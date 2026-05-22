Celebrity Sells. But Celebrity Puns Sell Harder

Celebrity advertising has always been an easy shortcut to brand fame. As Hamish Pringle argued in his seminal 2004 tome 'Celebrity Sells', the right famous face can lend a brand instant attention, recognition and borrowed meaning.

But in recent years, brands have found mileage in what can be often be (unfairly perhaps) as a classic 'dad joke': the name pun. Add a celebrity and you might be onto a winner.

CeraVe has given us Michael CeraVe; Hellmann’s put Jon Hamm and Brie Larson in the fridge; Müller Rice found advertising work for a footballer other than the ubiquitous Peter Crouch; and Kevin Bacon has, inevitably, been asked to sell everything from eggs to beer (we'll leave out the 'Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon' meme).

Corny dad jokes? Maybe. But there's no denying they are beautifully economical inoffensive and memorable forms of advertising: an instantly gettable joke that upsets no-one in an era when the offence police are on vigilant patrol.

Here, we take a look at the campaigns that prove a famous name can be more than a famous face - it can be the whole idea (if it comes and a client and creative team who enjoys a pun).

Legora,' Law Just Got More Attractive', NoA Åkestam Holst, 2026

Low interest category Legal AI is not the most obvious place to find celebrity glamour, which is probably why Legora drafted in Jude Law in a bid to pull it off. The campaign takes the simplest possible pun - Law selling law - and gives it an unexpectedly polished treatment, with Rhys Thomas directing and Hoyte van Hoytema shooting the actor like the face of a luxury fragrance. The gag gets you in; the work then uses Law to sell the less glamorous but more useful bits of the platform: drafting, research and collaboration. In a B2B category, it is a reminder that even mundane products can benefit from a little star dust.