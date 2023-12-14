Work Of The Week
Work Of The Week
The best creative, curated
14 December 2023
The 'Santa Stories' for Coca-Cola by WPP Open X led by VML
Coca-Cola is on a mission to further spread its ethos of ‘Real Magic’ and human connection this holiday season, with a new short film anthology: 'The Santa Stories'. The global beverage brand has tapped world-class Hollywood talent, award-winning 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' director and screenwriter Steven Caple Jr. and 'The Mandalorian' director Bryce Dallas Howard, to bring epic cinematic vision to two new short films.
'Elf and Seek' for Vodafone by Dentsu Creative
Vodafone has released its latest campaign to spread festive joy by relaunching ‘Elf and Seek’ – a free-to-play Augmented Reality (AR) game, with more interactivity and more prizes to win in 2023. The game offers a treasure hunt style experience, encouraging players to use their phones to catch little digital elves for a chance to win thousands of prizes powered by VeryMe, Vodafone’s exclusive rewards programme. The interactive game combines the very latest AR, geotagging and media technology for a fun, seamless experience, that was last year played by over 245,000 people, with 270,000 elves picked up and up to 20,000 prizes claimed.
‘Fan edition’ device for Samsung UK by Mother
To launch the new Samsung Galaxy S23 ‘fan edition’ device, Samsung brand ambassadors Fearne and Raheem transport themselves back to the naughties. Using the language and style of the classic seasonal event - the music compilation CD - to share the stunning features in the latest S-Series. Just in time for Christmas, we see what the S23 FE has to offer explained through four new music tracks. Each of the stand out features is translated into its own song, artist and musical genre - with Smart Brightness, Long Battery Life, Super Fast Processing Speed, and a Spectacular Camera performed in the ad.
‘Fridge blindness’ for Hellmann's by Ogilvy UK
Hellmann’s has unveiled a global campaign by Ogilvy UK that encourages people to make the most of their leftovers as they try to save money throughout the usually expensive Christmas period. Inspired by the AI-driven ‘illusion diffusion’ trend on social channels, the global campaign aims to draw attention to ‘fridge blindness’. This describes when your fridge is full of ingredients but you are not able to see or imagine what meals to make. This playful campaign challenges the audience to figure out what recipes are hiding in plain sight, right before their eyes. The campaign also serves as inspiration for the wide range of dishes that Hellmann’s mayonnaise can be used to make, transforming leftovers into something delicious.
'Stuck' for Mars Petcare by adam&eveDDB
The Greenies brand, proudly part of the Mars family of brands, has unveiled a holiday campaign that shows how the brand can make dental care easy for pet parents during the busy holiday season. Created by adam&eveDDB, the campaign encourages dog owners to give their pooches the gift of Greenies daily dental treats, letting their dogs enjoy a tasty treat for the holidays that also cleans teeth and freshens breath.
'Last Steps' for Transport For Greater Manchester by The&Partnership
Transport for Greater Manchester is calling for drivers to be more vigilant with a moving city centre installation and accompanying film, as part of a wider campaign, raising awareness of the 25 pedestrians killed on Greater Manchester roads last year. Delivered by The&Partnership, the installation on Market Street in central Manchester showcases 25 pairs of shoes, each representing a pedestrian and the last steps they took.
‘The Final Protest’ for Killed Women by Wunderman Thompson UK
Victoria Tower Gardens in Westminster was transformed with a powerful installation of over 100 protest placards, each one representing a woman killed by a man within the last 12 months. In the UK, a woman is killed by a man every three days. Killed Women, a campaign organisation and network for bereaved families, exists to change the perception that these deaths and injustices are unavoidable tragedies to be expected and accepted. ‘The Final Protest’ aligns with the launch of a new report ‘You Were Told: A Voice for Killed Women’ that has found that the vast majority of murders and manslaughters of women by men were preventable.
'PizzaExpress Club App Revamp' by Dentsu Creative
Kick-starting the partnership, Dentsu Creative UK has delivered a complete redesign of the PizzaExpress Club app which sits at the heart of the casual dining brand’s digital transformation. The innovative work included a complete set of consistent design patterns that work seamlessly with the app UX and apply a more stylish look and feel in line with PizzaExpress’s new visual identity. The work covered every design element including type, colour, photography, illustration, motion, and copy.