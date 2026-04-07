Wise Playfully Takes On Traditional Banking

At its core, Wise offers a faster, more transparent way to manage money internationally. Customers can send money abroad in seconds rather than days, save up to 70% on transfers and up to 80% when spending overseas, earn interest on their current account balance, and manage more than 40 currencies from a single account.

Building on Wise’s “Be Smart. Get Wise” platform, Ace of Hearts launches a striking OOH campaign. Each execution places two messages side by side: the ‘unwise’ way to bank versus the Wise way, creating a clear, visual contrast between outdated systems and a faster, more cost-effective alternative. The creative leans into loss aversion, the idea that people hate feeling like they’re losing out, by exposing the hidden costs and inefficiencies of traditional banks. Familiar cues and semiotics of legacy banking are playfully reworked to position Wise as the smarter alternative, reframing the decision to switch not as a risk, but as the obvious next move.

The rollout spans Transport for London with large-scale takeovers, more than 6,000 Tube car panels, placements across major National Rail stations, digital screens and a strong presence at Heathrow to reach international travellers, supported by a broad press buy across national titles. Media was led by Goodstuff.

“Be Smart. Get Wise” is a creative platform that Wise developed in-house. It’s currently live in US, Canada, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand.

Print will go run from Friday 10th. A major TV campaign will follow from mid-April, bringing the platform to life at scale.

Matt White, Head of Strategy & Planning at Wise, said: “Wise solves a problem that a lot of people don't know exists. Millions are still using a traditional bank to manage their global money. They suffer from hidden FX fees, slow transfers, juggling bank accounts in multiple countries, and earning zero interest on current account balances. With the launch of our current account, Wise solves all of these. "Be Smart. Get Wise." is about bringing that into the light. This campaign is an invitation to a new generation of customers to rethink what they expect from their money, as we move beyond performance marketing into a broader, more emotive brand platform designed to drive our next phase of growth.”

Richard Brim, Co-Founder & Chief Creative Officer at Ace of Hearts, said: “There’s a strange comfort in sticking with a bank that quietly rinses you. It’s familiar. It’s dependable. It’s… wildly unwise. The work gently, then not so gently, holds a mirror up to that. Because the truth is, most people don’t realise there’s a better way, and even when they do, ‘the devil you know’ tends to win. Our job was to make the smarter choice feel obvious.”

Since launching in June 2025, Ace of Hearts has quickly established itself as one of the industry's most exciting new creative companies. They have built an impressive client roster including Hendricks, Bupa, Ottolenghi, Wise, Save the Children, Ocean Spray UK and Europe, Free AF Drinks, and the London Philharmonic Orchestra.

Credits:

Client - Wise

Ruth Chadwick - Global Director of Brand, Creative and Strategy

Matt White - Head of Strategy & Planning at Wise

Charlie De Grussa - Head of Creative

Alessandro Battaglia - Head of Paid Acquisition

Samara Thomas - Head of Creative Operations

Creative Company - Ace of Hearts

Polly McMorrow - Co-Founder & CEO

Richard Brim - Co-Founder & CCO

Martin Beverley - Co-Founder & CSO

Winona Wee - Senior Creative

André Mezzomo - Senior Creative

Matteo Alabiso - Creative Director Of Design

Siân Iles - Strategy Director

Sam McGeorge - Operations Director

Charlie Poole - Business Lead

Alex Coupe - Business Manager

Design Agency - King Henry

Media Agency - Goodstuff