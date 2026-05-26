Primark Unveils Its Summer Collections
'The Get Away' by VCCP celebrates the thrill of getting away with high style at low prices
26 May 2026
Today, Primark unveils its summer collection with a cinematic new campaign celebrating elevated summer style at unbelievable prices.
Created by VCCP, ‘The Get Away’ is the latest expression of the ‘That’s So Primark’ platform. Following on from recent campaigns such as ‘Shockingly Chic’ and ‘In Denim We Can’, the latest campaign sits within the brand’s wider strategy to attract style-conscious shoppers by strengthening Primark’s reputation for style, quality and value. This time, the marketing campaign introduces the brand’s latest summer collection across UK and US markets, and, for the first time in the brand’s history, Spain.
The campaign features eight hero looks, from standout stripe maxi dresses, broderie and embroidered co-ords to postcard-inspired swimwear, the collection proves you don’t need to spend more for chic, quality, summer looks, whether you’re heading abroad, staying local or simply dressing for the feeling of sunshine this summer.
The collection features standout pieces such as a striped embroidered maxi dress (£20/€22/€24-NE/$30), finished with wave-inspired detailing. Embroidered separates appear throughout the range, including cotton floral embroidered shorts (£14/€16/€18-NE/$20), a matching waistcoat (£16/€18/€20-NE/$22) and trousers (£18/€20/€22-NE/$28), all designed for effortless summer dressing. Statement silhouettes continue with a cotton striped smock dress (£20/€22/€25-NE/$30), complete with puff sleeves and a tiered skirt. The collection is finished with accessories, swimwear and matching family looks, offering something for everyone this summer.
In playful Primark spirit, ‘The Get Away’ leans unapologetically into the cinematic world of the heist movie, bringing to life the idea that with Primark customers can get their hands on elevated summer looks that have no business looking as good as they do at that price. Because when you find pieces this good, at prices this low, it feels like you’re getting away with something.
Directed by Tom Green through production company Stink Films, in collaboration with VCCP's global content creation studio Girl&Bear, the film follows an impossibly chic trio of friends on a high-octane girls trip. Our heroines sneak into a private members’ club, their high-style Primark outfits ensuring they look the part. The trio are caught red-handed, and dash away. As if pulling off an impossible diamond heist, the girls navigate the maze-like backstreets, trailed by the hotel concierge. Finally, he catches up with the friends: much to their surprise, instead of reprimanding the group, he simply returns one of the girl’s bags, left behind in their rush to get away. High style from £16? That’s So Primark.
Reimagining Primark in a glossy, Hollywood-style heist world, the campaign borrows from iconic movie tropes. Think chase scenes, covert exchanges, getaway cars, beautiful hotels and sparkling coastlines, with photography by Nicholas Maggio bringing scenes to life with a playful Primark twist.
Girl&Bear managed the project from start to finish, overseeing strategic and creative development, production and post-production across AV, stills, DOOH and social deliverables. Social was led by Social Chain, with media managed by One Publicis Primark.
The media campaign was built on the insight that travel is a key trigger, prompting shoppers to rethink their wardrobe. The campaign focused on key summer behaviours, from “holiday and summer search” moments, where audiences actively seek inspiration and advice, to “summer binge” viewing, when they are most engaged with content.
To show up in these moments, the campaign connects with audiences across TikTok, BVOD, YouTube and premium out of home. From scrolling for travel inspiration to switching off with must-watch content, Primark will have a consistent presence across platforms, while high-impact outdoor placements keep the brand visible in busy retail and travel environments, including for the first time placements across the Central Line, an elevated site at Tottenham Court Road and OOH across train stations throughout the UK, all powered by Publicis Connected Identity.
To drive full-funnel efficiency, the campaign deploys a multi-channel mix of OOH, Cinema, CTV, OLV (YouTube), and Social (Meta & TikTok). By pairing broad-reach media with precise audience and contextual targeting, this approach cost-effectively converts top-of-funnel engagement into brick-and-mortar foot traffic.
