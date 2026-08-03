Toulouse-Lautrec to Koons: The artists who prove advertising has always been art

In some of its more ponderous (and grand) moments the advertising industry sometimes likes to boast how it shapes culture. Cue inevitable eyerolls and sniggers from the naysayers,

It's true that advertising unashamedly borrows from culture — art, music, films, and literature are often paid due homage — but it's not always a one-way street. Artists (and writers) have found inspiration in commercial creativity too.

Their reflections are not always complimentary but the fact they do find their muse in advertising is a tacit acknowledgment that commercial creativity is one of the most influential image-making forces in modern life.

Sometimes that relationship has been practical, with artists producing commercial commissions. But more often, it's been conceptual, using the aesthetics of branding, slogans, and mass communication to question consumerism, celebrity, and value itself.

Together, they demonstrate that the line between gallery wall and billboard has always been far more porous than we'd imagined — in fact, it bleeds both ways.

Artists who have found advertising an inspiration include household names such as Andy Warhol, Roy Lichtenstein, and Banksy, as well as the more obscure Robert Rauschenberg, Barbara Kruger, and James Rosenquist.

Here is a look at some of these artists, discovering how they found advertising a creative stimulus — and in some cases dabbled in the industry themselves.

Jeff Koons