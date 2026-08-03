Toulouse-Lautrec to Koons: The artists who prove advertising has always been art
From Belle Époque posters, Pop Art icons, and advertising typography, artists have been borrowing from the language of advertising — and vice versa — for more than a century
03 August 2026
In some of its more ponderous (and grand) moments the advertising industry sometimes likes to boast how it shapes culture. Cue inevitable eyerolls and sniggers from the naysayers,
It's true that advertising unashamedly borrows from culture — art, music, films, and literature are often paid due homage — but it's not always a one-way street. Artists (and writers) have found inspiration in commercial creativity too.
Their reflections are not always complimentary but the fact they do find their muse in advertising is a tacit acknowledgment that commercial creativity is one of the most influential image-making forces in modern life.
Sometimes that relationship has been practical, with artists producing commercial commissions. But more often, it's been conceptual, using the aesthetics of branding, slogans, and mass communication to question consumerism, celebrity, and value itself.
Together, they demonstrate that the line between gallery wall and billboard has always been far more porous than we'd imagined — in fact, it bleeds both ways.
Artists who have found advertising an inspiration include household names such as Andy Warhol, Roy Lichtenstein, and Banksy, as well as the more obscure Robert Rauschenberg, Barbara Kruger, and James Rosenquist.
Here is a look at some of these artists, discovering how they found advertising a creative stimulus —and in some cases dabbled in the industry themselves.
Jeff Koons
Few artists embody the crossover between gallery and billboard more completely than Jeff Koons and his famously 'kitsch' creations.
His work embraces the seductive language of luxury branding, transforming everyday (and often mundane) objects — from vacuum cleaners to balloon animals and tulips (above) — into immaculate, high-gloss sculptures that feel as much like aspirational products as works of art.
Koons leans into commercial culture, treating commerce, branding, and art as similar systems built on desire, aspiration, and spectacle.
That philosophy extends beyond the gallery through commercial collaborations with brands including Louis Vuitton, BMW, Dom Pérignon, and H&M. He also created the artwork for Lady Gaga's ARTPOP.
For Koons, the museum, the boutique, and the advertising campaign are simply different stages on which culture performs.
Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec
Long before luxury collaborations (like Koons') became commonplace, Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec was redefining what commercial art could be.
His famous lithographic posters for Parisian cabarets and theatres transformed the humble poster ad into a cultural object in its own right. With bold silhouettes, expressive linework, and striking compositions, his posters for the Moulin Rouge, Divan Japonais, Jane Avril, and Aristide Bruant created instantly recognisable visual identities as well as publicised shows.
In many respects, Lautrec anticipated modern branding, proving that memorable design could sell an experience as effectively as a product.
Salvador Dali
Salvador Dalí approached advertising with characteristic theatricality, treating commercial commissions as another canvas for his surreal imagination.
Dreamlike imagery, unexpected juxtapositions, and a carefully cultivated public persona allowed him to bring artistic spectacle into the mainstream. His work for Alka-Seltzer, Braniff International Airways, Lanvin Chocolates, and his iconic Chupa Chups logo demonstrated that commercial communication could be every bit as inventive as fine art.
Dalí instinctively understood what today's creative industries now strive to do: that the most memorable brands don't simply communicate - they create worlds (brand worlds).
Barbara Kruger
If Dalí revelled in advertising's power, Barbara Kruger set about dismantling it. Drawing on her background in magazine design, she subverted the visual grammar of advertising — bold typography, arresting imagery, and concise slogans — to question the structures that encourage audiences them to.
Works including I Shop Therefore I Am and Your Body Is a Battleground ape the confidence of commercial messaging while exposing the ideologies hidden beneath it.
Kruger demonstrates that the techniques of advertising are never neutral; the same visual tools capable of selling products can also challenge their assumptions. It's fair to say she's probably not a fan of advertising but it provided inspiration nonetheless.
Banksy
Banksy continues that tradition of appropriation, using the immediacy of advertising to critique the systems behind it.
His stencilled works function much like outdoor campaigns: bold, instantly readable, and impossible to ignore. Rather than promoting products, however, they interrogate consumer culture, corporate power and media spectacle.
Pieces such as Christ with Shopping Bags, Shop Until You Drop, and Napalm repurpose familiar commercial imagery to expose the contradictions of modern capitalism.
Moreover projects such as Dismaland similarly adopt the mechanics of branding and entertainment only to subvert them, demonstrating that the most effective visual communication isn't always designed to sell — sometimes it's designed to make us stop believing the sales pitch.
Andy Warhol
And finally.... no artist has (famously) done more to collapse the distinction between advertising and art than Andy Warhol. Having begun his career as a commercial illustrator, Warhol recognised that supermarket shelves and magazine pages had become the defining visual landscape of post-war America.
His paintings of Campbell's Soup, Coca-Cola, and Brillo acknowledge that commercial products occupied an iconic place in popular consciousness. Later collaborations with brands including Absolut Vodka, Perrier, and Levi's reinforced a philosophy that feels increasingly relevant today: art and advertising aren't opposing forces, but two sides of the same cultural conversation.
Taken together, then, these artists chart more than a century of creative exchange between the gallery and the marketplace. From Lautrec's illustrated posters to Warhol's supermarket icons, from Kruger's anti-consumer slogans to Koons' luxury collaborations, each recognised that advertising is far more than a commercial tool — it's one of the defining visual languages of its time.
As brands continue to seek cultural relevance through artistic collaboration, their work serves as a reminder that the dialogue between art and advertising has never been a trend or the predictable inspiration for a thought leadership session. It's been there all along.