Applications for The Table, VCCP's year-long entry level scheme are now open!

Once upon a noughties, four people sat around Charles Vallance’s kitchen table and made a pact to start an agency that challenged everything. With the founding principles of simplicity, collaboration, un-preciousness, and integration around ideas, VCCP was born. On that very day, at that very table.

A few hundred employees later, we continue to search for people with just one important characteristic: a passion for challenging everything in the pursuit of the brilliant. If that sounds like you, no matter who you are, what experience you have, or where you’re from, there could well be a chair at the table for you.

The Table is a paid, entry-level, year-long scheme for anyone who wants to kick start their career in advertising. You’ll be placed in one team in the VCCP London office for a full year, gaining invaluable experience and working on live briefs for some of the world’s biggest brands. All you need to apply is simply be yourself, and at least a level 4 in Maths and English (or equivalent).

If successful, applicants can expect to pull their seats up to The Table in August 2024.

