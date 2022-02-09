The rise and rise of the agency content studio

Agencies often reach their creative peaks when devising new ways to boost their own profitability and appeal to clients.

One area that's really taken off recently is the launch of specialist production units and content studios. For instance, VCCP Group recently unveiled Girl&Bear, a global studio headquartered in London, offering content creation, production services and technology solutions.

But why are agencies such as VCCP launching into this space, how are they collaborating both with clients and specialist production companies, and what are the challenges they face in an already well-supplied market?

Claire Young, managing director of Girl&Bear, says that the new studio aims to address the growing complexity of production due to the sheer range of touchpoints now available, and to deliver work across "countless formats, languages, and also personalise and then deliver dynamically."

She says that this amounts to a stronger "making" process, while also being able to "humanise technology". That's delivered, she adds, through "a tech platform that can offer scale in an easy-to-use and understandable way."

This sense of practical application for clients is reflected in the positioning of agency content studios elsewhere. Clare Donald, chief production officer of Publicis Groupe UK, which operates the specialist production unit Prodigious, says: "The proximity of production professionals to the creatives and client teams means we can respond more quickly and build brand awareness within our dedicated teams."

Neil Henderson, the chief executive of St Luke's, says: "Having our own studio [named Apostle] is also about shortening the lines of communication. With an in-house animator and producer, things can happen quickly, we can deliver faster turnaround times and have more control over the content."

However, adds Clare Donald, there's also a creative imperative: "It gives creatives a chance to experiment with new ideas. We’ve built interactive experiences, enabled animation for causes we want to support and have run film competitions that develop screenwriting skills."

Neil Henderson agrees: " With fewer people involved, there is less back and forth and debate, and ultimately it can be more fun. It’s really inspiring for the company when they see others around them learning."

But are there potential downsides for clients, especially when their agency's solution is always the "in-house" studio? Girl&Bear's Claire Young says that the term "in-house" is banned at the business. She adds: "We are committed to working with the best directors, the best animators, the best maker for the job, and we recognise that might not always mean using making talent within Girl&Bear, but we’ll always use our expertise to make the project come to life."

Paul Ward, global chief executive of Havas Studios, takes a similar view that in-house is not a welcome term within the business. He says: "We aren’t arrogant enough to think we can do everything and, to be honest, we don’t want to either. We work with external production companies all of the time. We will sometimes do all of a production, sometimes we’ll co-produce it, sometimes we’ll just be the executive producer, and sometimes we’ll have nothing to do with it whatsoever, as the agency production team has gone elsewhere."

He cites an example of this model where Havas Studios in London worked recently with Havas London and Ella’s Kitchen on "Eat, Play, Love" – a film to add sensory food education to early years curriculum.