Andy Burnham's £2 Bus Fare Cap Announced With Quick Fire Activation
The policy announcement was activated through partners WPP 650, JCDecaux, Ambient Media, and First Bus
22 July 2026
In a fast turnaround activation, WPP Media was briefed by the Government to promote one of new prime minister Andy Burnham’s first pledges.
To support the launch of the Government's new £2 bus fare initiative, teams across WPP 650 worked with our partners at JCDecaux, Ambient Media and First Bus to bring a national policy announcement into the real world.
Delivered at a pace that rivalled the arrival of the new prime minister, a fully wrapped bus and branded bus shelter were designed, produced and installed to create a visual centrepiece for launch day, helping government communicate directly with citizens through the very medium at the heart of the campaign.
"When you're supporting a major Government announcement, timelines are tight, scrutiny is high and there's no margin for error. That's exactly what made this project so rewarding," says Oli Halliwell, senior vice president, head of WPP 650.
"It's one of those projects that reminds you of the power of out of home. Not just as an advertising medium, but as a way of making public information visible, relevant and impossible to miss," he adds.