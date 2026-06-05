Royal London Lets The Customers Be The Boss

At the heart of the campaign sits a hero 30” film that flips expectations. It shows a range of Royal London customers as the company’s bosses, elevating them to executive roles in premium corporate settings. The film was directed by Andrew Gaynord through production company MindsEye in collaboration with VCCP’s global content creation studio Girl&Bear. ‘Car Park’ shows a security guard at the entrance to Royal London’s car-park who greets Royal London customers with ‘Morning boss’ as they arrive in varying modes of transport. From a construction worker arriving in a white van to a family in their over-packed estate car, each customer is greeted as ‘boss’, creating an unexpected reversal that puts Royal London’s customer-owned difference at the front of its brand identity and reinforcing how Royal London truly works for its customers.

Alongside the hero film, a 30” product film, ‘Presentation’, has been created focused on Pension Transfers. ‘Presentation’ takes place in a professional boardroom where a Royal London employee is leading a presentation on Pension Transfers to a room of customers who humorously respond with corporate jargon. By continuing to build on the position reversal of customer and boss, Royal London further emphasises how their customers are at the heart of the ‘Royal London Works For You’ brand platform.

The integrated campaign spans TV, radio, OOH, social and display, and extends into powerful photography shot by Rachel Louise Brown through Rachel Louise Brown Studios, where the authoritative tropes of corporate group portraits are punctuated by everyday customers stepping into these roles - captured with a quiet confidence that emphasises how, with Royal London, they are the ones making the decisions. This photography can be seen across OOH and social.

Media planning and buying was driven by VCCP Media who designed a media strategy that combines impact with data-driven precision, placing OOH instalments along major rail and roadside sites within high-density customer regions to ensure impact. Accompanying this is a narrow-cast approach to AV where creative will be served across streaming platforms including Netflix, Prime Video, Channel 4, Sky and ITVX. The entire plan uses Amplified Intelligence data to prioritise placements where audiences are actively engaged, with robust econometric modelling. Beyond the advertising assets and deliverables, the campaign aims to reinforce the benefits of customer ownership at every brand touch point and as a holistic brand experience across all channels and audiences, it’ll be reflected in how Royal London speaks to customers and integral to the digital journeys on the app and website.