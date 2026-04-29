Love It? Hate It? Read It. A brief history of Marmite ads

Unilever’s decision to fold (not spread) Marmite into its newly announced food deal with McCormick is the sort of corporate move that weirdly makes ad people go a bit misty-eyed. After all, the product has long been one of those rare brands whose advertising has managed to be as distinctive as the product itself.

The sale is part of a wider move that sees Unilever further retreating from food, after earlier separations in spreads, tea and ice cream, to focus on its arguably less creatively-adventurous but higher growth personal care and cleaning business.

While Marmite has dined out on the simple product truth – people either love it or hate it – for three decades, its advertising heritage goes right back to the start of commercial TV. But if there’s a universal truth in the best Marmite work, it’s that brand value does not come from the distinctive jar, the label, or even the questionable yeast byproduct of brewing inside it – it’s the attitude of the advertising.

Marmite's most enduring brand positioning ('love it, hate it') has lasted longest because, much like the product's claggy viscosity on a kitchen table, its elasticity means it has the ability to stretch, most notably into entertainment.

So, as Marmite heads into a new corporate chapter, here’s a look back at some of its best UK TV ads – from early archive curiosities to the films that turned a divisive breakfast spread into one of British advertising’s most reliable marmalade droppers.

'Swing' (1957)

A charmingly old-school bit of Marmite history, this is the brand before the attitude arrived: jaunty, functional and very much of the post-war UK advertising era.