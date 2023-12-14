Work Of The Week

‘Fridge blindness’ for Hellmann's by Ogilvy UK

Hellmann’s has unveiled a global campaign by Ogilvy UK that encourages people to make the most of their leftovers as they try to save money throughout the usually expensive Christmas period. Inspired by the AI-driven ‘illusion diffusion’ trend on social channels, the global campaign aims to draw attention to ‘fridge blindness’. This describes when your fridge is full of ingredients but you are not able to see or imagine what meals to make. This playful campaign challenges the audience to figure out what recipes are hiding in plain sight, right before their eyes. The campaign also serves as inspiration for the wide range of dishes that Hellmann’s mayonnaise can be used to make, transforming leftovers into something delicious.