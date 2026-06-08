Karen Wilkinson On Helping Miracle-Gro Find Its Green Fingers Again

The ambition is bigger than a spring sales push. Wilkinson says the work is part of Evergreen’s 2030 category vision to unlock £150m of retail garden-care growth, while making the category more welcoming to new and existing gardeners. The campaign has already earned a System1 “Exceptional” 5.3 rating and, according to Wilkinson, early signs include double-digit uplifts in brand distribution points and market-share growth for products featured in the TV work.

Wilkinson was named in Campaign UK’s 40 Over 40 while at AkzoNobel and was shortlisted for The Marketing Society’s Inspirational Marketing Leader of the Year in 2023. More recently, at Evergreen, she has talked about the need for client-agency relationships to move beyond a service-provider model into true partnership - built on listening, context, challenge and a shared understanding of business performance.

Here, she talks about choosing VCCP, creating 'The Glovers', the peculiar power of bank holidays and British weather, and why marketers must be brilliant at selling their plans internally as well as externally.

This is the first campaign for you from VCCP. What made you pick them as agency partners?

VCCP showed up on day one of the pitch process in 2025 as a hugely passionate and experienced team who truly understand how to activate big ambitions as a challenger brand. The team, without exception, brought infectious energy and enthusiasm not only for the garden care category, but for the potential to unlock short and long term brand growth by investing in an integrated creative platform that could perform at every shopper journey touchpoint. Through the selection process, they impressed us a strong strategic approach backed by insight and evidence, alongside a creative route that didn’t only excite the Marketers in the room, but also got the Executive team buzzing! Together we secured incremental investment to build a multi-market campaign, launched first in UK in 2026, and hitting European markets from 2027. The VCCP saying that ‘It only works if it all works’ really rings true when building a strong client-agency partnership.

And why did you choose this creative route for the campaign?

The Miracle-Gro Glovers were the winning route multiple reasons

Distinctive & Memorable: The Glovers are two lovable and memorable brand characters, with a backstory that shows how they lend their ‘helping hands’ to gardeners in need across the country, with a sprinkling of joy and wisdom. Dad ‘Moe’ and son ‘ Gaz’ are a fun and familiar father and son duo, based loosely on well known and lovable family duo’s like Steptoe and Son, Jack, and Michael Whitehall, Bradly, and Barney Walsh. This meant that production, direction and casting was key to ensuring we established distinctive voices and characters from the outset. This led us to working with the brilliantly talented comedy veteran Steve Furst, and Blake Harrison, who is best known for playing the gullible but lovable Neil from The Inbetweeners.

Flexibilty: We have two audiences – the all weather, experienced gardener and the less experienced fair-weather, convenience seeking gardener with different levels of confidence and knowledge in gardening. Communicating effectively to both audiences with single minded messages without alienating either is no mean feat. The Glovers duo gave us the flexibility for the characters to have different points of view, speak with different levels of authority, and flex with different personalities to appeal and deliver multiple messages in way which connected with different generations. From a production perspective, we loved the ability to leverage CGI and AI to creatively disrupt shoppers on the path to purchase and achieve brand standout. Ultimately the Glovers have the ability to deliver many educational messages in entertaining way in any asset format – physical or virtual.

Consumer Truths: there is deep truth in the consumer insight that people don’t necessarily see themselves as knowledgeable gardeners, regardless how long they have been gardening and growing. They are always looking to share or get tips, advice and inspiration from others, and often the first time gardening is with a child, parent or grandparent. This is where the distinctive campaign jingle ‘Everyone needs a little help in the garden’ came from, with their satisfaction and pride peaking when the garden is looking ‘Blooming Lovely’. Also gardening is something which inherently requires you to use your hands, connect with nature and get your hands dirty – with Gloves being a great representation of this.

Emotion and Joy: Every time we shared their sing – song, fun and memorable catch phrases and rhyming script, the room lit up with smiles and laughs. This is when we knew we had hit the nail on the head with achieving a positive emotional response to functional messages.

Even though the creative testing gave us confidence that the campaign route was strong and impactful, the recent recognition from System 1 as Ad of the Week with and ‘Exceptional’ 5.3 Rating was further acknowledgement that The Glovers are a brilliantly clever, fun brand device. I am also thrilled to see double digit uplifts in brand distribution points this season, with early reads of market share already showing growth, with the compost and plant food products featured in the TVC outperforming the market.