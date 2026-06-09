Allwyn and Lotto Change Up The Game With An Extra Chance To Win

From 7 June, every £2 Lotto line will give players two chances to win in every draw, all for the same price and with the same number of balls to choose from. The new two-round format significantly improves players’ chances of winning any prize – from 1-in-9.3 to 1-in-4.9 – and is expected to more than double the number of Lotto millionaires each year, from around 140 to approximately 345.

Marking the biggest change to the game since its launch in 1994, the campaign is designed to drive widespread awareness of new Lotto and spark conversation nationwide, speaking to loyal Lotto players as well as attracting a new generation of players through culturally relevant activations. To support the update, Allwyn is rolling out an extensive, multi-channel campaign spanning TV – led by a new flagship television commercial – as well as radio, social, retail and digital.

The TV ad – directed by Dave Meyers through Radical Media in collaboration with Girl&Bear – is destined for a range of channels and Video on Demand (VOD) and brings the new Lotto proposition to life through a relatable, everyday moment, featuring two friends relaxing at home when one casually decides to play on the National Lottery app. As they chat, the simplicity of the ‘one ticket, two chances to win’ format is revealed, building to a playful twist: one friend says “it could be you” twice, while the other replies, “good luck, good luck then.”

There will also be a significant nationwide out-of-home presence, with 1,088 panels planned across the UK under the theme ‘Paint the Town Red’ in honour of Lotto’s iconic red branding. Key sites in major locations will be taken over, including a large-scale mural installation in Aldgate alongside an eye-catching eight-day crane installation. The activity will be complemented by premium large-format digital OOH placements, including high-impact dual-tower screen sites, ensuring standout visibility throughout the campaign period.

The campaign is further brought to life through a standout real-world consumer activation, ‘Two Yolks: Lotto’s Luckiest Café’ – a London brunch pop-up celebrating Lotto’s exciting new format, where every £2 ticket now gives players two chances to win. Developed in partnership with Tin Man Communications, the experience will run on Friday 12 June and Saturday 13 June – Lott's first Saturday night draw – at Old Queen Street Café in Westminster, with guests welcomed for three timed sittings.

Inspired by Lotto’s new format, the café leans into the idea of duality throughout. From the guest experience to the limited-edition menu, entertainment and surprise prize moments, every detail is designed to reflect the belief that some things simply feel luckier in twos.

The campaign will also be amplified through collaborations with several popular podcasts, including Staying Relevant with Sam Thompson and Pete Wicks, The Girls Bathroom, and The Jack & Ash Show. Alongside Snapchat and TikTok, the campaign will, for the first time, see Allwyn partner with Twitch with a bespoke livestream activation.

Additional activity includes:

Digital screens with ‘It Could Be You, It Could Be You!’ audio on individual petrol pumps, reflecting the new Lotto branding across 30 Shell petrol stations.

Radio activity will deliver national reach, generating an estimated 223m impacts and 336 gross rating points.

Digital activations will also play a central role in supporting the campaign. Social media activity includes TikTok and Snapchat, featuring bespoke Snapchat lenses and high-impact placements on TopView and TopFeed.

Shops will also be decked out in red with Allwyn’s new Lotto Point of Sale campaign in 43,500 National Lottery stores across the UK. Allwyn’s retail partners will receive an exciting Lotto launch box containing Playstation and poster POS materials to highlight the new game, along with new play slips and player-facing leaflets to more fully explain the game changes to customers.