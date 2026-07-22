Andy Burnham's £2 Bus Fare Cap Announced With Quick Fire Activation

In a fast turnaround activation, WPP Media was briefed by the Government to promote one of new prime minister Andy Burnham’s first pledges.

To support the launch of the Government's new £2 bus fare initiative, teams across WPP 650 worked with our partners at JCDecaux, Ambient Media and First Bus to bring a national policy announcement into the real world.

Delivered at a pace that rivalled the arrival of the new prime minister, a fully wrapped bus and branded bus shelter were designed, produced and installed to create a visual centrepiece for launch day, helping government communicate directly with citizens through the very medium at the heart of the campaign.