio bringing scenes to life with a playful Primark twist.

Girl&Bear managed the project from start to finish, overseeing strategic and creative development, production and post-production across AV, stills, DOOH and social deliverables. Social was led by Social Chain, with media managed by One Publicis Primark.

The media campaign was built on the insight that travel is a key trigger, prompting shoppers to rethink their wardrobe. The campaign focused on key summer behaviours, from “holiday and summer search” moments, where audiences actively seek inspiration and advice, to “summer binge” viewing, when they are most engaged with content.

To show up in these moments, the campaign connects with audiences across TikTok, BVOD, YouTube and premium out of home. From scrolling for travel inspiration to switching off with must-watch content, Primark will have a consistent presence across platforms, while high-impact outdoor placements keep the brand visible in busy retail and travel environments, including for the first time placements across the Central Line, an elevated site at Tottenham Court Road and OOH across train stations throughout the UK, all powered by Publicis Connected Identity.



To drive full-funnel efficiency, the campaign deploys a multi-channel mix of OOH, Cinema, CTV, OLV (YouTube), and Social (Meta & TikTok). By pairing broad-reach media with precise audience and contextual targeting, this approach cost-effectively converts top-of-funnel engagement into brick-and-mortar foot traffic.

The campaign marks Primark’s first ever brand campaign launch in the market, with activity designed to deliver broad national visibility and cultural impact throughout the season. Launching across TV, CTV, YouTube, TikTok and premium out of home, the campaign ensures Primark shows up wherever audiences are, from at-home viewing moments to busy city centres and transport hubs. TV activity includes placements around some of Spain’s most talked-about programming, including El Hormiguero and La Isla de las Tentaciones, helping establish Primark’s summer fashion credentials at scale. This is complemented by showstopping OOH executions across key Spanish cities, including large format digital sites, bus wraps and metro stations, keeping the brand highly visible throughout the summer sunshine.

Wendy Duggan, Marketing Director at Primark said: “With ‘The Get Away’, we wanted to put our Summer style credentials front and centre, showcasing fashion-forward pieces designed to rival the high street’s most coveted looks - without the high price tag. This campaign celebrates that gleeful feeling when you find a look you love at a price you can’t quite believe, all wrapped up in a playful, cinematic world full of humour and fun."



Nikki Lindman, Creative Director at VCCP added: “There’s something so fun in the idea of looking this chic, for these prices, it feels like you’re breaking the rules. ‘The Get Away’ leans into that feeling completely, reimagining Primark through the lens of a glossy fashion heist movie - playful, glamorous and always with that knowing wink that sits at the heart of the brand.”

Jude Summerton, Producer at Social Chain said: “We are excited to bring this campaign to life on the Primark social channels. Working closely with VCCP we have developed concepts that align with the strategic direction of the campaign and ensure there is a cohesive feel across all platforms. Through social, we’ll introduce the audience to a range of different glamorous characters as they execute high end looks for less. All supported by stop motion animation content and shoppable Pinterest boards, highlighting even more fabulous pieces from Primark’s Summer collection."

Credits:

CAMPAIGN TITLE: Primark in: The Get Away

CLIENT: Primark

ADVERTISING AGENCY: VCCP

CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Nikki Lindman

CREATIVE TEAM: Tomás Azoubel Lima & Ana Riotto Marques

MANAGING PARTNER: Bridget Limbrey

BUSINESS DIRECTOR: Danielle Shedletzky

SENIOR ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Jess Ridley

ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Jasmine Beale

SENIOR ACCOUNT MANAGER: Erin Kelly

GROUP PLANNING DIRECTOR: Claire Strickett

PLANNING DIRECTOR: Connie Marshall

JUNIOR PLANNER: Wilfred Bentley

AGENCY TV PRODUCER: Maddy Holmes

INTEGRATED PROJECT DIRECTOR: Hannah Wood

SENIOR INTEGRATED CREATIVE PRODUCER: Carolina Rinaldi

PRODUCTION COMPANY: Stink Films

DIRECTOR: Tom Green

DOP: Benoit Soler

1st AD: Tina Fratnik

EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Blake Powell

PRODUCER: Paz Parasmand

PRODUCTION MANAGER: Alice Evans

SERVICE COMPANY: Entity Films

EDITORS: Trim Editing

EDITOR: James Forbes-Robertson

POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: Black Kite Studios

POST PRODUCER: Phil Whalley

VFX LEAD & VFX SHOOT SUPERVISOR: Daniel Sanders

COLOURIST: George Kyriacou AUDIO POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: Runamok Studios

SOUND ENGINEER: Jon Clarke

MUSIC: The Hogan

MUSIC SUPERVISORS: Isa Rehman & Rebecca Leon

STILLS PRODUCTION COMPANY: Stink Films

SERVICE COMPANY: Entity Films

PHOTOGRAPHY PRODUCER/AGENT: Natalie Flemming

PHOTOGRAPHER: Nicholas Maggio

DIGI ASSIST: Justin Ruhl

RETOUCHERS: Stanley’s Post

DESIGNER: Tom Widdirington

ARTWORK LEAD: Sarah Philip& James Perry

ARTWORKER: Vladimir Stolyarov& Toby Kadir

POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: Girl & Bear

DOOH POST PRODUCER: Gabriele Toresani

SOCIAL CREATOR: Sasha Novitskiy

SOCIAL PRODUCTION COMPANY: Entity Films

SOCIAL PRODUCER: Ivan Cvirn

SOCIAL POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: Girl & Bear

SOCIAL POST PRODUCER: Gabriele Toresani

SOCIAL EDITOR: Sasha Novitskiy

MEDIA:

MANAGING PARTNER: Danny Weitzkorn

BUSINESS DIRECTOR: Mehr Chughtai

ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Alexander Head

ACCOUNT MANAGER: Sophie Bushell