Revolt 2025: Clarity, Purpose, Motion

Revolt's "Silence At What Cost" report revealed important insights, such as that companies that score above average on environmental performance have a 6 per cent higher EBITDA, and yet 79 per cent of companies are inauthentic when it comes to communicating their environmental performance.

"As an impact agency, tackling big issues is what we and our clients are all about. When it comes to climate change, we’ve been tackling a global crisis year in, year out. It certainly requires smart thinking, but it goes beyond that. It needs long-term ambition and resolve, and to be able to combine that with short-term adaptability," said Revolt's managing director Jenny Bust, speaking to Creative Salon.

And Revolt has certainly set itself up as an agency that can provide genuine clarity and results for businesses in the sometimes confusing areas of purpose and sustainability.

Creative Salon says... Building on a legacy of award-winning work for the likes of Budweiser, Mars and the St John Ambulance, Revolt continues to set itself apart as an agency that drives business clarity and strategic prowess for the biggest companies.