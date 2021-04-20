Zoopla 'Backtracking'
Zoopla launches new branding through Lucky Generals
Zoopla has launched a campaign through Lucky Generals in a bid to capitalise on the busy housing market.
20 April 2021
Zoopla has launched a campaign through Lucky Generals in a bid to capitalise on the busy housing market.
The campaign will drive increased traffic to its website and reveal its new branding and logo. It runs across TV, out of home, VOD and other channels, and is focused on the launch of My Home, a new functionality launching on Zoopla.
My Home is a destination for homeowners that provides them with information, insights and market knowledge they need to sell their home.
The work features three different groups of people telling us how much they love their home and how they would never move, only to then awkwardly backtrack when they realise how much it is worth on the market, before showing them enjoying their new homes. Each ad invites the great British public to check out My Home for themselves so they, too, can see if it's time to sell.
Gary Bramall, chief marketing officer, said: “Zoopla has come a long way since we first launched as a property marketplace in 2007. We’re now much more than a portal where you come to buy or rent a home, we’re an ecosystem of complementary products and services that power the housing market for homemovers and agents alike.
“My Home is the perfect example of this, giving people the tools they need to sell their home. We bring head and heart together on the journey to own and sell a home which is why we wanted to put My Home at the centre of this new campaign.
“The new campaign has been a true partnership alongside our colleagues at Lucky Generals and Essence. It aims to nudge the 42% of UK households thinking of selling their home into action. We’re really excited about the creative and can’t wait to see how consumers respond.”
Loz Horner, strategist at Lucky Generals, said: “We all love our current homes and tend to look back on them with love and nostalgia. That is, until we realise we could sell them for a packet and move to a much nicer place! We've had a lot of fun showing how checking Zoopla's My Home experience can generate that sudden change of heart.”
CREDITS:
Brand: Zoopla
Creative agency: Lucky Generals
Director: Randy Krallman
Production Company Producer: Gustav Geldenhuys
Production Company: Smuggler
Editor: Matt Pochetinno @ Marshal Street Editors
Sound: Sam Robson @ No8