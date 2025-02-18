Why Brands Need To Get Out In the Real World

Creative Salon: What were the key behaviours that stood out for you from putting this research together?

Katie Burke: It's more of a need for control and autonomy over our lives, and that's very human. But the way technology has continued to accelerate, there's been this push into a need to start wrapping our lives around the tech as it changes. What that's caused is a friction, and in certain cases, we've done it, but we're pulling back because it's just not working for us overall. That's one of those bigger things I call pendulums swinging. We're seeing people push back against technology. Maybe it's gotten too much into the things that matter, and then certain places, they're really embracing it. So I think that this whole concept of it's moving fast but we're going to do what helps navigate our lives in the best way for us is just the dominant behavior that we see. It's still about us, even though this is changing quite rapidly.

CS: The fear that everyone has, is that technology is moving so fast and... replacing humanity. You can see why that fear is still there, but there does now seem to be a pushback against that to say, “No, these things will not work without the input of people.’ Is that a message that coming out in what you're seeing?

KB: We do see that in one of our trends, called ‘The Cost of Hesitation’ and with the pace of AI, for example, it is changing fast. We do have what I would call ‘utopian visions’ from the tech leaders that are out there painting a future and people are trying to understand if that's the future that we want. And that question is something that marketers have to hang on to because this is what's coming at us. It doesn't mean this is what we want. And so that, again, it is a friction of where will it land? We have got to find the right balance. Do we want a world where we can't trust anything we see if everything is not real or generated? What does that make us feel as humans? To me, we are going to be uncovering that for the foreseeable future, and that balance is in the middle because if you're a marketer, the biggest thing you want is for your customers to trust your brand, and trust is really at the heart of it. So, I do believe that we're seeing people trying to make sure they're in control of the situation, and it's not just happening to them.

CS: Trust uniformly is a core problem. Many people don't know what to trust and where to look for sources of accuracy. Brands are going to struggle with that as well. What have you seen in terms of how marketers are responding to that and how technology can help them?

KB: Our third trend is called ‘The Impatience Economy’ - there's something fascinating with that trend which is highlighting the power of the influencer who is helping navigate very big life decisions. It's not just the message, it's the relevancy of a human who empathises with you, or that content is connecting on an emotional level and you feel either validated or you feel relevant, you feel heard.

What's most surprising is that humans are looking at other humans for sources of trust because they don't believe much else, and that's very powerful. If you think about it, from just community platforms like Reddit for example, and you look at how people will search using ‘Reddit’, just to pull up what real humans are responding to. Or they'll look at the social platforms or video content on anything, whether it's fixing an appliance, making financial decisions, or even a health diagnosis. A lot of that's happening because they feel heard. There's something very human to human and I think you juxtapose that with where we think we're heading, where we think consumers are traditionally learning about these types of navigations of their lives.

To me, whether it's a banking organisation that believes that people are learning about all their finance needs from their website? We need to be realistic that they're actually learning about it beyond the brand, and that's an acquisition angle for me - being relevant is happening way up the funnel in social channels because that's where people are learning. It's not just for marketing, it's for learning. I find that the most interesting place where trust is emerging which is through other people.