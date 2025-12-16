The Showcase 2025
Revolt 2025: Clarity, Purpose, Motion
Revolt continues to deliver purpose messaging with wisdom, clarity and vigour
16 December 2025
Throughout 2025 Revolt has built on its position as one of the industry's top purpose-focused agencies.
With groundbreaking research such as its "Causes That Count" and its "Silence At What Cost" on critical issues that face big brands and the world at large, the Antithesis-owned agency has shown off its capabilities at high level, genuine business communications.
And as the nature of purpose shifts, it has gone from strength to strength in 2025, under the leadership of CEO Richard Arscott.
Creative Salon on Revolt's 2025
In a big win, the agency has created eye-popping work for the UN. It created a bold campaign to tackle sexism based around the word "Oi"- which is perhaps the bluntest word in the English language, but which is also an acronym for "Observe and Intervene" - two actions crucial for reducing sexism.
For the Social Mobility Foundation it created a vibrant new rebrand centred around the theme of accessible opportunities.
Meanwhile the agency continues to drive impact in the area of corporate sustainability.
Revolt's "Silence At What Cost" report revealed important insights, such as that companies that score above average on environmental performance have a 6 per cent higher EBITDA, and yet 79 per cent of companies are inauthentic when it comes to communicating their environmental performance.
"As an impact agency, tackling big issues is what we and our clients are all about. When it comes to climate change, we’ve been tackling a global crisis year in, year out. It certainly requires smart thinking, but it goes beyond that. It needs long-term ambition and resolve, and to be able to combine that with short-term adaptability," said Revolt's managing director Jenny Bust, speaking to Creative Salon.
And Revolt has certainly set itself up as an agency that can provide genuine clarity and results for businesses in the sometimes confusing areas of purpose and sustainability.
Creative Salon says... Building on a legacy of award-winning work for the likes of Budweiser, Mars and the St John Ambulance, Revolt continues to set itself apart as an agency that drives business clarity and strategic prowess for the biggest companies.