The campaign marks Primark’s first ever brand campaign launch in the market, with activity designed to deliver broad national visibility and cultural impact throughout the season. Launching across TV, CTV, YouTube, TikTok and premium out of home, the campaign ensures Primark shows up wherever audiences are, from at-home viewing moments to busy city centres and transport hubs. TV activity includes placements around some of Spain’s most talked-about programming, including El Hormiguero and La Isla de las Tentaciones, helping establish Primark’s summer fashion credentials at scale. This is complemented by showstopping OOH executions across key Spanish cities, including large format digital sites, bus wraps and metro stations, keeping the brand highly visible throughout the summer sunshine.
Wendy Duggan, Marketing Director at Primark said: “With ‘The Get Away’, we wanted to put our Summer style credentials front and centre, showcasing fashion-forward pieces designed to rival the high street’s most coveted looks - without the high price tag. This campaign celebrates that gleeful feeling when you find a look you love at a price you can’t quite believe, all wrapped up in a playful, cinematic world full of humour and fun."
Nikki Lindman, Creative Director at VCCP added: “There’s something so fun in the idea of looking this chic, for these prices, it feels like you’re breaking the rules. ‘The Get Away’ leans into that feeling completely, reimagining Primark through the lens of a glossy fashion heist movie - playful, glamorous and always with that knowing wink that sits at the heart of the brand.”
Jude Summerton, Producer at Social Chain said: “We are excited to bring this campaign to life on the Primark social channels. Working closely with VCCP we have developed concepts that align with the strategic direction of the campaign and ensure there is a cohesive feel across all platforms. Through social, we’ll introduce the audience to a range of different glamorous characters as they execute high end looks for less. All supported by stop motion animation content and shoppable Pinterest boards, highlighting even more fabulous pieces from Primark’s Summer collection."
Credits:
CAMPAIGN TITLE: Primark in: The Get Away
CLIENT: Primark
ADVERTISING AGENCY: VCCP
CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Nikki Lindman
CREATIVE TEAM: Tomás Azoubel Lima & Ana Riotto Marques
MANAGING PARTNER: Bridget Limbrey
BUSINESS DIRECTOR: Danielle Shedletzky
SENIOR ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Jess Ridley
ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Jasmine Beale
SENIOR ACCOUNT MANAGER: Erin Kelly
GROUP PLANNING DIRECTOR: Claire Strickett
PLANNING DIRECTOR: Connie Marshall
JUNIOR PLANNER: Wilfred Bentley
AGENCY TV PRODUCER: Maddy Holmes
INTEGRATED PROJECT DIRECTOR: Hannah Wood
SENIOR INTEGRATED CREATIVE PRODUCER: Carolina Rinaldi
PRODUCTION COMPANY: Stink Films
DIRECTOR: Tom Green
DOP: Benoit Soler
1st AD: Tina Fratnik
EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Blake Powell
PRODUCER: Paz Parasmand
PRODUCTION MANAGER: Alice Evans
SERVICE COMPANY: Entity Films
EDITORS: Trim Editing
EDITOR: James Forbes-Robertson
POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: Black Kite Studios
POST PRODUCER: Phil Whalley
VFX LEAD & VFX SHOOT SUPERVISOR: Daniel Sanders
COLOURIST: George Kyriacou AUDIO POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: Runamok Studios
SOUND ENGINEER: Jon Clarke
MUSIC: The Hogan
MUSIC SUPERVISORS: Isa Rehman & Rebecca Leon
STILLS PRODUCTION COMPANY: Stink Films
SERVICE COMPANY: Entity Films
PHOTOGRAPHY PRODUCER/AGENT: Natalie Flemming
PHOTOGRAPHER: Nicholas Maggio
DIGI ASSIST: Justin Ruhl
RETOUCHERS: Stanley’s Post
DESIGNER: Tom Widdirington
ARTWORK LEAD: Sarah Philip& James Perry
ARTWORKER: Vladimir Stolyarov& Toby Kadir
POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: Girl & Bear
DOOH POST PRODUCER: Gabriele Toresani
SOCIAL CREATOR: Sasha Novitskiy
SOCIAL PRODUCTION COMPANY: Entity Films
SOCIAL PRODUCER: Ivan Cvirn
SOCIAL POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: Girl & Bear
SOCIAL POST PRODUCER: Gabriele Toresani
SOCIAL EDITOR: Sasha Novitskiy
MEDIA:
MANAGING PARTNER: Danny Weitzkorn
BUSINESS DIRECTOR: Mehr Chughtai
ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Alexander Head
ACCOUNT MANAGER: Sophie Bushell