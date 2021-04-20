Zoopla launches new branding through Lucky Generals

Zoopla has launched a campaign through Lucky Generals in a bid to capitalise on the busy housing market.

The campaign will drive increased traffic to its website and reveal its new branding and logo. It runs across TV, out of home, VOD and other channels, and is focused on the launch of My Home, a new functionality launching on Zoopla.

My Home is a destination for homeowners that provides them with information, insights and market knowledge they need to sell their home.

The work features three different groups of people telling us how much they love their home and how they would never move, only to then awkwardly backtrack when they realise how much it is worth on the market, before showing them enjoying their new homes. Each ad invites the great British public to check out My Home for themselves so they, too, can see if it's time to sell.