"Don't sacrifice clarity for the sake of fame": SMARTY's Sayed Hajamaideen

Sayed Hajamaideen is head of marketing & propositions for SMARTY mobile at Three UK, which has just released a bold new brand platform and campaign delivered by MSQ.

We caught up with him to talk about his career to date, the rationale behind SMARTY's new platform and how to get the best out of your agency partner.

How and why did you get into marketing and what do you enjoy most about it?

I’ve always been interested in stories since I was a kid. Love hearing them, love telling them – and absolutely love the power and influence a great story has on us individuals, groups & in popular culture.

At college through Media Studies, I discovered that there was a whole discipline in Marketing dedicated to crafting stories, and that they’re not limited to feature length movies, or books so I curiously explored over the coming years and decided to follow the path not knowing where it will lead to.

Looking back, I think the fact that I didn’t know where it was going to lead to fascinated me the most. And I’d say it stands true to me today ; it helps me treat each piece of work be it a piece of content or a multi-million-pound campaign, which allows me to focus myself, my team and my agency partners on the task at hand. So, in that way, the bit I enjoy the most is approaching each project whatever it is as if it were my first which can be hard to do as you become more and more experienced.

Of course, seeing the work live out there for millions to see, gives you a feeling you cannot describe.

You’ve spent most of your career working in mobile communications marketing. Was this a deliberate career choice and what interests you most about the sector?

My other passion since an early age aside from stories has been technology. I started my career in a local phone shop in Portsmouth as a sales advisor after I finished university as a way of paying back my student loan. I was fascinated seeing, hearing and exploring how people were using phones to keep themselves connected to the people & things that matter to them and all the stories that it brought with it. I once again relied on my curiosity to explore a way to bring my passion points together to carve out a career in marketing communications in what I’d say is the most exciting sector on the planet. The most interesting part about the sector I believe is the fact its constantly changing; there is no standstill position, there are no two days that are the same, and the outcomes are genuinely driven by our basic human instinct around wanting to communicate with & between each other.

Your new campaign seeks to demystify and simplify a sector that is sometimes accused of being complex and opaque. How did you and MSQ come up with the idea for this campaign?

We spent a lot of time defining, sharpening and tapping into the DNA of the SMARTY brand. We discovered that our customers weren’t just joining a smaller player like us just because of the value we were offering, but more importantly we said what we did, and we did what we did which isn’t always the case across the market. We discovered they loved us for that simple, upfront honesty which we have bought to the forefront of our campaign. The key to this process being successful was to really harness on the strengths of bringing the client and agency talent together to focus & collaborate as one team to really unlock that creativity.